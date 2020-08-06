Morning sports update: Willie McGinest thinks Cam Newton is ‘the guy’ for the Patriots at quarterback

"If he’s healthy he’s the guy."

Cam Newton during his time with the Panthers.
Cam Newton during his time with the Panthers. –AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 6, 2020 | 10:17 AM

The Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday, defeating the Rays 5-0.

The Celtics also won, destroying the Nets, 149-115. It was the team’s largest point total since 1992.

The Bruins were the only local team to lose on Wednesday, falling 3-2 to the Lightning. The loss means that Boston will not be the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed in the upcoming NHL playoffs.

Willie McGinest doesn’t think the Patriots have much of a quarterback debate: When asked about the Patriots’ possible quarterback controversy heading into the 2020 season, Bill Belichick told reporters last week that the job was essentially an open competition.

Advertisement

“We’ll give everybody an opportunity and see what happens,” said Belichick.

But with 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton under contract and highly motivated, one former Patriot doesn’t believe that either Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer have much of a chance.

Speaking with WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” on Wednesday, former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest gave his own analysis.

“Well, they say it’s a competition, but if you are asking my opinion, I expect to see Cam Newton start at the quarterback position,” McGinest predicted. “If he’s healthy he’s the guy.”

McGinest, who played for the Patriots from 1994 through the 2005 season, knows that the current team has much to replace on defense. Following several prominent free agent departures, and defensive leaders like Dont’a Hightower opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, McGinest tried to convey how great a loss it is.

“Very challenging,” McGinest said of the losses to the defense, because those guys are impact players. They’re great locker room leaders. Of course we know the plays and all the intangibles that they bring off the field being captains and leaders and playmakers. So anytime you lose guys like that, it’s tough to replace. But over the years we have seen this team overcome so many obstacles, whether it’s injuries, whether it’s guys leaving, whatever the case may be.”

Advertisement

“Luckily they have time to figure it out,” McGinest added.

Trivia: What Patriots offensive lineman — who played for New England for 10 seasons — was selected in the second round of the 2001 draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He blocked for Drew Brees and Kyle Orton in college.

More from Boston.com:

Pedro Martinez, clearly throwing a changup:

An update from MLS commissioner Don Garber about the plan for post-tournament games:

On this day: In 1966, Muhammad Ali knocked out English boxer Brian London in the third round.

Unbelievably, Ali was not thought of as a great “puncher” by London. Of course, the 24-year-old heavyweight champion dispelled this notion with a smooth and speedy style that enveloped London in a flurry of punches.

The decisive moment arrived in the third round, when Ali positioned London exactly where he wanted him. The result was London ending up on the Earls Court canvass, and Ali easily retaining his title.

Daily highlight: Jaylen Brown found Daniel Theis with a nicely worked assist in the Celtics’ win on Wednesday.

Trivia answer: Matt Light

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers kneels during the national anthem prior to the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 05, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NBA
LeBron James says NBA community doesn't care whether Trump is watching August 6, 2020 | 7:20 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Jae Crowder #99 of the Miami Heat in the second half of an NBA game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)
Celtics
Film review: How Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing off each other August 6, 2020 | 7:05 AM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Celtics torch Nets, 149-115 August 6, 2020 | 12:35 AM
Red Sox starter Martin Perez pitches during the first inning.
Red Sox
Verdugo, Chavis homer as Red Sox beat Rays 5-0 August 5, 2020 | 10:17 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 05: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins reacts following a goal by Tyler Johnson #9 of the Tampa Bay Lightning (not shown) that turned out to be the winning goal at 18:33 of the third period in an Eastern Conference Round Robin game during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Arena on August 5, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Lightning defeated the Bruins 3-2. (Photo by Andre/Ringuette/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins lose to Lightning, stay winless in round-robin stage August 5, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Rogelio V. Solis
Patriots
Patriots re-add undrafted wide receiver Isaiah Zuber August 5, 2020 | 6:01 PM
Jayson Tatum shoots against Portland's Mario Hezonja.
NBA
NBA releases testing results: No players confirmed positive August 5, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a three-run home run in a July game in Baltimore.
Red Sox
Why Ron Roenicke won't bench Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. August 5, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox coach sent back to Boston after receiving inconclusive COVID-19 test result August 5, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Former Patriots player questioned whether Cam Newton can 'fit in' with Bill Belichick's style August 5, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Stephen Dunn
College Sports
UConn becomes first FBS school to cancel 2020 football season due to coronavirus August 5, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches during baseball practice at Progressive Field, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
MLB
Terry Francona misses third straight game, undergoing tests for gastrointestinal condition August 5, 2020 | 10:01 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts after scoring a basket and drawing a foul in the second half of an NBA game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' loss to the Heat August 5, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Jay Groome has not pitched in a game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2018
Red Sox
Former Red Sox 1st-round pick Jay Groome is working his way back August 5, 2020 | 7:24 AM
CHIN, BARRY
Red Sox
Jason Varitek has a unique perspective on Daniel Bard's comeback August 5, 2020 | 6:40 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 4th straight, fall to 3-8 on the season August 4, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Seth Wenig
MLB
MLB plans 28-man rosters through postseason August 4, 2020 | 9:44 PM
Pool
Celtics
No Jimmy Butler, no problem as Miami Heat beat Celtics 111-106 August 4, 2020 | 9:30 PM
NFL
California prosecutors ask NFL to take down Stephon Clark video August 4, 2020 | 7:55 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Patriots
Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu reportedly removed from PUP list August 4, 2020 | 5:39 PM
Abby Chin.
Media
Chad Finn: NBC Sports Boston hit by massive layoffs August 4, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be in the mix for Boston College this season.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is immediately eligible August 4, 2020 | 4:39 PM
TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during a practice at AdventHealth Training Center on August 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady practiced in front of the media for the first time as a Buccaneer August 4, 2020 | 4:33 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell backs the 'Russell Rule' to help improve diversity hiring in college athletics August 4, 2020 | 3:31 PM
**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before SATURDAY 3 a.m. ET JULY 4, 2020. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** FILE Ñ Rafael Nadal battles Hyeon Chung in the third round of the U.S. Open, which Nadal won, in New York, Aug. 31, 2019. As the menÕs and womenÕs tennis tours prepare to resume play in August, the ATP and WTA have been debating how to determine the playersÕ rankings, which have been frozen by the coronavirus pandemic and which have key implications in tournament seedings and sponsor bonuses. (Christian Hansen/The New York Times)
Tennis
Defending champ Rafael Nadal to miss US Open amid pandemic August 4, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tuukka Rask
Tuukka Rask rejoins Bruins after two-day quarantine for a cough August 4, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) rooms out against the New York Giants in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
NFL
With Cam Newton gone, Teddy Bridgewater says Panthers feel like his team August 4, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom recently discussed the state of the team with ESPN.
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom reflected on his tumultuous first 9 months with the Red Sox August 4, 2020 | 1:13 PM
Sony Michel during a training camp practice in August, 2019.
NFL
The NFL opt-out deadline has been finalized August 4, 2020 | 1:05 PM
Tom Brady playing against Cam Jordan during his time with the Patriots.
Patriots
Cam Jordan thinks Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are 'fighting for second place' August 4, 2020 | 10:37 AM