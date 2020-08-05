Morning sports update: Kyle Love questioned whether Cam Newton can ‘fit in’ with Bill Belichick’s style

"Being a professional in New England is different from being a professional in Carolina."

Cam Newton
Cam Newton in 2019. –AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 5, 2020 | 10:33 AM

On Tuesday, both the Celtics lost to the Heat, 111-106 despite Jimmy Butler not playing for Miami.

And the Red Sox fell to the Rays, 5-1, though Jackie Bradley Jr. made yet another extraordinary catch:

Today, the Bruins will play the Lightning at 4 p.m.

A larger sports story from earlier on Wednesday was the announcement made by the University of Connecticut to cancel its football season due to the risks posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kyle Love’s take on playing for Bill Belichick: Former Patriots defensive lineman Kyle Love recently differed from other predictions about the potential relationship Cam Newton will have with Bill Belichick.

Advertisement

While several experts and players believe the two will work well together, Love isn’t so sure.

In an interview with Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, Love described the differences between Carolina — where he and Newton were teammates for the last several years — and New England, where Love began his NFL career an an undrafted player in 2010.

“Being a professional in New England is different from being a professional in Carolina. It’s a whole different ballgame,” Love told Callahan. “Bill wants things run a certain way, wants things practiced a certain way and said a certain way in the classroom and in the media. New England is not for everybody. Every player does not fit there physically or mentally.”

In Love’s view, there’s a chance Newton doesn’t conform to Belichick’s approach.

“My fear is, can Cam fit in their box?” asked Love. “Because I want Cam to win. I want Cam to be successful. I want to see him win games and even a championship, because I love that dude. I just hope he can do that within the guidelines of what Bill wants.”

Whether or not Newton will be able to prove Love’s theory wrong remains to be seen.

Advertisement

“This is just my opinion, but I don’t feel like Cam can take the pressure of coaches talking down about his play,” said Love. “If he had a bad game in Carolina, the coaching staff wouldn’t say much to him because they may have felt he could be a little frail about it or maybe pout. They never really corrected to the point Bill used to correct Tom.”

Trivia: Before he was hired as head coach of the Patriots in 1997, what team was Pete Carroll working as the defensive coordinator for?

(Answer at the bottom)

Hint: He was there from 1995-1996 and missed winning a Super Bowl with them by one season.

More from Boston.com:

Luke Bonner does, in fact, know Brad Wanamaker:

Bill Russell continues to use his platform to speak out against President Trump:

On this day: In 1992, Cuba won the first official baseball competition at the Olympics. Hosted in Barcelona, the ’92 Games showcased not only a United States “Dream Team” in basketball, but a Cuban version in baseball.

Future Major Leaguers like Orlando Hernandez and Rolando Arrojo joined with Cuban legends like Omar Linares and Lourdes Gourriel Sr. to go 9-0 through the Olympics, outscoring opponents 95-16 and slugging 17 home runs.

In a the 11-1 victory over Taiwan in the gold medal game, third baseman Lazaro Vargas hit for the cycle.

Daily highlight: Kemba Walker hit a half-court three to end the third quarter:

Trivia answer: 49ers

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Stephen Dunn
College Sports
UConn becomes first FBS school to cancel 2020 football season due to coronavirus August 5, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches during baseball practice at Progressive Field, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
MLB
Terry Francona misses third straight game, undergoing tests for gastrointestinal condition August 5, 2020 | 10:01 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts after scoring a basket and drawing a foul in the second half of an NBA game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' loss to the Heat August 5, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Jay Groome has not pitched in a game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2018
Red Sox
Former Red Sox 1st-round pick Jay Groome is working his way back August 5, 2020 | 7:24 AM
CHIN, BARRY
Red Sox
Jason Varitek has a unique perspective on Daniel Bard's comeback August 5, 2020 | 6:40 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 4th straight, fall to 3-8 on the season August 4, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Seth Wenig
MLB
MLB plans 28-man rosters through postseason August 4, 2020 | 9:44 PM
Pool
Celtics
No Jimmy Butler, no problem as Miami Heat beat Celtics 111-106 August 4, 2020 | 9:30 PM
NFL
California prosecutors ask NFL to take down Stephon Clark video August 4, 2020 | 7:55 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Patriots
Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu reportedly removed from PUP list August 4, 2020 | 5:39 PM
Abby Chin.
Media
Chad Finn: NBC Sports Boston hit by massive layoffs August 4, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be in the mix for Boston College this season.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is immediately eligible August 4, 2020 | 4:39 PM
TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during a practice at AdventHealth Training Center on August 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady practiced in front of the media for the first time as a Buccaneer August 4, 2020 | 4:33 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell backs the 'Russell Rule' to help improve diversity hiring in college athletics August 4, 2020 | 3:31 PM
**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before SATURDAY 3 a.m. ET JULY 4, 2020. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** FILE Ñ Rafael Nadal battles Hyeon Chung in the third round of the U.S. Open, which Nadal won, in New York, Aug. 31, 2019. As the menÕs and womenÕs tennis tours prepare to resume play in August, the ATP and WTA have been debating how to determine the playersÕ rankings, which have been frozen by the coronavirus pandemic and which have key implications in tournament seedings and sponsor bonuses. (Christian Hansen/The New York Times)
Tennis
Defending champ Rafael Nadal to miss US Open amid pandemic August 4, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tuukka Rask
Tuukka Rask rejoins Bruins after two-day quarantine for a cough August 4, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) rooms out against the New York Giants in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
NFL
With Cam Newton gone, Teddy Bridgewater says Panthers feel like his team August 4, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom recently discussed the state of the team with ESPN.
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom reflected on his tumultuous first 9 months with the Red Sox August 4, 2020 | 1:13 PM
Sony Michel during a training camp practice in August, 2019.
NFL
The NFL opt-out deadline has been finalized August 4, 2020 | 1:05 PM
Tom Brady playing against Cam Jordan during his time with the Patriots.
Patriots
Cam Jordan thinks Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are 'fighting for second place' August 4, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Dallas Stars' Jason Dickinson (18), Tyler Seguin (91) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) and goalie Robin Lehner (90) take a knee for Black Lives Matter prior to an NHL hockey playoff game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
NHL
Tyler Seguin among 5 NHL players to kneel during national anthem August 4, 2020 | 9:52 AM
John Minchillo
Media
ESPN to offer Statcast broadcast for Red Sox-Yankees Sunday Night Baseball matchup August 4, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Jake DeBrusk tries to slip the puck past the Flyers' Carter Hart during the Bruins' first game in the restart.
Media
Bruins-Flyers round-robin opener delivers strong ratings for NBC August 4, 2020 | 9:41 AM
FILE - In this May 14, 2017, file photo, former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter waves to fans during a ceremony retiring his number at Yankee Stadium in New York. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Miami Marlins have told Major League Baseball they intend to sign an agreement to sell the team to a group that includes Jeter. The person confirmed the Marlins' plans to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, because the team had not commented publicly. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
MLB
Derek Jeter blames Marlins' coronavirus outbreak on 'false sense of security' August 3, 2020 | 6:51 PM
From left, Roger Clemens, Nomar Garciaparra, and Pedro Martinez threw out ceremonial first pitches Aug. 14, 2014 at Fenway Park as they were inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame.
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox pitcher, Roger Clemens or Pedro Martinez? August 3, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Mike Ehrmann
Celtics
Chad Finn: Celtics’ hard-earned win saved an otherwise lost weekend for the return of sports August 3, 2020 | 4:00 PM
FILE - In this July 24, 2020, file photo, members of the St. Louis Cardinals wait to be introduced before the start of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in St. Louis. The Cardinals 4-game series against the Detroit Tigers was postponed Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after more Cardinals players and staff staffers test positive for COVD-19. The series was to have been played in Detroit from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
MLB
7 Cardinals players, 6 staffers test positive for COVID-19 August 3, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Dante Scarnecchia in 2019.
Patriots
Dante Scarnecchia on Patriots opting out and Cam Newton's potential August 3, 2020 | 3:01 PM
Titans tight end Delanie Walker heads to the goal line for a Titans touchdown.
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly interested in tight end Delanie Walker August 3, 2020 | 1:31 PM
Bill Russell at TD Garden in 2018.
Celtics
Bill Russell reminded Twitter that he is still alive after spotting fan's tweet August 3, 2020 | 10:41 AM