Morning sports update: Devin McCourty joked about Bill Belichick’s Subway commercial ahead of training camp

McCourty thinks he knows which Patriots player will be the first to bring up Subway to Belichick at training camp.

Devin McCourty during a press conference in 2019.
Devin McCourty during a press conference in 2019. –Pat Greenhouse / Globe Staff
Boston.com Staff
July 20, 2020 | 11:13 AM

Tomorrow morning at 9 a.m., the Revolution will kickoff against Toronto F.C. in the final group stage game of the MLS is Back Tournament. The game is being played early to avoid the afternoon heat at Disney World in Florida.

Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh, who signed a one-year deal in March, has opted out of the 2020 MLB season.

“His arm is not coming around like he had hoped,” said Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke. “He knew probably he was going to have to spend some time on the IL. He was going to do that. With what’s going on with the pandemic, he would feel better if he was home with his family during that time.”

Devin McCourty on Bill Belichick’s commercial appearance: After Bill Belichick was recently spotted filming a Subway commercial, Patriots fans have awaited some reaction from the players.

In their most recent episode of the McCourty Twins Podcast, Devin McCourty mentioned seeing his coach again.

“I can’t wait till we get back in this building and we can all talk about this five dollar foot-long Subway commercial set that we all saw Bill on,” McCourty joked. “He had on his same coaches sneakers from the facility. I am very excited to see [him]. I am going to go out on a limb and say [Julian Edelman] probably brings it up first.

“I am excited to see are we going to get free Subway for the year?” McCourty asked. “Is that going to be what happens? Subway makes a great chocolate chip cookie, I believe, as I used to eat there all the time. So, I am excited to see what comes of this. Was he selfish and just worked out a deal just for himself? Or did he put the team first and bring Subway to everybody? So, we’ll see how it works out. Maybe COVID meals are Subway from now on.”

Belichick, who McCourty noted has a “dry sense of humor,” was also a recent topic on another podcast, “The Bill Belichick You Don’t Know.”

Both Devin and Jason McCourty, like their fellow teammates, are set to report to training camp on July 28.

Trivia: Who was the last Patriots player drafted out of Syracuse?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was one of two Patriots’ first-round picks in 2012.

Jaylen Brown’s statement on Breonna Taylor:

Xander Bogaerts hyped up his team during a scrimmage:

Drone footage at an indoor basketball game:

On this day: In 1969, Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx achieved the first of what would eventually be five career Tour de France wins. Merckx, nicknamed “the Cannibal” for his ability to devour prizes as well as the short-lived leads of competitors, became the first (and still only) rider to win the general classification, the points classification, and the mountains classification in the same Tour.

In the end, he won the race — normally closely contested — by more than 17 minutes over his nearest challenger.

Daily highlight: Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard scored a dramatic equalizer for his Swedish team, Helsingborg, on Sunday. The game finished in a 2-2 draw after Lindegaard’s header.

Trivia answer: Chandler Jones

