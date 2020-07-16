Morning sports update: A former NFL player’s straightforward advice for how Cam Newton can ‘mesh’ with Bill Belichick

"A lot of coaches talk about holding you accountable, Bill holds you accountable."

Cam Newton
Cam Newton in 2019. –AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 16, 2020 | 10:38 AM

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt across the sports world, with the announcement on Wednesday that the 2020 edition of the Head of the Charles Regatta was cancelled.

The news comes after other annual Boston sporting events, like the Boston Marathon, have also been either postponed or cancelled in the unprecedented circumstances.

Louis Riddick’s take on Cam Newton and Bill Belichick: In a recent roundtable talk with other past and present NFL players, the topic of how newly-signed Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will work with Bill Belichick was brought up for discussion.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., one of those in the roundtable, said he doesn’t think it will be an issue.

Advertisement

“There is no ‘How is this going to work?’” said Beckham. “For me, all [Belichick] wants to do is put you in a place to succeed. And I’m happy to see it.”

On a recent segment for ESPN’s “Get Up!”, former NFL safety Louis Riddick — who played for Belichick with the Browns from 1993-1995 — had a strong response about how Newton and Belichick might “mesh.”

“‘What do you mean, how are we going to mesh?'” Riddick said, imitating Belichick. “‘I’m Bill Belichick, this is my team, this is my squad. You ever heard this mantra? Just do your job. That’s how we’ll mesh.'”

“Having played for Bill, it is not — I repeat, it is not — for everyone,” Riddick admitted. “He puts pressure on you in a way which you have never seen before. A lot of coaches talk about holding you accountable, Bill holds you accountable. Bill makes you question whether or not this profession is really for you, and you will find out exactly how good you can possibly be with him.”

Riddick noted that he thinks Newton will simply have to keep himself focused on learning New England’s system and working consistently in training camp.

Advertisement

“There won’t be any excuses after that, so don’t ask how you and him are going to mesh, just ask how you can do your job so you can stay on that roster,” said Riddick. “That’s really what it is. He doesn’t care about your resume, he doesn’t care about your past accolades. Bill’s one of those guys that may not remember what you did just a minute ago, let alone what you did three, four years ago. He really [couldn’t] care less.”

Trivia: Cam Newton will likely become the latest Heisman Trophy winner to play for the Patriots. Who was the most recent Heisman winner to play for New England in a regular season game?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played college football for a school located in Florida.

More from Boston.com:

Stephon Gilmore got a 99 rating in Madden 21:

WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne on being denied a medical opt-out despite having Lyme Disease:

On this day: In 1950, Brazil’s dream of a World Cup win on home soil turned to dust. In the first post-World War II version of the tournament, Brazil was not only the host, but the favorite.

Having never won the World Cup, Brazil — a nation which already had a rich history in the sport — coveted the Jules Rimet Trophy. The stars appeared to be aligning, with an attack-oriented team dazzling in front of Brazilian fans.

In that edition of the tournament, there was no knockout round, but instead a “final” round. In this, the best teams from the group stage played a round-robin style to determine the winner. Brazil easily defeated Spain and Sweden in the first two final round games by a combined 13-2 scoreline. To secure their first World Cup, Brazil needed only a draw against Uruguay in the final game.

Advertisement

Played before a record crowd at the Maracana Stadium (officially listed at 173,850, but is thought to have nearly eclipsed 200,000 in reality), Brazil took a 1-0 lead and seemed to be on track.

Yet in devastating fashion, Uruguay scored two late goals to win, 2-1. It was a heartbreaking defeat for the hosts, but ended up having positive ramifications. A famous anecdote was that the defeat caused Pele’s father to cry. Seeing his father weep, Pele — then a child — promised him that he would win a World Cup for Brazil. By 1958, a 17-year-old Pele was ready, scoring two goals against Sweden as Brazil finally won its first World Cup, 5-2.

Daily highlight: Wolves striker Raul Jimenez scored an emphatic volley in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Trivia answer: Vinny Testaverde, 2006

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade deletes pro-Nick Cannon tweet, says he has 'ZERO tolerance for any hate speech!' July 16, 2020 | 6:46 AM
Sports News
NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic July 15, 2020 | 11:18 PM
This photo provided by Jacob Diamond shows the second bedroom inside Magic equipment manager Jacob Diamond’s suite at the team hotel on the Disney complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
NBA
What life is like for players inside the NBA bubble July 15, 2020 | 8:38 PM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award July 15, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez won 19 games in 2019.
Sports Q
Will the 2020 Red Sox win more games than 2019 Eduardo Rodriguez? July 15, 2020 | 5:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN
Media
What to make of ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski's exchange with Josh Hawley July 15, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Red Sox put 3 players on injury list July 15, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Sports News
The 2020 Head of the Charles Regatta has been canceled July 15, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game in 2019.
Patriots
Scott Zolak still thinks Jarrett Stidham will be the Patriots' starting quarterback July 15, 2020 | 9:39 AM
Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Patriots announce protocols if Gillette Stadium is allowed to host fans this season July 14, 2020 | 2:26 PM
Jarrett Stidham warms up before a game.
Patriots
Will the Patriots start Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham? Here are 4 factors to consider. July 14, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore shared his excitement to play with Cam Newton July 14, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Cam Newton in 2019.
Tom Brady
What Cam Newton had to say about replacing Tom Brady July 14, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Nate Eovaldi is one of the only holdovers from the 2018 title team.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The Red Sox pitching staff doesn’t exactly inspire much confidence July 14, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Jonathan Wiggs
Celtics
Kara Lawson excited for chance to coach at Duke July 13, 2020 | 6:21 PM
En esta fotografía de archivo del 27 de octubre de 2019, el quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina Cam Newton en la banca durante la segunda mitad del partido de la NFL contra los 49ers de San Francisco, en Santa Clara, California. El 7 de abril del 2020 dijo en una conversación el lunes con Chris Paul que se siente como pez fuera del agua en la agencia libre.(AP Foto/Ben Margot, Archivo)
Patriots
What Cam Newton's father had to say about his son July 13, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Terrelle Pryor playing for the Browns in 2016.
Terrelle Pryor
Terrelle Pryor says he's a 'big fan' of Cam Newton, is interested in playing for the Patriots July 13, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Mike McCarn
Patriots
Jets player says healthy Cam Newton would be a 'terrifying' opponent July 13, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0) brings the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
NBA
Russell Westbrook says he tested positive for the coronavirus July 13, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty Patriots parade
Patriots
What Devin and Jason McCourty wrote in a guest column for Sports Illustrated July 13, 2020 | 10:58 AM
SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Washington Redskins helmets on the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 23, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NFL
Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name after 87 years July 13, 2020 | 9:58 AM
In a photo provided by ESPN Images, Maria Taylor of ESPN talks bout quarterback Joe Burrow, who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Bristol, Conn. (Allen Kee/ESPN Images via AP)
ESPN
ESPN employees say racism endures behind the camera July 13, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Rajon Rondo
NBA
Rajon Rondo breaks thumb in practice, out 6-8 weeks July 13, 2020 | 2:40 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
ESPN
ESPN suspends Adrian Wojnarowski, its top NBA reporter, after profane email to senator July 12, 2020 | 1:14 PM
Jim Davis
Bruins
Bruins reveal training camp roster July 11, 2020 | 9:47 PM
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens instructs his team as forward Jayson Tatum waits to inbound the ball.
Celtics
Brad Stevens, Celtics players share what life is like inside the NBA's bubble July 11, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Steven Kampfer is seen during captain's practice at Warrior Ice Arena.
Bruins
Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer will sit out Stanley Cup Playoffs July 11, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke looks on at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke believes crowd noise will 'create a lot of energy' July 11, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Stan Grossfeld
CHAD FINN
Details on Bruins and Celtics broadcasts, and other media thoughts July 11, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Jaylen Brown doesn't plan to be on Instagram for the time being.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown explained why he deactivated his Instagram account July 11, 2020 | 4:18 PM