Morning sports update: Cam Jordan thinks Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are ‘fighting for second place’

"They've got the second-greatest quarterback of all-time, right behind Drew Brees, and now we've got a head-to-head two times a year."

Tom Brady playing against Cam Jordan during his time with the Patriots.
Tom Brady playing against Cam Jordan during his time with the Patriots. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
August 4, 2020 | 10:37 AM

The Celtics are on again this evening at 6:30 p.m., tipping off against the Heat. The Red Sox face the Rays starting at 6:40 p.m.

And the Patriots were back on the field Monday:

Cam Jordan’s thoughts on Tom Brady: Saints defensive end Cam Jordan registered 15.5 sacks in the 2019 season as one of the league’s most dominant players at his position. Now, thanks to a momentous free agent signing by the Buccaneers, he will get a chance to play against Tom Brady twice a season.

Yet Jordan didn’t seem too deferential towards the six-time Super Bowl winner during an interview on Monday with NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

“They’ve got the second-greatest quarterback of all-time, right behind Drew Brees, and now we’ve got a head-to-head two times a year,” Jordan said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us and then they have an addition, you bring in Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy, you already had two 1,000-yard receivers in [Chris] Godwin and Mike Evans. This is a team that’s fighting for second place.”

The Saints host the Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 season, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 13. New Orleans has won the NFC South three seasons in a row, while Tampa hasn’t won it since 2007.

Trivia: Who was the last first-round pick of the pre-Bill Belichick era?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was selected out of Boston College in the 1999 NFL draft.

Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky balanced a glass of chocolate milk on her head:

Former Bruin Tyler Seguin was among the group of NHL players who took a knee during the national anthem on Monday:

Cam Newton, officially in a Patriots jersey:

On this day: In 1984, Carl Lewis won the 100-meter Olympic gold medal with a time of 9.99 seconds.

Daily highlight: Amid a hat-trick, Oilers center Connor McDavid scored a goal that was a perfect combination of his speed and skill. The replays showcase the exquisitely nonchalant flip of the puck into the roof of the net.

Trivia answer: Damien Woody 

