Michael Bennett announces his retirement from football

Defensive end Michael Bennett is calling it a career.

Bennett, who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, announced on Instagram Tuesday morning that he is retiring after 11 NFL seasons.

“Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth — the opportunity to reimagine my purpose,” Bennett wrote in his caption. “I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I’m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life.”

An undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M, Bennett spent time with the Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and Dallas Cowboys. His stint with the Patriots was brief — and slightly tumultuous — as he only played in six games and faced a one-week suspension before getting traded to the Cowboys for a 2021 late-round draft pick.

According to Bennett, he was suspended for having a “philosophical disagreement” with defensive line coach Bret Bielema. Bennett would not specify if the disagreement was football-related, though his playing time was potentially a point of contention. In the three games leading up to his suspension, Bennett was on the field for 30 percent or fewer of the team’s defensive snaps.

After his departure, Bennett expressed no animosity toward coach Bill Belichick, whom he called a savant.

“For me, I learned a lot about football in that situation, learning how to execute at a high level, learning what it takes to develop players,” Bennett said. “I learned what it feels like to break down a game plan from a different perspective, and I think it was good for me as a player. If I ever want to be a coach, it would be a good situation to take into that.”

Bennett is the older brother of former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett.

His retirement announcement closed with a quote from the late Toni Morrison: “Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.“