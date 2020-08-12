Morning sports update: Sony Michel’s status for the Patriots’ opener reportedly uncertain

The Patriots running back is reportedly "not on the doorstep" of being ready for Week 1.

Sony Michel had 912 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in 2019.
Sony Michel had 912 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in 2019. –Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 12, 2020 | 10:13 AM

The Bruins were supposed to play Game 1 of a first round playoff series against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night at 8 p.m., but it was delayed by the Blue Jackets and Lightning going into a fifth overtime before Tampa emerged with a 3-2 victory.

As a result, Boston’s playoffs will start at 11 a.m. today.

Elsewhere, the Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 122-107 behind an efficient offensive performance. And the Red Sox were thoroughly beaten by the Rays, 8-2.

Sony Michel’s status for the start of the 2020 season: Patriots running back Sony Michel could, in theory, play a prominent role in the 2020 season as New England’s offense adapts to the departure of Tom Brady.

Advertisement

Yet Michel, 25, may not be ready to play in Week 1. According to a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Michel is “no sure thing” to be ready for the team’s opener against the Dolphins on Sept. 13.

Michel had offseason foot surgery and has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. While Michel has started each of his previous seasons in the NFL on the PUP list and still been healthy for the regular season, this year might require additional recovery time.

“There’s such an uncertain nature in the recovery from any foot surgery that it can be a challenge to predict a defined timeline,” wrote Howe. “But right now, Michel is not on the doorstep.”

In his two seasons since being selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, Michel has been the team’s lead running back. Still, his yards per carry declined in 2019, going from 4.5 as a rookie to 3.7 a season ago.

Trivia: Can you name every Patriots player who completed a pass in the 2019 season?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: The colleges they attended are Michigan, Auburn, Kent State, and Wisconsin.

More from Boston.com:

Zdeno Chara’s advice to Brad Marchand:

Advertisement

Cam Newton as a Patriot:

On this day: In 1994, the MLB Players Association began a strike that would eventually lead to a canceled World Series. The clash with unrelenting owners would last into 1995. Its legacy is still felt today, both positive and negative.

In the end, owners didn’t get their desired salary cap, though players — especially a first place Montreal Expos team that included Pedro Martinez and Larry Walker — lost the chance at a championship.

1994 MLB Strike Globe

Daily highlight: Everything was falling for Damian Lillard on Tuesday night amid his 61-point performance in a Trail Blazers win.

Trivia answer: Tom Brady, Jarrett Stidham, Julian Edelman, and James White

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
John Bazemore
College Sports
ACC, SEC say they plan to continue with football this fall August 12, 2020 | 9:59 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
College Sports
Spring college football: When? How much? Who plays? August 12, 2020 | 3:26 AM
Red Sox
Rays rout Red Sox, 8-2 August 11, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Kevin C. Cox
Brandon King
Patriots lose Brandon King to PUP list August 11, 2020 | 10:46 PM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say after Bruins-Hurricanes Game 1 was postponed August 11, 2020 | 10:42 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) clears the puck under pressure from Columbus Blue Jackets center Nathan Gerbe (24) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
NHL
Lightning outlast Blue Jackets 3-2 in 5 OT thriller August 11, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Elsa
Postponement
Game 1 of Bruins-Hurricanes postponed until Wednesday August 11, 2020 | 9:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke handles the ball as Gordon Hayward defends during the second half.
Celtics
Celtics win 4th straight, top Grizzlies 122-107 August 11, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Pool
Celtics
The Celtics are wrapping up their final week of the regular season. Here’s what’s ahead for the playoffs August 11, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Nomar Garciaparra in 1999.
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox player, Fred Lynn or Nomar Garciaparra? August 11, 2020 | 7:21 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Here's how Chris Mazza learned that Joe and Dom DiMaggio are his cousins August 11, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano (22) charges the Houston Astros dugout after being hit by a pitch thrown by Humberto Castellanos in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
MLB
Astros hitting coach receives 20-game suspension for role in bench-clearing brawl August 11, 2020 | 5:56 PM
The Boston Globe
Patriots
President Trump sounds off on college football, the NBA, and why Bill Belichick would make a good military general August 11, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Matt Light
Coronavirus
Matt Light falsely claimed wearing a mask has 'no real effect' in limiting COVID-19 spread August 11, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Justin Casterline
College Sports
Big Ten, Pac-12 call off fall football seasons August 11, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Jessica Hill
College Sports
UMass cancels football season due to coronavirus August 11, 2020 | 10:35 AM
Harvard's Reilly Walsh (2) during an NCAA hockey game against Brown on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
College Sports
Reilly Walsh signs with New Jersey Devils, becoming fourth Harvard player in a month to choose pro route August 11, 2020 | 10:33 AM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 21: Colby Cave #26 of the Boston Bruins, center, skates against the Winnipeg Jets during his first NHL game at TD Garden on December 21, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins create memorial award to honor Colby Cave August 11, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Brad Marchand
'Let's call it what it is'
Brad Marchand: Bruins shouldn't be judged on 'preseason' round-robin games August 11, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Maddie Meyer
Local
Mass. native Sam Mewis of U.S. women's soccer team signs with Manchester City August 11, 2020 | 6:17 AM
Red Sox
Kevin Kiermaier hits tie-breaking, 2-run double, as Rays beat Red Sox 8-7 August 11, 2020 | 12:51 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox grant Brian Johnson his release August 10, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
Previewing the Bruins-Hurricanes first-round playoff series August 10, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland was a standout against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Red Sox
Here's what happened with the Red Sox over the weekend August 10, 2020 | 7:43 PM
Dwight Evans in 1985.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox player, Dwight Evans or Mookie Betts? August 10, 2020 | 7:38 PM
NHL
Rangers win NHL draft lottery August 10, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the Red Sox right now August 10, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Tim Warner
Patriots
Patriots reportedly expected to sign Lamar Miller, two additional free agents August 10, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Patriots
4 things to know about new Patriots cornerback Michael Jackson August 10, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Julian Edelman is preparing for another season with the Patriots, and he's also preparing for his Bar Mitzvah.
Tom Brady
What Julian Edelman had to say about the upcoming season without Tom Brady August 10, 2020 | 3:41 PM