A running list of Patriots who have opted out of the 2020 NFL season

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, NFL players are able to exercise an opt-out clause in their contracts for the 2020 season.

Players have until Aug. 3 to inform teams of their decisions. Those who opt out do not count against the organization’s active roster.

Here are the Patriots who will not be playing the 2020 NFL season:

Guard Najee Toran: Toran, 24, spent last season as a member of New England's practice squad.

Toran, 24, spent last season as a member of New England’s practice squad. Fullback Dan Vitale: Vitale signed a one-year deal with the Patriots this offseason and was expected to replace veteran James Develin, who announced his retirement in April.