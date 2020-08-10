Patriots reportedly expected to sign Lamar Miller, three additional free agents

The team has filled its 80-man roster.

Tim Warner
Lamar Miller has rushed for 5,864 yards over the course of his NFL career. –Tim Warner
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
updated on August 10, 2020 | 6:44 PM

The Patriots plan to sign running back Lamar Miller, tight end Jordan Leggett, defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, and center Tyler Gauthier after hosting all four players for a visit Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

With eight players opting out of the upcoming season, the Patriots have filled the newly created roster spots by signing those four free agents, re-signing a trio undrafted rookies — wide receiver Will Hastings, quarterback Brian Lewerke, and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber — and trading a conditional seventh-round draft pick for cornerback Michael Jackson.

Miller is the most notable of the bunch. After tearing his ACL and missing all of last season, the 29-year-old is looking to have a bounceback year — and his resumé indicates that’s certainly possible. In 2018, Miller rushed for 973 yards and five touchdowns. He has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards twice in his career, first in 2014 and again in 2016.

Advertisement

Drafted 97th overall in 2012, Miller spent his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and most recent three with the Houston Texans.

With Sony Michel starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list and Brandon Bolden opting out for the season, Miller certainly adds some depth to New England’s running backs.

Leggett will join a young tight end room, made up of 2018 draft pick Ryan Izzo and a pair of rookies in Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. Matt LaCosse, the group’s most experienced player, has decided not to play this season.

A 25-year-old Clemson product, Leggett was selected by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He suffered a season-ending knee injury, which required surgery, during the second preseason game of his rookie year. The next season, he returned to catch 14 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in 15 games.

After Leggett was waived by the Jets in May 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed him off waivers. He split his time between the practice squad and the active roster last season and did not register any catches.

Kilgo, who played at Maryland, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in nine games as a rookie, logging six tackles and one pass defended. The next season, Kilgo appeared in nine games before he was released by the Broncos.

Advertisement

The Patriots ended up claiming him off waivers that year, though his stint was brief and largely consisted of practice-squad reps. Kilgo has since bounced around practice squads, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans. He played in 11 games with the Titans last season, registering five tackles.

Gauthier, who went undrafted in 2019, has yet to play in an NFL game. He spent part of last season on New England’s practice squad. With former backup center Ted Karras departing for the Miami Dolphins this offseason, Gauthier and rookie Dustin Woodard add depth to the position.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the Red Sox right now August 10, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Patriots
4 things to know about new Patriots cornerback Michael Jackson August 10, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Julian Edelman is preparing for another season with the Patriots, and he's also preparing for his Bar Mitzvah.
Tom Brady
What Julian Edelman had to say about the upcoming season without Tom Brady August 10, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown spoke about the issue he has with the term 'police brutality' August 10, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Collin Morikawa holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship.
Golf
Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship for first major title August 10, 2020 | 3:08 AM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
Bruins
Bruins get No. 4 seed, face Hurricanes in first round of playoffs August 10, 2020 | 3:05 AM
Jayson Tatum hits a three-pointer against the Magic.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward scores 31 as Celtics edge Magic 122-119 in OT August 9, 2020 | 8:58 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland's 2 homers, walk-off shot sends Red Sox over Toronto 5-3 August 9, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Patriots
Patriots trade for Lions cornerback Michael Jackson August 9, 2020 | 4:54 PM
The Washington Nationals grounds crew tries to untangle the tarp as they attempt to cover the baseball diamond from a heavy downpour.
MLB
D.C. gridlock: Nationals grounds crew stymied by twisted tarp August 9, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Bruins Capitals Hockey
Bruins
Bruins fall to Capitals 2-1, go 0-3 in round-robin August 9, 2020 | 3:22 PM
NBA
The NBA announces finalists for end-of-season awards August 8, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
Celtics
Kemba Walker reveals he almost signed with the Knicks instead of the Celtics August 8, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart speaks with forward Jaylen Brown.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown called Marcus Smart the best defensive player in the NBA August 8, 2020 | 9:39 PM
Alex Verdugo celebrates after robbing a home run in the Red Sox' win over the Blue Jays.
RED SOX
Alex Verdugo says he's 'not replacing' Mookie Betts August 8, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington.
Celtics
Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Bob Cousy was my absolute hero' August 8, 2020 | 4:41 PM
New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell makes a move with the ball.
SOCCER
Revolution announce 6 upcoming games, including 3 at Gillette Stadium August 8, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons grabs a rebound.
NBA
76ers announce that All-Star Ben Simmons needs knee surgery August 8, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Orlando City forward Nani, left, celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota United during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla.
New England Revolution
MLS to resume regular season following Florida tournament August 8, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Celtics
Celtics build 40-point lead, roll past Raptors 122-100 August 8, 2020 | 12:06 AM
NBA
Nets, Magic grab last two NBA playoff spots in the East August 7, 2020 | 10:31 PM
NFL
Washington releases RB Derrius Guice after domestic violence arrest August 7, 2020 | 8:04 PM
Ryan Christenson.
MLB
A's players, staff support coach after 'offensive' gesture, no penalty August 7, 2020 | 7:46 PM
Members of the Los Angeles Angels place their jerseys with No. 45 in honor of pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the mound after a combined no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Friday, July 12, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 13-0. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
MLB
Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs August 7, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Steve Brian Belichick
Belichick family
Brian Belichick is following in the footsteps of his older brother Steve August 7, 2020 | 6:36 PM
John Raoux
New England Revolution
Takeaways from MLS is Back Tournament: Portland and Orlando are surprise finalists August 7, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'I don't really look at it as replacing Tom Brady' August 7, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Abby Chin welcomed her second child, Silas, on Friday night.
Media
Chad Finn: Letting Abby Chin go is a mistake that should be fixed August 7, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Ron Roenicke, Chaim Bloom
Red Sox
Here's what Brian O'Halloran said about manager Ron Roenicke August 7, 2020 | 2:49 PM
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, is one of eight Cardinals to have tested positive.
MLB
Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test August 7, 2020 | 1:48 PM