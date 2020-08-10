4 things to know about new Patriots cornerback Michael Jackson

If he can make the roster, Jackson brings a lot of potential.

Matthew J. Lee
Michael Jackson (left), seen here in a 2018 game with the University of Miami, was acquired by the Patriots on Sunday. –Matthew J. Lee
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 10, 2020 | 3:58 PM

On Sunday, the Patriots announced a trade with the Lions that would send a former college football star to New England.

Michael Jackson Sr., a 23-year-old cornerback who was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, was sent to the Patriots in exchange for what is reportedly a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

It’s a move that potentially adds depth to New England’s talented secondary, though it remains to be seen if Jackson will make the Patriots’ final roster. Though he was originally drafted by the Cowboys, Jackson was signed by the Lions off of Dallas’s practice squad in October.

Advertisement

Here are a few things to know about the newest Patriot:

He was part of a brief revitalization of Miami football: Jackson was recruited by a range of colleges coming out of high school. His one goal was to leave Alabama, his home state.

“I do need to go off to college, I need to get outside of the state of Alabama,” Jackson told AL.com in 2014. “I need to see some different places. Staying close to home won’t make me play any better.”

Eventually, he chose the University of Miami. It wasn’t until his junior season that Jackson flourished.

In 2017, he played in all 13 games and tallied four interceptions. It was part of a brief return to glory for Miami, a traditional power in college football that had underachieved for more than a decade. The Hurricanes won 10 games with Jackson helping to anchor a particularly strong secondary.

His draft stock fell from a 2018 high: After the 2017 season, Jackson elected to return to Miami for his senior season. This was viewed as a potential springboard to becoming a top NFL draft pick.

“Given his size and projected speed, it’s fair to see him as a future first-rounder,” wrote Bleacher Report NFL draft analyst Matt Miller.

Advertisement

Yet the 2018 season ended up being a reversal of fortune for Jackson, as it was for Miami. The Hurricanes fell back to a 7-6 record, and Jackson failed to record an interception. He was viewed as a project for NFL teams by scouts.

In the end, Jackson slipped to the fifth round where the Cowboys finally selected him.

He’s a capable athlete: Though it didn’t translate into a higher draft status, Jackson performed well at the 2019 NFL rookie combine.

Here are his combine results:

  • 40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 40.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 130 inches
  • 3-cone drill: 7.12 seconds
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.12 seconds

His 40 time, vertical jump, and broad jump all compare favorably with other players at his position (or any position, for that matter).

If the Patriots only want to use Jackson on special teams, he has the pure ability to make plays.

He looks like a Patriots defensive back: Among the Patriots’ defensive backs who were central to the team’s success over the last few seasons, all of them are at least 5-foot-10. Joejuan Williams is the tallest at 6-foot-3.

Jackson is listed at 6-foot-1, weighing 210 pounds. His size is similar to current Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

And while that’s clearly no guarantee that Jackson will be able to play anywhere close to Gilmore’s level — or even that of a starter — he appears to fit the basic parameters of the Patriots’ system.

New England has preferred bigger players in the secondary who are capable of playing a more physical style. Jackson meets those requirements.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Julian Edelman is preparing for another season with the Patriots, and he's also preparing for his Bar Mitzvah.
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about the upcoming season without Tom Brady August 10, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown spoke about the issue he has with the term 'police brutality' August 10, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Collin Morikawa holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship.
Golf
Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship for first major title August 10, 2020 | 3:08 AM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
Bruins
Bruins get No. 4 seed, face Hurricanes in first round of playoffs August 10, 2020 | 3:05 AM
Jayson Tatum hits a three-pointer against the Magic.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward scores 31 as Celtics edge Magic 122-119 in OT August 9, 2020 | 8:58 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland's 2 homers, walk-off shot sends Red Sox over Toronto 5-3 August 9, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Patriots
Patriots trade for Lions cornerback Michael Jackson August 9, 2020 | 4:54 PM
The Washington Nationals grounds crew tries to untangle the tarp as they attempt to cover the baseball diamond from a heavy downpour.
MLB
D.C. gridlock: Nationals grounds crew stymied by twisted tarp August 9, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Bruins Capitals Hockey
Bruins
Bruins fall to Capitals 2-1, go 0-3 in round-robin August 9, 2020 | 3:22 PM
NBA
The NBA announces finalists for end-of-season awards August 8, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
Celtics
Kemba Walker reveals he almost signed with the Knicks instead of the Celtics August 8, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart speaks with forward Jaylen Brown.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown called Marcus Smart the best defensive player in the NBA August 8, 2020 | 9:39 PM
Alex Verdugo celebrates after robbing a home run in the Red Sox' win over the Blue Jays.
RED SOX
Alex Verdugo says he's 'not replacing' Mookie Betts August 8, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington.
Celtics
Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Bob Cousy was my absolute hero' August 8, 2020 | 4:41 PM
New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell makes a move with the ball.
SOCCER
Revolution announce 6 upcoming games, including 3 at Gillette Stadium August 8, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons grabs a rebound.
NBA
76ers announce that All-Star Ben Simmons needs knee surgery August 8, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Orlando City forward Nani, left, celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota United during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla.
New England Revolution
MLS to resume regular season following Florida tournament August 8, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Celtics
Celtics build 40-point lead, roll past Raptors 122-100 August 8, 2020 | 12:06 AM
NBA
Nets, Magic grab last two NBA playoff spots in the East August 7, 2020 | 10:31 PM
NFL
Washington releases RB Derrius Guice after domestic violence arrest August 7, 2020 | 8:04 PM
Ryan Christenson.
MLB
A's players, staff support coach after 'offensive' gesture, no penalty August 7, 2020 | 7:46 PM
Members of the Los Angeles Angels place their jerseys with No. 45 in honor of pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the mound after a combined no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Friday, July 12, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 13-0. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
MLB
Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs August 7, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Steve Brian Belichick
Belichick family
Brian Belichick is following in the footsteps of his older brother Steve August 7, 2020 | 6:36 PM
John Raoux
New England Revolution
Takeaways from MLS is Back Tournament: Portland and Orlando are surprise finalists August 7, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'I don't really look at it as replacing Tom Brady' August 7, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Abby Chin welcomed her second child, Silas, on Friday night.
Media
Chad Finn: Letting Abby Chin go is a mistake that should be fixed August 7, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Ron Roenicke, Chaim Bloom
Red Sox
Here's what Brian O'Halloran said about manager Ron Roenicke August 7, 2020 | 2:49 PM
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, is one of eight Cardinals to have tested positive.
MLB
Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test August 7, 2020 | 1:48 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick gives an update on Phase 1 of training camp August 7, 2020 | 11:01 AM
Cam Newton during his time with the Panthers.
Patriots
Norv Turner described why he thinks Cam Newton could succeed with the Patriots August 7, 2020 | 10:19 AM