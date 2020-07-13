Terrelle Pryor says he’s a ‘big fan’ of Cam Newton, is interested in playing for the Patriots

Pryor said there have been "conversations" with five teams including New England.

Terrelle Pryor playing for the Browns in 2016.
Terrelle Pryor playing for the Browns in 2016. –Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 13, 2020 | 5:05 PM

A former NFL receiver is claiming that the Patriots have had “conversations” with his representation.

Terrelle Pryor, who last played in a regular season NFL game during the 2018 season, told TMZ sports that he’s interested in playing for several teams, including the Patriots.

“There have been conversations with a couple — five teams,” Pryor said in an interview. “And they spoke to the Patriots last week I believe. A lot of the teams are not really dealing with any of the players because of the COVID situation.”

On the subject of potentially playing with Cam Newton, who recently signed with New England, Pryor said he had interest in playing alongside the 31-year-old quarterback. Pryor also expressed interest in playing for the Steelers.

“Those two are very intriguing,” Pryor said of the two AFC opponents. “Especially Cam. I’ve been a big fan of him throughout the years.”

Pryor was released by the Jaguars at the end of training camp in 2019, having battled hamstring issues throughout preseason.

In Nov. 2019, Pryor was arrested on an assault charge in an incident that resulted in him being stabbed.

The Raiders originally drafted Pryor in 2011 as a supplemental pick, playing him at his college position (quarterback). Pryor switched to receiver with the Browns, totaling his best season in 2016 in which he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

