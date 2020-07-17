Morning sports update: Tom Brady quickly settled a Madden debate over video game quarterbacks

On Thursday, the Washington Post broke a story in which 15 women accused former employees of Washington’s NFL team of abuse and sexual harassment.

“I have never been in a more hostile, manipulative, passive-aggressive environment…and I worked in politics” said former Clinton administration official Julia Payne, who worked as the team’s vice president of communications in 2003.

And on Friday, a New England team will once again be back on the field: The Revolution can clinch a spot in the knockout round of the MLS is Back Tournament with a win over D.C. United tonight at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Tom Brady’s Madden take: The recent release of the new Madden NFL 21 player ratings has caused fans and media to compare current and past greats in the game. Inevitably, Tom Brady’s name came up in a comparison of video game quarterbacks.

The choice, according to a SportsCenter tweet, was between 2004 Michael Vick, 2006 Peyton Manning, Brady in 2008, and Patrick Mahomes in 2020.

Yet Brady, acknowledging the long-held understanding of Vick as a video game gold standard, brought the discussion to a swift conclusion.

“Even I have to go ’04 [Michael Vick],” Brady tweeted. He then referenced the humorous animation of his arms, noting “also, appreciate whoever decided to give me those biceps.”

Even I have to go ’04 @MichaelVick…also, appreciate whoever decided to give me those biceps https://t.co/mL7GcLokuc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 16, 2020

Trivia: Can you name all four quarterbacks the Patriots rostered during the 2000 season?

(Answer at the bottom).

More from Boston.com:

LeSean McCoy weighed in on the subject of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady:

J.J. Watt on what NFL players know, and what they don’t regarding the upcoming season:

In the interest of having everyone on the same page in terms of what we know and don’t know at this time, here are a few things I’ve learned being on four NFLPA calls in the last two weeks with hundreds of other players. Keep in mind our rookies are scheduled to report in 48 hrs pic.twitter.com/wAH1XyQenf — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 16, 2020

On this day: In 1930, Fall River native Bert Patenaude scored the first hat-trick in World Cup history in a 3-0 win over Paraguay. Patenaude, 20, was one of the stars of the then-dominant Fall River Marksmen in what was the United States’ forgotten golden age of soccer.

Yet it wasn’t until decades later that Patenaude finally got credit for his historic trio of goals. Official FIFA records failed to credit his 15th minute goal until a chance discovery by U.S. soccer historian Colin Jose in the 1990s led to the achievement being recognized.

The 1930 World Cup, the first in the competition’s history, was hosted and won by Uruguay. It remains a high-water mark for the U.S. men’s national team, as they reached the semifinals before losing to Argentina.

U.S. forward Bert Patenaude battles Belgium’s Nicholas Hoydonck in the first American World Cup game in 1930. Patenaude would go on to score a hat-trick in the next game against Paraguay. —Popperfoto/Getty Images

Daily highlight: Barcelona suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat to Osasuna on Thursday, but not because of Lionel Messi, whose free kick in the 62nd minute was still a thing of beauty.

Trivia answer: Drew Bledsoe, Tom Brady, John Friesz, and Damon Huard.