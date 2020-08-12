Michael Vick says he admires Cam Newton for ‘stepping up’ on the Patriots, despite pressure to replace Tom Brady

Michael Vick is already impressed by Cam Newton.

The NFL Pro Bowler appeared on FS1’s “First Take” on Monday, where he praised the Patriots quarterback for having a confident and upbeat attitude despite setbacks the team has faced so far. That includes the loss of several Patriots players, who have chosen to opt out this season due to personal reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you look at that video and you look at Cam smiling, that’s a smile of confidence,” Vick said. “That’s Cam knowing deep down, in his heart of hearts, that he can bring something to the table for the New England Patriots.

“Nobody’s expecting Cam to go out and win the Super Bowl this year — we know what happened [with players opting out this season],” Vick said. “Nevertheless, he still steps in front of the camera on Zoom [and says], ‘I’m going to be the best version of myself, I’m ecstatic to be in a New England Patriots uniform.’”

Vick also feels like Newton is in a “vulnerable position” right now given the departure of Tom Brady, who is now on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Filling “big shoes” is a position Vick is familiar with from his own NFL career.

After getting selected as the No.1 pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft (Newton was also a No.1 pick) and proving himself a standout on the field, Vick was suspended from the league in 2007 after admitting his role in an illegal dogfighting ring and being sentenced to 23 months in federal prison. Having to resurrect his career, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and was named a starter, replacing veteran quarterback Donovan McNabb and an injured Kevin Kolb.

When looking at the pressure Newton faces as Brady’s successor, Vick says he’s happy to see how well the new Patriots QB is dealing with it.

“Nobody gives Cam credit for stepping up in a major way and becoming a New England Patriot, a successor under Tom Brady, and putting himself in a position where he knows what is at stake,” Vick said. “He knows that this year is a lot of pressure and all eyes are going to be on him, and this is an opportunity for him to showcase his talent for 31 teams across the [NFL], and better yet, the New England Patriots.

“Cam is sitting in a very vulnerable position but I think it’s a position that he’s accepting,” Vick said. “It’s great to see him smiling and confident that he’s going to make this right.”