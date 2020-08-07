Morning sports update: Norv Turner described why he thinks Cam Newton could succeed with the Patriots

The Red Sox face the Blue Jays at Fenway Park this evening at 6:30 p.m., while the Celtics tip-off against the Raptors at 9 p.m.

Also today, the UEFA Champions League knockout stage resumes with Manchester City hosting Real Madrid as well as Lyon traveling to face Juventus. Both games kickoff at 3 p.m. ET.

More locally, the town of Foxborough approved the Patriots’ plan to allow fans into Gillette Stadium for Patriots games at 20 percent capacity. The plan, which would also apply to Revolution games, still needs approval from state officials.

Norv Turver on Cam Newton: Longtime NFL coach and coordinator Norv Turner has worked with an array of talented quarterbacks in his career, including Troy Aikman, Drew Brees, and Philip Rivers.

Turner has also worked with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton when the two were in Carolina.

In the first part of the 2018 season, Turner helped Newton achieve some of the best numbers of his career. Through 10 games, Newton had 20 touchdown passes against only six interceptions, completing more than 68 percent of his passes.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Turner discussed that season, and the potential the Patriots might have seen in scouting Newton prior to signing him.

“I’m sure [the Patriots] looked at: No. 1, when he was playing well,” said Turner. “Obviously that was the first half of two seasons ago. Through a 10-game stretch his numbers were awfully good and he was playing at a high level.

“I think the shoulder was an issue that kept him from doing things at the end of the season that he’d been doing,” Turner added. “So I’m sure they looked at the things he was doing that are similar to what they do.”

Turner described the offense he installed for Newton, comparing it to what Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels might attempt in 2020.

“The high percentage things. The crossing routes. Getting the receivers on the run. The option routes with Christian [McCaffrey] which are things that are very similar to what New England does,” Turner explained.

Still, Newton was released by the Panthers and available as a free agent due to concerns about his recent injury history. In discussing how Newton might fit in with New England, Turner listed that as his leading concern.

“The biggest issue I would have was his health,” Turner noted, “and I would have to think that New England, before they signed, were pretty darn thorough in terms of making sure he was healthy.”

Trivia: Through 12 games, the Red Sox have gotten off to a tough start in 2020. At 4-8, Boston currently occupies last place in the American League East. The last time the Red Sox finished last in the division was in 2015. What pitcher led the team in wins that season with only 11?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was traded to the Mariners after one season with the Red Sox.

On this day: In 1932, Medford native Mary Carew (later Mary Carew Armstrong) helped the U.S. 4 x 100 meter relay team win the gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics.

Carew ran the leadoff leg of the race, which ended with the U.S. team setting a world record.

Daily highlight: Orlando City’s Nani scored an exceptional curling goal to help the host team advance to the final of the MLS is Back Tournament.

Trivia answer: Wade Miley.