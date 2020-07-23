Cam Newton arrives in New England ahead of training camp: ‘Go Pats’

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
July 23, 2020 | 6:40 AM

Cam Newton has landed.

The quarterback was spotted at Logan Airport Wednesday, arriving ahead of the start of training camp.

Newton told WHDH he was “extremely ecstatic” to be with New England this year, but wouldn’t comment much more than that before adding, “Go Pats.”

The 31-year-old quarterback, who signed a one-year deal with New England, has already connected with several of his new teammates ahead of training camp, including Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Trent Thornton of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in an exhibition game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 22.
MLB
The Toronto Blue Jays still don't have a place to play home games July 22, 2020 | 9:47 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
Mookie Betts
Dodgers complete megadeal for Mookie Betts, bucking sport's conventional economic wisdom July 22, 2020 | 8:53 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Seattle.
Patriots
4 ways for the Patriots to use their newfound cap space July 22, 2020 | 2:33 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Cam Neely weighed in on the statuses of David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase July 22, 2020 | 1:39 PM
In a new video Patriots' quarterback posted to Instagram, wide receiver Julian Edelman gets ready to catch a pass.
Patriots
Video: Julian Edelman is developing chemistry with Cam Newton July 22, 2020 | 1:33 PM
Mookie Betts has yet to play a game in Dodger blue due to the pandemic, but Los Angeles opens its season this week.
Red Sox
Dodgers, Mookie Betts finalizing long-term contract to keep star in Los Angeles, per reports July 22, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Toucher and Rich
Media
Chad Finn: Sports Hub host Fred Toucher will be off the air amid Beasley Media Group review July 22, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Dave Dombrowski and Alex Cora in Oct. 2018.
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski spoke about the sign-stealing controversy and Alex Cora's future July 22, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Jose Altuve.
MLB
Three Astros hit by pitches in exhibition game, much to the pleasure of some fans July 22, 2020 | 7:41 AM
Kevin Garnett, a finalist for the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, speaks during a ceremony announcing the finalists at the United Center on Friday in Chicago.
NBA
Kevin Garnett is hoping to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves July 21, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Marcus Smart doesn't want you to be cheap this Valentine's Day.
Celtics
Marcus Smart has one thing to say: 'Justice for Breonna Taylor' July 21, 2020 | 7:47 PM
The Revolution's Brandon Bye (left) jousts with Toronto's Nick DeLeon for possession of the ball.
New England Revolution
4 takeaways following the Revolution's tie with Toronto FC July 21, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Sign of the times: Manager Ron Roenicke sits in the stands while his masked players watch a workout from the dugout at Fenway Park
Red Sox
I tried to find reasons to be optimistic about the Red Sox July 21, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Revolution forward Gustavo Bou goes down in the box after apparent contact from Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley.
New England Revolution
What Bruce Arena and Revolution players had to say about the controversial non-penalty decision July 21, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Julie Donaldson joined NBC Sports Washington in 2010 after time with Miami’s Fox Sports affiliate, New York’s SNY and, in 2008, Boston's WHDH.
media
Washington NFL team hires ex-Channel 7 reporter Julie Donaldson for radio role July 21, 2020 | 12:39 PM
Michael Bennett.
Patriots
Michael Bennett announces his retirement from football July 21, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Cam Newton in 2019.
New England Patriots
NFL analyst thinks the Patriots had Cam Newton 'followed' prior to free agent signing July 21, 2020 | 9:13 AM
Manny Ramirez in 2007.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox player, Jim Rice or Manny Ramirez? July 21, 2020 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem July 21, 2020 | 3:09 AM
A detailed view of the NFL logo on the field during the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England.
NFL
NFL agrees to eliminate preseason, reaches deal with union on coronavirus testing July 20, 2020 | 9:26 PM
Mike Ehrmann
New England Revolution
Revolution have their eye on winning Group C outright at MLS is Back tournament July 20, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Douglas P. DeFelice
Soccer
Revolution prepare for 9 a.m. kickoff time with knockout round spot on the line July 20, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown ends press conference with message about Breonna Taylor July 20, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Devin McCourty during a press conference in 2019.
Patriots
What Devin McCourty had to say about Bill Belichick's Subway commercial July 20, 2020 | 11:13 AM
Media
For women in sports media, dealing with toxic masculinity is far from new July 20, 2020 | 9:28 AM
Jack Nicklaus, right, and his wife, Barbara, watch during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio.
Golf
Jack Nicklaus says he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus July 19, 2020 | 9:02 PM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and other stars question NFL's coronavirus protocols July 19, 2020 | 3:57 PM
John Tlumacki
Bruins
Charlie Coyle tests negative for COVID-19 following inconclusive result July 19, 2020 | 1:38 PM
NHL
2016 World Cup of Hockey provides lessons for NHL restart July 19, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Didi Gregorius celebrates without touching, while wearing a mask.
MLB
MLB holds first COVID-era exhibitions July 18, 2020 | 9:49 PM