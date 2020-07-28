Morning sports update: Bill Belichick compared Cam Newton to lacrosse player Myles Jones

The full impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt across the sports world. On Monday, it was learned that 14 players and coaches with the Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in multiple baseball games being canceled.

And between Monday night and Tuesday morning, five Patriots platers — including tackle Marcus Cannon and linebacker Dont’a Hightower — have reportedly opted out of the 2020 NFL season.

Yet sports leagues have continued to press forward, with the Red Sox losing to the Mets on Monday, 7-4. Boston has now surrendered seven runs in three consecutive games.

Bill Belichick’s lacrosse comparison for Cam Newton: While there aren’t many scenarios in which Bill Belichick sounds at ease in an interview, it’s usually safe to assume most of them involve lacrosse.

Known for being Belichick’s other sports love, lacrosse is something the Patriots’ coach pays close attention to. And in a recent interview with NBC during coverage of Premier League Lacrosse, Belichick showcased his depth of knowledge.

At the end of an interview that covered several lacrosse-themed topics, Belichick was asked to compare newly-signed quarterback Cam Newton to a current PLL player. In 2019, he was asked a lacrosse-themed question about Tom Brady.

“Cam Newton looks like Myles Jones to me,” Belichick said. “He’s fast. He’s big. He’d be a tough guy to match up against.”

Jones, 27, is 6-foot-5 and weighs 260 pounds. He was a three-time All-American while at Duke University, and was the Major League Lacrosse No. 1 overall pick in 2016.

“He could run by them,” Belichick added of Jones. “He could run through those stick checks, and he’d have a tough — with the stick work — a tough overhand shot, so I think those tall, long guys really have a big advantage of being able to change the angle of their shots and still be able to run through some guys.”

Bill Belichick's full interview during the opening game 🥍 How he started coaching lacrosse

💪 Why Myles Jones reminds him of Cam Newton

👀 What he sees in the similarities between football and lacrosse athletes pic.twitter.com/wyjaIsm168 — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 25, 2020

Trivia: What member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is also in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He went to Syracuse University.

More from Boston.com:

David Pastrnak continued to troll Maple Leafs fan Justin Bieber:

Gustavo Bou reuniting with his daughter after returning from the MLS is Back Tournament:

New England Revolution se quedó afuera de la #MLSIsBack y Bou volvió a casa, donde se reencontró con su hija Martina. ¿Lo mejor? La reacción de la pequeña, que no sabía que papá estaba al lado de ella… 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/BHokNPZuaG — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 27, 2020

A month after you could still ski it, the last snow in New Hampshire is gone:

Going, going, gone. Mt Jefferson still had a tiny bit of #snow left that we could see the morning of the 26th. The summit then went into the clouds & by the time we caught a glimpse of it again the afternoon of the 27th, it appears to have melted out… 1/x#NHwx #mountain pic.twitter.com/c4WJkfBQM3 — MWObservatory (@MWObs) July 28, 2020

On this day: A year ago, Egan Bernal became the first Colombian to ever win the Tour de France, and was the race’s youngest winner in decades at just 23.

Daily highlight: Fulham’s Josh Onomah scored after a stylish run through multiple defenders in the first leg of the Championship playoff semifinal on Monday. Fulham defeated Cardiff City 2-0.

Trivia answer: Jim Brown