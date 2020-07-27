Patriots will start lining up for their COVID-19 tests Monday

Patriots rookies and quarterbacks are expected to arrive in Foxborough Monday morning to begin what will be the most bizarre training camp of their football lives.

Before footballs start filling the air, however, players will need to go through a battery of medical and physical tests.

The first exercise on the itinerary will be patience, as the first two groups start coronavirus testing.

It’s likely the rest of the Patriots veterans will start filing in on Tuesday to start their initial round of testing.

Players will be tested daily for the first two weeks of training camp, and that will drop to every other day if the positivity rate dips below 5 percent.