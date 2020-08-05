Patriots re-add undrafted wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

The Patriots re-signed undrafted rookie receiver Isaiah Zuber.

He had been cut during the original roster cut down to 80 last month.

Zuber, who played at Mississippi State and Kansas State, finished his college career with 141 receptions, 1,532 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches. In addition, he averaged 15.5 yards on 33 kick returns and 16.4 yards on 11 punt return chances in college.

New England’s wide receiver depth chart includes: Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Quincy Adeboyejo, Devin Ross, Jeff Thomas, Will Hastings, and Zuber.

Receiver Marqise Lee opted out of the season.