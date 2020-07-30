‘His technique is flawless’: Stephon Gilmore was ranked No. 9 on the ‘NFL Top 100’ list

The list was revealed on Wednesday night.

Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019. He was ranked the No. 9 player on the NFL's Top 100 players of 2020 list. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 30, 2020 | 11:35 AM

If Stephon Gilmore had to pick one of the top players in the NFL, he knows exactly who he would choose.

“I would pick myself,” the Patriots cornerback told NFL Network.

Gilmore’s confidence comes as no surprise, and based on his performance last season, he’s solidified himself as the best cornerback in the NFL. His numbers speak for themselves: he finished the season with a career-high six interceptions (tied for the league-high) and led the league with 20 passes defended. He also earned All-Pro honors and was named the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year (making him the first Patriot to win the award).

Advertisement

As revealed Wednesday night, Gilmore has been ranked in the top 10 of the “NFL Top 100” players of 2020 list, earning the No. 9 spot on the list and ranked as the top defensive back and the No.2 defender.

He was the only current Patriots player to be included on the list. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, now on the Buccaneers, was ranked No. 14, while Jimmy Garoppolo was ranked No. 43.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who was ranked No. 90 last year, earned a spot outside of the list at No. 101.

 

The full list included Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson coming it at the No.1 spot, followed by the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, Rams’ Aaron Donald, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Saints’ Michael Thomas, Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, 49ers George Kittle, Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins, Gilmore, and the Titans’ Derrick Henry at No. 10.

Despite being on the quieter-side, Gilmore’s teammates raved about his confidence and ability to dominate on the field.

“When you have a shutdown corner, you always hear from him that he’s a shutdown corner. But Steph doesn’t say a whole lot,” Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater said during an interview aired on the NFL Top 100 reveal show. “He takes a lot of pride in not giving up anything, whether it’s a walkthrough, whether it’s practice, and obviously in the game. … It’s been fun to see him become the best corner in football.”

Advertisement

Tight end Ben Watson thinks that Gilmore’s best play of 2019 was in the 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. While matched up against Amari Cooper for 26 of his 30 routes, he held him to zero catches — and made a spectacular play in the second quarter to snag an interception.

“The best one was the Dallas game, where he intercepted with one hand,” Watson said. “Steph somehow undercuts the receiver and then catches the ball with one hand.”

Added Slater: “That would have been a tough catch for a receiver, let alone a DB. I think that was a play that really summed up the kind of year he’s had. He takes a lot of pride in not giving up anything, whether it’s a walk-through or it’s practice, and obviously in the game. It’s been fun to see him become the best corner in football.”

Not only has Gilmore earned the respect of his teammates, but his competitors as well.

“His technique is flawless,” said Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes. “Staying in front of a receiver, being aggressive when you need to be aggressive. He’s a ball hawk.”

“His tape speaks for itself, his numbers speak for itself,” said Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White. “He’s a guy that I watch. When they played Cincinnati, he made a pick-six playing Cover 0 and outside coverage. You know how hard that is?”

Gilmore, on the other hand, said in the video that his goals are simple: challenge any and everyone.

Advertisement

“I challenge guys each and every play, make it hard on them. Shut guys down this year, that’s what I did”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Stephon Gilmore NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
John Raoux
Sports News
3 takeaways as the MLS is Back Tournament heads into the quarterfinals July 30, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Matthew Slater.
Patriots
Matthew Slater reportedly considered opting out of season but will play July 30, 2020 | 10:33 AM
N'Keal Harry during the 2019 season.
Patriots
10 storylines to follow at the start of Patriots training camp July 30, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Michael Dwyer
Celtics
Kemba Walker finishes full practice, expected to play against Bucks on Friday July 30, 2020 | 7:13 AM
Jayson Tatum Black Lives Matter jersey
Celtics
Here are the social justice messages the Celtics will wear on the backs of the their jerseys July 30, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Patrick Chung on CBS This Morning
PATRIOTS
What Patrick Chung had to say about his phone call with Bill Belichick July 30, 2020 | 6:29 AM
Boston, MA - 7/24/2020 - (9th inning) With cardboard cutouts atop the Green Monster it almost looked like fans were in the stands. The Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles during the most unusual of home season openers at Fenway Park. Red Sox-Orioles Opening Day at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Dan Shaughnessy, Topic: 25REDSOX
MLB
MLB doubleheaders could get shortened to 7-inning games July 30, 2020 | 2:23 AM
John Minchillo
Red Sox
Red Sox end skid, top Jacob deGrom, Mets 6-5 July 30, 2020 | 2:12 AM
Cole Kmet of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs after catching a pass against BC's Marcus Valdez on Saturday.
College Sports
ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games July 29, 2020 | 9:38 PM
Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly talks toward Houston's Carlos Correa during Tuesday's game in Houston.
MLB
Joe Kelly suspended 8 games after restarting feud over Astros' sign-stealing scandal July 29, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Former Red Sox manager John McNamara.
Red Sox
John McNamara, 1986 Red Sox manager, dies at 88 July 29, 2020 | 6:49 PM
MLB
With Marlins battling virus outbreak, will they play again? July 29, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Nate Solder of the Patriots celebrates with his son, Hudson, after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI.
NFL
Giants left tackle Nate Solder opts out of 2020 NFL season July 29, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Carole Scarsella of Lackawanna passed away on July 19.
Obituary
A Buffalo woman's obituary went viral: 'She HATED Tom Brady' July 29, 2020 | 12:35 PM
Sony Michel has rushed for 912 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.
Patriots
Sony Michel's status for training camp reportedly 'up in the air' July 29, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Dont'a Hightower during the Patriots' win against the Falcons.
Patriots
6 thoughts following the decisions to opt out by 6 prominent Patriots July 29, 2020 | 9:40 AM
Jaylen Brown was on the wrong end of a non-call in the Celtics' loss on Thursday.
Celtics
4 things to know about the Celtics right now July 29, 2020 | 8:35 AM
MLB
Benches clear in first Astros-Dodgers game since scandal July 28, 2020 | 11:47 PM
The Red Sox dugout is not a happy place in the bottom of the ninth inning,as the team is about to lose their fourth straight game.
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 4th straight game, 8-3 to Mets July 28, 2020 | 11:28 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Bruins
The Bruins will lock arms during national anthems July 28, 2020 | 6:01 PM
Dont'a Hightower is expecting his first child.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower issues statement following decision to opt out July 28, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady takes a drink as unidentified individuals are seen near him during a private workout, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla.
Tom Brady
'When he walks into huddle, it’s different': What Bruce Arians had to say about coaching Tom Brady July 28, 2020 | 3:51 PM
Bruins
'I take full responsibility': David Pastrnak explained why he had to quarantine for a longer period of time July 28, 2020 | 3:39 PM
10/12/13: Boston, MA: Red Sox starting pitcher Jon Lester fires in the first inning. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Detroit Tigers in Game One of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: sports topic: Red sox(1)
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox lefthander, Jon Lester or Bruce Hurst? July 28, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Chris Szagola
MLB
The Miami Marlins' schedule has been postponed through Sunday July 28, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Megan Greenwell resigned as editor of Deadspin in August of 2019. Two months later, her former staff members followed in her wake instead of heeding to new ownership’s demand to “stick to sports.’’
Media
Former Deadspin staffers are reuniting to form a new site, Defector July 28, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Dr. Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak could put MLB season 'in danger' July 28, 2020 | 2:40 PM
NFL
NFL end zones will bear 'End Racism' and 'It Takes All of Us' messages in home openers July 28, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Xander Bogaerts (left) gives struggling teammate Andrew Benintendi (right) a pat of encouragement as they leave the dugout at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox address their concerns about going on the road July 28, 2020 | 2:27 PM
--
Red Sox
4 things to know about Red Sox pitcher Robert Stock July 28, 2020 | 2:03 PM