Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu reportedly removed from PUP list

Mohamed Sanu has been removed from the physically unable to perform list, according to ESPN.

The Patriots receiver, who will turn 31 later this month, had offseason ankle surgery. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder had 26 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown in eight games for New England last season.

Sanu apparently spent a portion of the offseason working with new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, as multiple posts on social media have featured the two together, or with other members of the New England offense.

Running back Sony Michel and defensive back/special teamer Brandon King remain on the PUP list.