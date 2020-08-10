4 things to know about new Patriots cornerback Michael Jackson

On Sunday, the Patriots announced a trade with the Lions that would send a former college football star to New England.

Michael Jackson Sr., a 23-year-old cornerback who was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, was sent to the Patriots in exchange for what is reportedly a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

It’s a move that potentially adds depth to New England’s talented secondary, though it remains to be seen if Jackson will make the Patriots’ final roster. Though he was originally drafted by the Cowboys, Jackson was signed by the Lions off of Dallas’s practice squad in October.

Here are a few things to know about the newest Patriot:

He was part of a brief revitalization of Miami football: Jackson was recruited by a range of colleges coming out of high school. His one goal was to leave Alabama, his home state.

“I do need to go off to college, I need to get outside of the state of Alabama,” Jackson told AL.com in 2014. “I need to see some different places. Staying close to home won’t make me play any better.”

Eventually, he chose the University of Miami. It wasn’t until his junior season that Jackson flourished.

In 2017, he played in all 13 games and tallied four interceptions. It was part of a brief return to glory for Miami, a traditional power in college football that had underachieved for more than a decade. The Hurricanes won 10 games with Jackson helping to anchor a particularly strong secondary.

His draft stock fell from a 2018 high: After the 2017 season, Jackson elected to return to Miami for his senior season. This was viewed as a potential springboard to becoming a top NFL draft pick.

“Given his size and projected speed, it’s fair to see him as a future first-rounder,” wrote Bleacher Report NFL draft analyst Matt Miller.

Yet the 2018 season ended up being a reversal of fortune for Jackson, as it was for Miami. The Hurricanes fell back to a 7-6 record, and Jackson failed to record an interception. He was viewed as a project for NFL teams by scouts.

In the end, Jackson slipped to the fifth round where the Cowboys finally selected him.

He’s a capable athlete: Though it didn’t translate into a higher draft status, Jackson performed well at the 2019 NFL rookie combine.

Here are his combine results:

40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds

Vertical jump: 40.5 inches

Broad jump: 130 inches

3-cone drill: 7.12 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.12 seconds

His 40 time, vertical jump, and broad jump all compare favorably with other players at his position (or any position, for that matter).

If the Patriots only want to use Jackson on special teams, he has the pure ability to make plays.

He looks like a Patriots defensive back: Among the Patriots’ defensive backs who were central to the team’s success over the last few seasons, all of them are at least 5-foot-10. Joejuan Williams is the tallest at 6-foot-3.

Jackson is listed at 6-foot-1, weighing 210 pounds. His size is similar to current Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

And while that’s clearly no guarantee that Jackson will be able to play anywhere close to Gilmore’s level — or even that of a starter — he appears to fit the basic parameters of the Patriots’ system.

New England has preferred bigger players in the secondary who are capable of playing a more physical style. Jackson meets those requirements.