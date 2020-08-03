The Patriots are reportedly interested in tight end Delanie Walker

Walker is a free agent looking to find a home for his 15th NFL season.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker heads to the goal line for a Titans touchdown.
Titans tight end Delanie Walker heads to the goal line for a Titans touchdown. –Charles Krupa / AP
By
, Staff Writer
August 3, 2020 | 1:31 PM

The Patriots are reportedly among the teams interested in 35-year-old tight end Delanie Walker, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Walker, a free agent looking to find a home for his 15th NFL season, could be a good fit for the Patriots, after tight end Matt LaCosse opted out of the 2020 season. Walker would bring a veteran presence to a position where the Patriots lack experience, as no tight end on the team’s depth chart has more than two years of NFL experience.

2018 seventh-round draft pick Ryan Izzo played in six games last season, catching six passes for 114 yards. The other tight ends on New England’s roster — Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, and Jake Burt — are all rookies.

After getting drafted in the sixth round in 2006, Walker played seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and seven with the Tennessee Titans. The best stretch of his career came from 2014-17 ,when he registered at least 60 catches and 800 receiving yards for four straight years.

Walker has missed 25 regular-season games over the past two years because of a dislocated ankle and associated fracture suffered in the 2018 season opener. He returned for seven games last season, but was placed on injured reserve as a result of the same ankle.

TOPICS: Patriots

