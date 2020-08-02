Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse opts out of 2020 season

Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse has opted out of the 2020 season, a league source confirmed Sunday.

LaCosse and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child this November. He is the eighth Patriots player to sit out this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. No NFL team has had more players opt out.

Running back Brandon Bolden, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, safety Patrick Chung, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, wide receiver Marqise Lee, guard Najee Toran, and fullback Danny Vitale have all also elected not to play.

Without LaCosse, New England’s depth chart at tight end includes 2018 seventh-round draft pick Ryan Izzo and rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. Undrafted rookie Jake Burt, who played four seasons at Boston College, could also be in the mix.

LaCosse, who turns 28 in September, was entering his second year with the Patriots. Last season, he caught 13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Ben Volin contributed to this report.