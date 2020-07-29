6 thoughts following the decisions to opt out by 6 prominent Patriots

The Patriots are the first team to be dealt a curveball like this, but they likely will not be the last.

Dont'a Hightower during the Patriots' win against the Falcons.
Dont'a Hightower. –Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Aidan Curran
July 29, 2020 | 9:40 AM

COMMENTARY

An offseason filled with change got even rockier for the Patriots in the last 24 hours, as six players have opted out of the 2020 NFL regular season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon, Brandon Bolden, Dan Vitale, and Najee Toran all opted to sit out the season because of healthy and safety concerns related to the coronavirus. Twenty five players across the NFL have decided to opt out of the season so far, with the Patriots leading the league by far in the number of players opting out.

Players considered high-risk can opt out and earn $350,000 for the season and an accrued season. Players without risk can opt out and still earn $150,000.

Advertisement

Hightower, 30, just welcomed a baby boy into his family on July 16, and Chung, 33, is also expecting his second child soon.

Cannon, 32, is a non-Hodgkin lymphoma survivor, and is considered high-risk under the NFL’s opt-out guidelines.

A new-look defense has changed even more.

From a football perspective, the Patriots are faced with an even steeper uphill climb in 2020, especially on the defensive side of the ball, where the loss of Hightower cannot be emphasized enough.

Having been faced with replacing the production of Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins already, the Patriots’ defense must now move forward without its heart and soul in Hightower.

With Hightower, Collins, and Van Noy all off the team now, that means 47 percent of the Patriots’ 281 quarterback disruptions from last season are gone. The pass rush void was significant enough before Hightower’s decision, but now New England is really in trouble, with training camp upon them, and little time left to get new faces up to speed before (if?) the regular season gets underway.

There’s a lot of pressure on Ja’Whaun Bentley.

The spotlight will be on third-year linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley to take over for Hightower as middle linebacker now. After having a promising rookie season cut short by a biceps injury in Week 3 of the 2018 season, Bentley played just 27 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2019. Now, with practically no depth behind him– unless you count two undrafted rookies and a sixth-round draft pick as “depth”– it’s sink-or-swim time for the Purdue alum.

Advertisement

Aside from Bentley, the team will look to other young linebackers to pick up some of the slack left by Hightower’s departure. Chase Winovich had 5.5 sacks as a rookie last year, and played 29 percent of the defensive snaps. He was likely already in line for a bigger role in Year 2, but will likely see his number called even more, especially when the team needs to get pressure on the quarterback.

Rookie outside linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings could be thrown to the wolves faster than the team–or they– would like. Uche, in particular, is an athletic freak who can line up in several places on defense, and is known for his pass-rushing ability. If he can learn the defense quickly in a shortened training camp, his ability to rush the quarterback from the second level could help the team make up for the loss of Hightower.

The secondary should be fine.

Behind the linebacker position, at safety, the team is better-equipped to handle the loss of Chung, who saw a decline in production from a pass coverage standpoint in 2019. His 70.5 completion rate when he was in coverage was the worst of his career in 2019, and he also gave up the most yards per target (7.4) since 2016.

Safety Kyle Dugger was drafted by the Patriots the 37th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. —AP Photo/Butch Dill

The team had already worked to build depth at this position for 2020, signing Adrian Phillips in free agency and drafting box safety Kyle Dugger in the second round, which should soften the blow of Chung’s decision.

Phillips and Terrence Brooks, going into his second season in New England, will likely compete to start next to Devin McCourty at safety, in Chung’s role as a hybrid safety/linebacker.

Advertisement

Dugger will likely see more time now as the team’s third safety, a position that sees a lot of playing time due to the team’s high usage of dime packages with three safeties on the field. Whether the rookie from Division II Lenoir-Rhyne can quickly adjust to learning an NFL defensive scheme and playing against NFL-caliber competition is a major question mark, however.

A silver lining on the offensive line?

In replacing Cannon, the Patriots might have gotten lucky, as Cannon, who is on the back end of his career and struggled last season, will no longer be on the team’s books for 2020 with his oversized $9.6 million cap hit.

With the combination of his age and performance, Cannon was one of the most overpaid players on the team, and while the team will need to find an adequate replacement for Cannon, they can use those $9.6 million in savings to address the position, along with others, if they need to.

However, the team will likely look inward for a solution at right tackle before they look to make a signing or trade. Yodny Cajuste, the team’s 2019 third-round draft pick out of West Virginia, is completely healthy now after missing the 2019 season with a quadriceps injury that landed him on the non-football injury list for the whole year. Cajuste is a talented player with good hand usage and adequate foot speed. If he can stay healthy, the team will likely have its Cannon replacement already within its ranks, as Cajuste’s tape at West Virginia shows a pro-caliber tackle with starting potential.

If Cajuste doesn’t meet expectations, or gets injured again, the team would be in more of a pickle. Korey Cunningham, acquired last preseason from the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round pick, is the only player on the roster with experience at tackle in the NFL, and was only active for one game with New England in 2019.

Sorting out the plan at fullback

At fullback, with Vitale gone now, the team will turn to Jakob Johnson, and potentially Dalton Keene, to take over for James Develin this season. Johnson isn’t the same athlete as Vitale is out of the backfield, but is a better blocker, which should help the team now that Cannon is out.

What this means for the salary cap

On the bright side, the contracts of the six players that are opting out will now toll to the 2021 season, meaning that New England gains almost $17.5 million in cap space in one fell swoop. With $24.5 million in total cap space now on hand, the team can address its needs on the free agency market (do they swing big with Jadeveon Clowney? Reunite with old friend LaAdrian Waddle at tackle?) or could choose to roll over their cap space into the 2021 season, with a smaller salary cap all but guaranteed in 2021 due to declining revenues this year because of COVID-19.

Welcome to NFL football in 2020, folks. One day you think you have a team, the next, you lose several players in the blink of an eye. Teams will need to maintain flexibility, and make smart financial decisions to navigate this uncharted territory. Team’s rosters could change at a moment’s notice. The Patriots are the first team to be dealt a curveball like this, but they likely will not be the last.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jaylen Brown was on the wrong end of a non-call in the Celtics' loss on Thursday.
Celtics
4 things to know about the Celtics right now July 29, 2020 | 8:35 AM
MLB
Benches clear in first Astros-Dodgers game since scandal July 28, 2020 | 11:47 PM
The Red Sox dugout is not a happy place in the bottom of the ninth inning,as the team is about to lose their fourth straight game.
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 4th straight game, 8-3 to Mets July 28, 2020 | 11:28 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Bruins
The Bruins will lock arms during national anthems July 28, 2020 | 6:01 PM
Dont'a Hightower is expecting his first child.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower issues statement following decision to opt out July 28, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady takes a drink as unidentified individuals are seen near him during a private workout, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla.
Tom Brady
'When he walks into huddle, it’s different': What Bruce Arians had to say about coaching Tom Brady July 28, 2020 | 3:51 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
'I take full responsibility': David Pastrnak explained why he had to quarantine for a longer period of time July 28, 2020 | 3:39 PM
10/12/13: Boston, MA: Red Sox starting pitcher Jon Lester fires in the first inning. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Detroit Tigers in Game One of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: sports topic: Red sox(1)
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox lefthander, Jon Lester or Bruce Hurst? July 28, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Chris Szagola
MLB
The Miami Marlins' schedule has been postponed through Sunday July 28, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Megan Greenwell resigned as editor of Deadspin in August of 2019. Two months later, her former staff members followed in her wake instead of heeding to new ownership’s demand to “stick to sports.’’
Media
Former Deadspin staffers are reuniting to form a new site, Defector July 28, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Dr. Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak could put MLB season 'in danger' July 28, 2020 | 2:40 PM
NFL
NFL end zones will bear 'End Racism' and 'It Takes All of Us' messages in home openers July 28, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Xander Bogaerts (left) gives struggling teammate Andrew Benintendi (right) a pat of encouragement as they leave the dugout at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox address their concerns about going on the road July 28, 2020 | 2:27 PM
--
Red Sox
4 things to know about Red Sox pitcher Robert Stock July 28, 2020 | 2:03 PM
MLB
Yankees-Phillies postponed for 2nd straight day July 28, 2020 | 10:40 AM
President Trump playing catch with the retired New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera on the South Lawn of the White House last week.Credit...Doug Mills/The New York Times
First Pitch
Here's the story behind Trump's Red Sox-Yankees first pitch that wasn't July 28, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Cam Newton in 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick compared Cam Newton to lacrosse player Myles Jones July 28, 2020 | 10:18 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots signs autographs for fans after defeating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
A running list of Patriots who have opted out of the 2020 NFL season July 28, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Dont'a Hightower speaks with members of the media during a news conference.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower is reportedly opting out of the 2020 season July 28, 2020 | 7:57 AM
New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon warms up before the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Patriots
Marcus Cannon reportedly opts out of 2020 season July 28, 2020 | 6:58 AM
Stan Grossfeld
Media
Chad Finn: Weirdness aside, NESN’s return to Red Sox broadcasts was well-executed and welcome July 28, 2020 | 5:26 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Preview: Bruins will begin round-robin play Sunday against the Flyers July 28, 2020 | 1:34 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Mets homer 3 times, beat Red Sox 7-4 July 27, 2020 | 11:35 PM
New England Patriots coaches stand during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. From left they are: special teams coach Joe Judge, assistant quarterback coach Mick Lombardi, head coach Bill Belichick, inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and safeties coach Steve Belichick. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
4 new coaches to join Bill Belichick's staff July 27, 2020 | 8:18 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles before answering a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami. Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league's plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic. As veterans begin reporting to training camps this week, Goodell noted Monday, July 27, 2020, how COVID-19 has “turned the world upside down.” (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
NFL
Roger Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season July 27, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Championship banners hang at Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Patriots
2 Patriots opt out of 2020 season July 27, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Bruins
'So far, so good': Bruins, playoff teams adjust to quarantine in NHL bubble July 27, 2020 | 7:19 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, far left, along with safety Mike Edwards, second from left, quarterback Tom Brady, center in orange, cornerback Jamel Dean, second from right, and quarterback Blaine Gabbert are seen during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
NFL
Here's what happens if an NFL player tests positive for the coronavirus July 27, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Jason McCourty playing for the Patriots in 2019.
NFL
Jason McCourty explained why he's nervous about the NFL season July 27, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Charlie McAvoy beard
NHL Bubble
Check out Charlie McAvoy's inside view of the team's journey to the NHL bubble July 27, 2020 | 11:42 AM