Patriots reportedly expected to sign Lamar Miller, three additional free agents

The Patriots plan to sign running back Lamar Miller, tight end Jordan Leggett, defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, and center Tyler Gauthier after hosting all four players for a visit Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

With eight players opting out of the upcoming season, the Patriots have filled the newly created roster spots by signing those four free agents, re-signing a trio undrafted rookies — wide receiver Will Hastings, quarterback Brian Lewerke, and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber — and trading a conditional seventh-round draft pick for cornerback Michael Jackson.

Miller is the most notable of the bunch. After tearing his ACL and missing all of last season, the 29-year-old is looking to have a bounceback year — and his resumé indicates that’s certainly possible. In 2018, Miller rushed for 973 yards and five touchdowns. He has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards twice in his career, first in 2014 and again in 2016.

Advertisement

Drafted 97th overall in 2012, Miller spent his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and most recent three with the Houston Texans.

With Sony Michel starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list and Brandon Bolden opting out for the season, Miller certainly adds some depth to New England’s running backs.

Leggett will join a young tight end room, made up of 2018 draft pick Ryan Izzo and a pair of rookies in Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. Matt LaCosse, the group’s most experienced player, has decided not to play this season.

A 25-year-old Clemson product, Leggett was selected by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He suffered a season-ending knee injury, which required surgery, during the second preseason game of his rookie year. The next season, he returned to catch 14 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in 15 games.

After Leggett was waived by the Jets in May 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed him off waivers. He split his time between the practice squad and the active roster last season and did not register any catches.

Kilgo, who played at Maryland, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in nine games as a rookie, logging six tackles and one pass defended. The next season, Kilgo appeared in nine games before he was released by the Broncos.

Advertisement

The Patriots ended up claiming him off waivers that year, though his stint was brief and largely consisted of practice-squad reps. Kilgo has since bounced around practice squads, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans. He played in 11 games with the Titans last season, registering five tackles.

Gauthier, who went undrafted in 2019, has yet to play in an NFL game. He spent part of last season on New England’s practice squad. With former backup center Ted Karras departing for the Miami Dolphins this offseason, Gauthier and rookie Dustin Woodard add depth to the position.