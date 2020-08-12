Morning sports update: Sony Michel’s status for the Patriots’ opener reportedly uncertain

The Bruins were supposed to play Game 1 of a first round playoff series against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night at 8 p.m., but it was delayed by the Blue Jackets and Lightning going into a fifth overtime before Tampa emerged with a 3-2 victory.

As a result, Boston’s playoffs will start at 11 a.m. today.

Elsewhere, the Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 122-107 behind an efficient offensive performance. And the Red Sox were thoroughly beaten by the Rays, 8-2.

Sony Michel’s status for the start of the 2020 season: Patriots running back Sony Michel could, in theory, play a prominent role in the 2020 season as New England’s offense adapts to the departure of Tom Brady.

Yet Michel, 25, may not be ready to play in Week 1. According to a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Michel is “no sure thing” to be ready for the team’s opener against the Dolphins on Sept. 13.

Michel had offseason foot surgery and has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. While Michel has started each of his previous seasons in the NFL on the PUP list and still been healthy for the regular season, this year might require additional recovery time.

“There’s such an uncertain nature in the recovery from any foot surgery that it can be a challenge to predict a defined timeline,” wrote Howe. “But right now, Michel is not on the doorstep.”

In his two seasons since being selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, Michel has been the team’s lead running back. Still, his yards per carry declined in 2019, going from 4.5 as a rookie to 3.7 a season ago.

Trivia: Can you name every Patriots player who completed a pass in the 2019 season?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: The colleges they attended are Michigan, Auburn, Kent State, and Wisconsin.

Zdeno Chara’s advice to Brad Marchand:

Cam Newton as a Patriot:

On this day: In 1994, the MLB Players Association began a strike that would eventually lead to a canceled World Series. The clash with unrelenting owners would last into 1995. Its legacy is still felt today, both positive and negative.

In the end, owners didn’t get their desired salary cap, though players — especially a first place Montreal Expos team that included Pedro Martinez and Larry Walker — lost the chance at a championship.

Daily highlight: Everything was falling for Damian Lillard on Tuesday night amid his 61-point performance in a Trail Blazers win.

Trivia answer: Tom Brady, Jarrett Stidham, Julian Edelman, and James White