Morning sports update: Kyle Love questioned whether Cam Newton can ‘fit in’ with Bill Belichick’s style

On Tuesday, both the Celtics lost to the Heat, 111-106 despite Jimmy Butler not playing for Miami.

And the Red Sox fell to the Rays, 5-1, though Jackie Bradley Jr. made yet another extraordinary catch:

Today, the Bruins will play the Lightning at 4 p.m.

A larger sports story from earlier on Wednesday was the announcement made by the University of Connecticut to cancel its football season due to the risks posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kyle Love’s take on playing for Bill Belichick: Former Patriots defensive lineman Kyle Love recently differed from other predictions about the potential relationship Cam Newton will have with Bill Belichick.

Advertisement

While several experts and players believe the two will work well together, Love isn’t so sure.

In an interview with Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, Love described the differences between Carolina — where he and Newton were teammates for the last several years — and New England, where Love began his NFL career an an undrafted player in 2010.

“Being a professional in New England is different from being a professional in Carolina. It’s a whole different ballgame,” Love told Callahan. “Bill wants things run a certain way, wants things practiced a certain way and said a certain way in the classroom and in the media. New England is not for everybody. Every player does not fit there physically or mentally.”

In Love’s view, there’s a chance Newton doesn’t conform to Belichick’s approach.

“My fear is, can Cam fit in their box?” asked Love. “Because I want Cam to win. I want Cam to be successful. I want to see him win games and even a championship, because I love that dude. I just hope he can do that within the guidelines of what Bill wants.”

Whether or not Newton will be able to prove Love’s theory wrong remains to be seen.

Advertisement

“This is just my opinion, but I don’t feel like Cam can take the pressure of coaches talking down about his play,” said Love. “If he had a bad game in Carolina, the coaching staff wouldn’t say much to him because they may have felt he could be a little frail about it or maybe pout. They never really corrected to the point Bill used to correct Tom.”

Trivia: Before he was hired as head coach of the Patriots in 1997, what team was Pete Carroll working as the defensive coordinator for?

(Answer at the bottom)

Hint: He was there from 1995-1996 and missed winning a Super Bowl with them by one season.

More from Boston.com:

Luke Bonner does, in fact, know Brad Wanamaker:

This is kind of embarrassing, but over the weekend it finally dawned on me why Brad Wanamaker has always looked so familiar to me… we were roommates for like a week (maybe less?) in the D League in 2012. True story. — Luke Bonner (@LukeyBonner) August 4, 2020

Bill Russell continues to use his platform to speak out against President Trump:

Hey @realDonaldTrump this is absolutely devastating! Nothing but disastrous! How many people have to die before you act like a leader? We need real leadership to enact policies to protect all of us. #Vote2020 @Lawrence @MSNBC https://t.co/mq6a6iWKR4 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 5, 2020

On this day: In 1992, Cuba won the first official baseball competition at the Olympics. Hosted in Barcelona, the ’92 Games showcased not only a United States “Dream Team” in basketball, but a Cuban version in baseball.

Future Major Leaguers like Orlando Hernandez and Rolando Arrojo joined with Cuban legends like Omar Linares and Lourdes Gourriel Sr. to go 9-0 through the Olympics, outscoring opponents 95-16 and slugging 17 home runs.

In a the 11-1 victory over Taiwan in the gold medal game, third baseman Lazaro Vargas hit for the cycle.

Daily highlight: Kemba Walker hit a half-court three to end the third quarter:

Trivia answer: 49ers