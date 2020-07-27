The Patriots have set their coaching staff for the 2020 season

The Patriots have finalized their coaching staff for the 2020 season.

Bill Belichick will enter his 21st year at the helm in New England, although a number of changes have been made around him. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will no longer also serve as the quarterbacks coach, as new hire Jedd Fisch will assume those responsibilities. Fisch served as the assistant offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Elsewhere, Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo will jointly take on the duties of replacing longtime offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, who retired in January. Popovich served as the New England’s assistant running backs coach last season, while Bricillo was one of the team’s coaching assistants.

Tyler Hughes will also join the staff as an offensive assistant.

The team will once again operate without a defensive coordinator, as Belichick has opted not to officially replace Matt Patricia following his departure in 2018. DeMarcus Covington, Troy Brown, and Steve Belichick have all been assigned new position groups, with Covington accounting for the loss of ex-defensive line coach Bret Bielema.

Belichick’s youngest son, Brian, has been promoted to safeties coach, a role previously held by his older brother, Steve, for the past four seasons. Cameron Achord was also promoted from special teams assistant to special teams coordinator, taking over for Joe Judge, who is now head coach of the New York Giants.

Below is a full rundown of the staff.

Head coach: Bill Belichick

Offense coordinator: Josh McDaniels

Quarterbacks: Jedd Fisch

Running backs: Ivan Fears

Running backs/kick returners: Troy Brown

Wide receivers: Mick Lombardi

Tight ends: Nick Caley

Offensive line: Cole Popovich, Carmen Bricillo

Offensive assistant: Tyler Hughes

Defensive line: Demarcus Covington

Inside linebackers: Jerod Mayo

Outside linebackers: Steve Belichick

Safeties: Brian Belichick

Cornerbacks: Mike Pellegrino

Defensive assistant: Vinnie Sunseri

Special teams coordinator: Cameron Achord

Special teams assistant: Joe Houston