Michael Vick says he admires Cam Newton for ‘stepping up’ on the Patriots, despite pressure to replace Tom Brady

Vick appeared on FSI's "First Take" on Monday.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 01: Former quarterback Michael Vick looks on prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Former quarterback Michael Vick shared his thoughts on Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. –Bob Levey / Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 12, 2020 | 2:27 PM

Related Links

Michael Vick is already impressed by Cam Newton.

The NFL Pro Bowler appeared on FS1’s “First Take” on Monday, where he praised the Patriots quarterback for having a confident and upbeat attitude despite setbacks the team has faced so far.  That includes the loss of several Patriots players, who have chosen to opt out this season due to personal reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you look at that video and you look at Cam smiling, that’s a smile of confidence,” Vick said. “That’s Cam knowing deep down, in his heart of hearts, that he can bring something to the table for the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

“Nobody’s expecting Cam to go out and win the Super Bowl this year — we know what happened [with players opting out this season],” Vick said. “Nevertheless, he still steps in front of the camera on Zoom [and says], ‘I’m going to be the best version of myself, I’m ecstatic to be in a New England Patriots uniform.’”

Vick also feels like Newton is in a  “vulnerable position” right now given the departure of Tom Brady, who is now on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Filling “big shoes” is a position Vick is familiar with from his own NFL career.

After getting selected as the No.1 pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft (Newton was also a No.1 pick) and proving himself a standout on the field, Vick was suspended from the league in 2007 after admitting his role in an illegal dogfighting ring and being sentenced to 23 months in federal prison. Having to resurrect his career, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and was named a starter, replacing veteran quarterback Donovan McNabb and an injured Kevin Kolb.

When looking at the pressure Newton faces as Brady’s successor,  Vick says he’s happy to see how well the new Patriots QB is dealing with it.

Advertisement

“Nobody gives Cam credit for stepping up in a major way and becoming a New England Patriot, a successor under Tom Brady, and putting himself in a position where he knows what is at stake,” Vick said. “He knows that this year is a lot of pressure and all eyes are going to be on him, and this is an opportunity for him to showcase his talent for 31 teams across the [NFL], and better yet, the New England Patriots.

“Cam is sitting in a very vulnerable position but I think it’s a position that he’s accepting,” Vick said. “It’s great to see him smiling and confident that he’s going to make this right.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Sony Michel had 912 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in 2019.
Patriots
Sony Michel's status for the Patriots' opener reportedly uncertain August 12, 2020 | 10:13 AM
John Bazemore
College Sports
ACC, SEC say they plan to continue with football this fall August 12, 2020 | 9:59 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
College Sports
Spring college football: When? How much? Who plays? August 12, 2020 | 3:26 AM
Red Sox
Rays rout Red Sox, 8-2 August 11, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Kevin C. Cox
Brandon King
Patriots lose Brandon King to PUP list August 11, 2020 | 10:46 PM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say after Bruins-Hurricanes Game 1 was postponed August 11, 2020 | 10:42 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) clears the puck under pressure from Columbus Blue Jackets center Nathan Gerbe (24) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
NHL
Lightning outlast Blue Jackets 3-2 in 5 OT thriller August 11, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Elsa
Postponement
Game 1 of Bruins-Hurricanes postponed until Wednesday August 11, 2020 | 9:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke handles the ball as Gordon Hayward defends during the second half.
Celtics
Celtics win 4th straight, top Grizzlies 122-107 August 11, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Pool
Celtics
The Celtics are wrapping up their final week of the regular season. Here’s what’s ahead for the playoffs August 11, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Nomar Garciaparra in 1999.
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox player, Fred Lynn or Nomar Garciaparra? August 11, 2020 | 7:21 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Here's how Chris Mazza learned that Joe and Dom DiMaggio are his cousins August 11, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano (22) charges the Houston Astros dugout after being hit by a pitch thrown by Humberto Castellanos in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
MLB
Astros hitting coach receives 20-game suspension for role in bench-clearing brawl August 11, 2020 | 5:56 PM
The Boston Globe
Patriots
President Trump sounds off on college football, the NBA, and why Bill Belichick would make a good military general August 11, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Matt Light
Coronavirus
Matt Light falsely claimed wearing a mask has 'no real effect' in limiting COVID-19 spread August 11, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Justin Casterline
College Sports
Big Ten, Pac-12 call off fall football seasons August 11, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Jessica Hill
College Sports
UMass cancels football season due to coronavirus August 11, 2020 | 10:35 AM
Harvard's Reilly Walsh (2) during an NCAA hockey game against Brown on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
College Sports
Reilly Walsh signs with New Jersey Devils, becoming fourth Harvard player in a month to choose pro route August 11, 2020 | 10:33 AM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 21: Colby Cave #26 of the Boston Bruins, center, skates against the Winnipeg Jets during his first NHL game at TD Garden on December 21, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins create memorial award to honor Colby Cave August 11, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Brad Marchand
'Let's call it what it is'
Brad Marchand: Bruins shouldn't be judged on 'preseason' round-robin games August 11, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Maddie Meyer
Local
Mass. native Sam Mewis of U.S. women's soccer team signs with Manchester City August 11, 2020 | 6:17 AM
Red Sox
Kevin Kiermaier hits tie-breaking, 2-run double, as Rays beat Red Sox 8-7 August 11, 2020 | 12:51 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox grant Brian Johnson his release August 10, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
Previewing the Bruins-Hurricanes first-round playoff series August 10, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland was a standout against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Red Sox
Here's what happened with the Red Sox over the weekend August 10, 2020 | 7:43 PM
Dwight Evans in 1985.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox player, Dwight Evans or Mookie Betts? August 10, 2020 | 7:38 PM
NHL
Rangers win NHL draft lottery August 10, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the Red Sox right now August 10, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Tim Warner
Patriots
Patriots reportedly expected to sign Lamar Miller, two additional free agents August 10, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Patriots
4 things to know about new Patriots cornerback Michael Jackson August 10, 2020 | 3:58 PM