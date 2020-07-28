A running list of Patriots who have opted out of the 2020 NFL season

Players have until Aug. 3 to inform the team of their decisions.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots signs autographs for fans after defeating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patrick Chung. –Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images
By
, Staff Writer
July 28, 2020 | 8:29 AM

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, NFL players are able to exercise an opt-out clause in their contracts for the 2020 season.

Players have until Aug. 3 to inform teams of their decisions. Those who opt out do not count against the organization’s active roster.

Here are the Patriots who will not be playing the 2020 NFL season:

  • Running back Brandon Bolden: Bolden saw action both in the running game and on special teams last season.
  • Safety Patrick Chung: A key member of the secondary, Chung is expecting his second child. He signed a two-year contract extension in May, keeping him with the Patriots through the 2023 season.
  • Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon: Cannon, a mainstay on New England’s offensive line, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma leading up to the 2011 NFL Draft. It’s likely he qualifies as a “higher risk player,” which would grant him a stipend of $350,000.
  • Linebacker Dont’a Hightower: Hightower, an eight-year veteran and team captain, recently welcomed a newborn son with his fiancé, Morgan Hart. Additionally, Hightower’s mother has Type 2 diabetes. Without Hightower, the Patriots have lost much of their linebacker corps, as Jamie Collins, Elandon Roberts, and Kyle Van Noy all departed as free agents this offseason.
  • Guard Najee Toran: Toran, 24, spent last season as a member of New England’s practice squad.
  • Fullback Dan Vitale: Vitale signed a one-year deal with the Patriots this offseason and was expected to replace veteran James Develin, who announced his retirement in April.

TOPICS: Patriots

