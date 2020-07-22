4 ways for the Patriots to use their newfound cap space

After settling compensation grievances and gaining some much-needed cap space, should New England add a couple more pieces to its 2020 team?

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Seattle.
In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Seattle. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Aidan Curran
July 22, 2020 | 2:33 PM

COMMENTARY

The Patriots got an unexpected bit of good news last week, receiving a salary cap credit of $6.55 million as a result of settling outstanding compensation grievances with ex-Patriot Antonio Brown and the estate of the late Aaron Hernandez.

For the cash-strapped Patriots, such an announcement was a fortuitous occasion, considering the salary cap gymnastics they would have had to perform to create some more wiggle room underneath the cap for the 2020 season. Now, according to Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan, the team has $7,794,739 in cap space to work with.

For a team that had to wait for Cam Newton to drastically reduce his asking price before they could afford to bring him onboard, having nearly $8 million in cap space now gives the Patriots the ability to sign a veteran free agent, or swing a trade for a player who could help the team in 2020. Alternatively, they could decide to stand pat and do nothing.

Advertisement

The following are some ideas for how New England can leverage its newfound financial flexibility to improve its team for 2020.

Sign Jadeveon Clowney

The last time New England pushed all of its chips in the middle of the table to go all in for a season was in 2014, when it signed cornerback Darrelle Revis to a one-year, $12 million deal with an option for a second year at $20 million. It worked out pretty well, to put it mildly, as Revis helped elevate the Patriots’ defense to an elite level, and was a key piece of 2014’s Super Bowl-winning team.

With each day that passes with free agent edge defender Jadeveon Clowney on the open market, the possibility of Clowney taking a one year “prove it”-type deal with a contender to re-establish his market value becomes increasingly likely.

The Patriots lack a real threat on the edges of their defense right now from a pass-rushing perspective. Chase Winovich, who showed promise as a rookie, and veteran edge defender John Simon are the likely starters, and are certainly no slouches as pass-rushers, but the Patriots defense lacks a true game-changer on its defensive line. While the New England secondary is still one of the best in the league, the defensive line could use a boost.

Advertisement

Adding Clowney for one year would likely require some cap maneuvering still, but with $7.9 million to work with now, the Patriots can offer the former Seattle Seahawk the chance to learn under Bill Belichick for a year, and be put in the best position to succeed on the field, at a modest salary level for a player of his caliber. A productive 2020 could help reset Clowney’s market and put him in a better position to cash in in 2021.

Clowney is the kind of hybrid edge rusher who would wreak havoc in New England’s defensive scheme, similar to what Chandler Jones did when he was with the Patriots. With his combination of length and power, Clowney is a force against the run as well as the pass, and could be used like a chess piece by Belichick, lining up in several positions on the defensive line as a Patriot.

Clowney’s presence would allow Winovich to slot back in as a situational pass rusher, the role he did well in as a rookie, and would provide some much-needed oomph on the New England D-line.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, however, such a move is considered unlikely, because in Rapoport’s words, “I think Clowney would just like to make a lot of money. […] I don’t think he would take just a short, tiny deal from the Patriots.”

Sign Tim Jernigan

The Patriots are still thin at defensive tackle heading into 2020. Lawrence Guy is still one of the better defensive tackles in the NFL, but after that, the team has Beau Allen, who was signed to replace Danny Shelton, Adam Butler, an undersized player for his position, and a collection of unproven players behind them.

Advertisement

Jernigan, 27, had a deal with the Texans fall through earlier this offseason, after spending the last three seasons as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. While also on the smaller side for his position, like Butler, at 6-feet-2-inches, 295 pounds, Jernigan has some versatility and would improve the team’s depth at defensive tackle.

As a member of the 2017 Eagles team that won the Super Bowl, Jernigan started 15 games, registering 34 tackles, 18 quarterback pressures, and 2.5 sacks in 492 snaps. He suffered a broken foot in 2019, causing him to miss six games, which led to a decline in production, only making 10 tackles and two sacks.

Houston originally signed Jernigan for one year at $3.75 million this offseason. With Jernigan still unsigned this late in the offseason, New England could look to sign him for even less to bolster its defensive line.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku. —AP

Trade for David Njoku

Yes, the Patriots selected two tight ends in this year’s NFL Draft, but Belichick has a knack for trading for talented players when their value is at a low point, and Njoku certainly fits that category, having played just 99 offensive snaps over four games in 2019 due to an injured wrist.

For a team that is lacking red zone targets for whoever starts at quarterback, Njoku would help greatly in that area. Still just 24 years old, the 6-foot-4-inch, 247-pound tight end runs well for his size and has good hands. He would immediately become the top option on the depth chart at the tight end position for New England, and his presence would help rookie tight ends Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi develop and learn at a more reasonable pace in 2020.

Sit tight

The likeliest scenario, and the most fiscally conservative option, is to sit tight and make no moves with their newfound cash flow.

Every NFL season brings with it uncertainty in many forms. Players could show signs of decline, or get injured, and team flaws that weren’t apparent in training camp could need to be addressed in-season.

Despite being the least entertaining of the options at the team’s disposal, the smartest thing to do, especially with the league finances looking shaky due to economic effects from the coronavirus, is to carry the cap space into the season.

If the team is in contention at the midseason point, it could make sense to swing a trade for an offensive weapon to help down the stretch. If so, any upgrade wouldn’t likely come cheap, and the team should maintain a financial buffer to allow itself some flexibility if such a need arises.

Uncertainty over how badly the league’s revenue will be affected by the coronavirus will lead to many teams needing to make difficult financial decisions in 2020 and beyond. While the Patriots will be flush with cap space heading into 2021 (although the exact amount depends on how the cap is impacted by decreases in revenue during the 2020 season), there is a chance that the cap for 2020 could still be affected, if reports from Friday that the NFL proposed a $40 million reduction in the 2020 salary cap are true. This gives even more reason to stand pat and not make any moves to prepare for the economic hits that the league and its teams will soon be taking on.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Cam Neely weighed in on the statuses of David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase July 22, 2020 | 1:39 PM
In a new video Patriots' quarterback posted to Instagram, wide receiver Julian Edelman gets ready to catch a pass.
Patriots
Video: Julian Edelman is developing chemistry with Cam Newton July 22, 2020 | 1:33 PM
Mookie Betts has yet to play a game in Dodger blue due to the pandemic, but Los Angeles opens its season this week.
Red Sox
Dodgers, Mookie Betts finalizing long-term contract to keep star in Los Angeles, per reports July 22, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Toucher and Rich
Media
Chad Finn: Sports Hub host Fred Toucher will be off the air amid Beasley Media Group review July 22, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Dave Dombrowski and Alex Cora in Oct. 2018.
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski spoke about the sign-stealing controversy and Alex Cora's future July 22, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Jose Altuve.
MLB
Three Astros hit by pitches in exhibition game, much to the pleasure of some fans July 22, 2020 | 7:41 AM
Kevin Garnett, a finalist for the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, speaks during a ceremony announcing the finalists at the United Center on Friday in Chicago.
NBA
Kevin Garnett is hoping to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves July 21, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Marcus Smart doesn't want you to be cheap this Valentine's Day.
Celtics
Marcus Smart has one thing to say: 'Justice for Breonna Taylor' July 21, 2020 | 7:47 PM
The Revolution's Brandon Bye (left) jousts with Toronto's Nick DeLeon for possession of the ball.
New England Revolution
4 takeaways following the Revolution's tie with Toronto FC July 21, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Sign of the times: Manager Ron Roenicke sits in the stands while his masked players watch a workout from the dugout at Fenway Park
Red Sox
I tried to find reasons to be optimistic about the Red Sox July 21, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Revolution forward Gustavo Bou goes down in the box after apparent contact from Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley.
New England Revolution
What Bruce Arena and Revolution players had to say about the controversial non-penalty decision July 21, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Julie Donaldson joined NBC Sports Washington in 2010 after time with Miami’s Fox Sports affiliate, New York’s SNY and, in 2008, Boston's WHDH.
media
Washington NFL team hires ex-Channel 7 reporter Julie Donaldson for radio role July 21, 2020 | 12:39 PM
Michael Bennett.
Patriots
Michael Bennett announces his retirement from football July 21, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Cam Newton in 2019.
New England Patriots
NFL analyst thinks the Patriots had Cam Newton 'followed' prior to free agent signing July 21, 2020 | 9:13 AM
Manny Ramirez in 2007.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox player, Jim Rice or Manny Ramirez? July 21, 2020 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem July 21, 2020 | 3:09 AM
A detailed view of the NFL logo on the field during the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England.
NFL
NFL agrees to eliminate preseason, reaches deal with union on coronavirus testing July 20, 2020 | 9:26 PM
Mike Ehrmann
New England Revolution
Revolution have their eye on winning Group C outright at MLS is Back tournament July 20, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Douglas P. DeFelice
Soccer
Revolution prepare for 9 a.m. kickoff time with knockout round spot on the line July 20, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown ends press conference with message about Breonna Taylor July 20, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Devin McCourty during a press conference in 2019.
Patriots
What Devin McCourty had to say about Bill Belichick's Subway commercial July 20, 2020 | 11:13 AM
Media
For women in sports media, dealing with toxic masculinity is far from new July 20, 2020 | 9:28 AM
Jack Nicklaus, right, and his wife, Barbara, watch during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio.
Golf
Jack Nicklaus says he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus July 19, 2020 | 9:02 PM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and other stars question NFL's coronavirus protocols July 19, 2020 | 3:57 PM
John Tlumacki
Bruins
Charlie Coyle tests negative for COVID-19 following inconclusive result July 19, 2020 | 1:38 PM
NHL
2016 World Cup of Hockey provides lessons for NHL restart July 19, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Didi Gregorius celebrates without touching, while wearing a mask.
MLB
MLB holds first COVID-era exhibitions July 18, 2020 | 9:49 PM
Celtics center Enes Kanter during the first quarter of a game.
Celtics
Enes Kanter says most other Turkish players in the NBA won't talk to him July 18, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Clinton Burton Jr.
Boston College
BC football lands highest-ranked commitment in program history July 18, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in August, 2017.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski says reuniting with Tom Brady wasn't planned July 18, 2020 | 7:01 PM