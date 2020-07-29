Morning sports update: Sony Michel’s status for training camp reportedly ‘up in the air’

On Monday and Tuesday, six Patriots players reportedly decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The list includes prominent players like linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, and tackle Marcus Cannon.

Elsewhere, the threat of COVID-19 continues to loom over Major League Baseball. The league announced that Marlins games have been postponed until at least Sunday after 17 players, coaches, and staff have now tested positive.

Amid that backdrop, sports leagues in the United States have continued. The NBA is building up to its season resumption. The Celtics lost to the Rockets in a scrimmage, 137-112, though Tacko Fall showed off his ability:

Sony Michel’s status reportedly unclear: The Patriots are already heading towards training camp shorthanded, having lost several key players (including Tom Brady) in free agency. Then came the reports earlier this week that six Patriots players will opt out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, another Patriots player’s status is reported uncertain. Running back Sony Michel, a 2018 first-round draft pick, might not be ready for the start of team practices.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Michel had surgery in May and hasn’t been cleared to practice yet.

“Michel had foot surgery in May,” said Howe. “His status remains up in the air.”

It’s still uncertain if Sony Michel will be cleared in time for the start of practice, per source. Michel had foot surgery in May. His status remains up in the air. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 27, 2020

Though missing Michel, 25, would be a blow for New England, running back is one position where the team has a reasonable amount of depth. James White, Rex Burkhead, and second-year back Damien Harris are all available to step in should Michel not be ready.

Trivia: Since 1998, the Patriots have selected five players from the University of Georgia in the first round of the NFL draft. Can you name all of them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Two running backs, one tight end, one defensive lineman, and one offensive tackle.

More from Boston.com:

Stephon Gilmore made the NFL 100’s top-10:

'The Top 100 Players of 2020' concludes Wednesday at 8p ET on @nflnetwork. Here are the Top 10 players in alphabetical order pic.twitter.com/n2VkwH1EbS — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) July 29, 2020

Former Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly was in the middle of an Astros-Dodgers bench-clearing: Kelly, a member of the 2018 Red Sox, is no stranger to being at the center of a rivalry.

On this day: In 1997, Jay Buhner leapt into the Fenway Park bullpen to rob Scott Hatteberg of a home run.

Daily highlight: Carsen Edwards dunked on James Harden during the Celtics-Rockets scrimmage on Tuesday.

CARSEN EDWARDS OVER RUSS AND HARDEN 😳 pic.twitter.com/bTLErZQCvR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 29, 2020

Trivia answer: Robert Edwards, Sony Michel, Richard Seymour, Ben Watson, and Isaiah Wynn.