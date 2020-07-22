Video: Julian Edelman is developing chemistry with Cam Newton

For the first time, Patriots fans now have a glimpse at what a pass from Cam Newton to Julian Edelman looks like.

The newly-acquired Patriots quarterback — who has already worked out with teammates N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu — posted a short clip to Instagram on Wednesday of a recent throwing session he had with the veteran wide receiver. In the video, Edelman can be seen effortlessly catching a pass from Newton, while excitedly hinting at what to expect on the field this season.

“It very well could be like that,” Edelman said after making the catch. “Great ball.”

Both Newton and Edelman appear to be getting along well — and have been showing each other love (or “1ØVĒ ” as Newton writes it) on social media. After Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in June, Edelman welcomed him to the team on Instagram. Newton recently quoted Edelman on another post of him studying the playbook, drawing reactions in the comments of how the two were going to work well together.

Advertisement

“This duo is about to go OFF,” one user wrote.

It also appears both are motivated to prove something this upcoming season. Newton has expressed his competitive mindset in replacing Tom Brady this season, and according to the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, Edelman also has a chip on his shoulder.

Giardi spoke to an anonymous Patriots player who said that, “He’s already got the red a– about this season. People thinking we’re no good and (that) he’s just a product of Brady.”