Bill Belichick gives an update on Phase 1 of training camp

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
August 7, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Friday no members of his coaching staff have opted out of the 2020 NFL season.

As for whether Belichick himself considered opting out?

“I feel very good about the environment that we’re in,” he said. “I feel fine.”

Eight Patriots players have elected to sit out the upcoming season because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. With uncertainty surrounding the availability of players throughout the year, a strategy involving quarantining quarterbacks — as a way to ensure future depth at the position — has been floated around the league.

Belichick wouldn’t tip his hand about what the Patriots have considered.

Advertisement

“As always, we’ll try to look at our options and do what we feel is best for the football team,” he said. “That’s what we’ll continue to do.”

According to Belichick, the Patriots remain in Phase 1 of their training, which consists of meetings, conditioning workouts, and daily walkthroughs. Players are running and lifting with the team’s strength coaches and have yet to work with their respective positional coaches.

Phase 1 will last four more days, Belichick said, followed by Phases 2 and 3. The target date for padded practices is Aug. 17.

“My impression is, as an organization, as a coaching staff, the support people, the players, there’s a comfort level with what we’re doing and who’s doing it and how we’re doing it and we’re being productive,” Belichick said. “If concerns or problems come up, then we’ll address those. But right now, I think it’s a good working environment. We’re getting a lot done.”

Belichick noted the organization has taken several safety measures around Gillette Stadium: Everyone wears masks, there’s no longer a buffet line for food, meetings are held in bigger rooms, and the plexiglass bill must be “pretty high.”

Advertisement

“Certainly, there’s a lot of responsibility on each one of us to do things in a way that don’t affect others negatively and that we take the proper precautions that we can and should,” Belichick said.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Cam Newton during his time with the Panthers.
Patriots
Norv Turner described why he thinks Cam Newton could succeed with the Patriots August 7, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Oakland Athletics coach
MLB
A's coach apologizes for apparent Nazi salute August 7, 2020 | 12:08 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
NFL
66 players opt out of NFL season due to coronavirus pandemic August 6, 2020 | 7:06 PM
Koji Uehara is lifted up by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 30, 2013.
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox closer, Jonathan Papelbon or Koji Uehara? August 6, 2020 | 5:58 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says Bucs have 'a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time' August 6, 2020 | 3:38 PM
The Bruins battle for the puck in front of their own net.
Bruins
What the Bruins said about not being the No. 1 seed in the playoffs August 6, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Media
Michael Phelps, Apolo Anton Ohno open up about suicide, depression in new doc August 6, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar shared his take on the team's unprecedented seasoning struggles.
Red Sox
Read Kevin Pillar's message on the Red Sox' struggles this season August 6, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Jim Davis
NFL
56 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus since training camps opened, union says August 6, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Rapper, Lil Wayne is seen as virtual fan during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex.
Media
Chad Finn: Regarding that fake crowd noise at sports events, some are doing it better than others August 6, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a fifth-inning solo home run in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Red Sox
MLB tightens virus protocols, including masks in dugouts August 6, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Outfielder Alex Verdugo scored his first home run In a Red Sox uniform.
Red Sox
What Alex Verdugo said about his first Red Sox home run August 6, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Manny Ramirez is all smiles as he rounds first base following a home run.
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez approached a New Zealand baseball team about playing this season August 6, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Jim Davis
Joe Thuney
Patriots notebook: What Joe Thuney had to say about his franchise tag August 6, 2020 | 12:17 PM
John Tlumacki
College Sports
Boston College announces 2020 football schedule August 6, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Cam Newton during his time with the Panthers.
Patriots
Willie McGinest thinks Cam Newton is 'the guy' for the Patriots at quarterback August 6, 2020 | 10:17 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers kneels during the national anthem prior to the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 05, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NBA
LeBron James says NBA community doesn't care whether Trump is watching August 6, 2020 | 7:20 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Jae Crowder #99 of the Miami Heat in the second half of an NBA game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)
Celtics
Film review: How Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing off each other August 6, 2020 | 7:05 AM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Celtics torch Nets, 149-115 August 6, 2020 | 12:35 AM
Red Sox starter Martin Perez pitches during the first inning.
Red Sox
Verdugo, Chavis homer as Red Sox beat Rays 5-0 August 5, 2020 | 10:17 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 05: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins reacts following a goal by Tyler Johnson #9 of the Tampa Bay Lightning (not shown) that turned out to be the winning goal at 18:33 of the third period in an Eastern Conference Round Robin game during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Arena on August 5, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Lightning defeated the Bruins 3-2. (Photo by Andre/Ringuette/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins lose to Lightning, stay winless in round-robin stage August 5, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Rogelio V. Solis
Patriots
Patriots re-add undrafted wide receiver Isaiah Zuber August 5, 2020 | 6:01 PM
Jayson Tatum shoots against Portland's Mario Hezonja.
NBA
NBA releases testing results: No players confirmed positive August 5, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a three-run home run in a July game in Baltimore.
Red Sox
Why Ron Roenicke won't bench Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. August 5, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox coach sent back to Boston after receiving inconclusive COVID-19 test result August 5, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Former Patriots player questioned whether Cam Newton can 'fit in' with Bill Belichick's style August 5, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Stephen Dunn
College Sports
UConn becomes first FBS school to cancel 2020 football season due to coronavirus August 5, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches during baseball practice at Progressive Field, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
MLB
Terry Francona misses third straight game, undergoing tests for gastrointestinal condition August 5, 2020 | 10:01 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts after scoring a basket and drawing a foul in the second half of an NBA game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' loss to the Heat August 5, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Jay Groome has not pitched in a game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2018
Red Sox
Former Red Sox 1st-round pick Jay Groome is working his way back August 5, 2020 | 7:24 AM