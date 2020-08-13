Morning sports update: Joe Montana explained why he thinks Tom Brady left the Patriots

The Bruins pulled off an overtime win in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round series against the Hurricanes.

Patrice Bergeron’s winning goal was the culmination of a series of passes from Boston’s “perfection line,” which includes Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

After five long months, the #NHLBruins got back in the win column on Wednesday afternoon with a thrilling Game 1 victory over Carolina. 🎥 All the highlights from the 4-3 double OT triumph in Toronto: pic.twitter.com/mvRitwlqJ6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 12, 2020

Boston plays Carolina in Game 2 tonight at 8 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, the Red Sox lost to the Rays, 8-5. Through 18 games, the Red Sox remain at the bottom of the American League East.

The Celtics play their final game before the playoffs today, tipping off against the Wizards at noon.

Joe Montana on Tom Brady: Prior to Super Bowl LIV, a pregame ceremony was held to honor the NFL 100 All-Time Team. Tom Brady and Joe Montana were among the quarterbacks selected.

Advertisement

During the ceremony, Brady and Montana talked. Only a few weeks later, Brady became a free agent and left the Patriots for the Buccaneers. It was a development that surprised Montana (and one that he initially disagreed with).

“Honestly, I was shocked they let him get out of New England,” Montana admitted in a recent radio interview. “I would have thought they would have done everything they could to try to keep him there.”

Still, the four-time Super Bowl winner, who was Brady’s hero as a child, says he had an indication that the longtime New England quarterback was ready to leave.

“I spoke to Tom while we were at the Super Bowl,” Montana said. “I don’t think he was happy with the way things were progressing there and his ability to have input. I think that was a big decision for him to make, to leave there. Obviously, it’s a place he’s had a ton of success at. Going to another team, he chose a pretty good one, I think when you look at it.”

Brady signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers in March.

Joe Montana told me on the @JakeAsmanShow that he was "shocked" to see Tom Brady leave the Patriots. Montana also revealed that during a conversation at the Super Bowl with Brady he thought that Tom wasn't happy with New England/Belichick for not letting him have "input" pic.twitter.com/w9x9zHP0cK — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) August 12, 2020

Trivia: Patrice Bergeron was selected by the Bruins in the second round of the 2003 NHL draft. Who was the first overall pick in that year’s draft?

Advertisement

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He currently plays for the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

More from Boston.com:

It wasn’t enough for a comeback, but here’s J.D. Martinez’s grand slam from Wednesday:

Video from Patriots training camp, including footage of Cam Newton throwing:

On this day: In 2016, Michael Phelps won his 23rd and final gold medal at the Olympics, helping the U.S. 4×100-meter relay team to victory. The win was especially sweet after a narrow loss in the same race in 2012.

Daily highlight: Bruins fans won’t love it, but Canadiens goalie Carey Price made an outstanding save on Wednesday, though Montreal eventually lost to Philadelphia, 2-1.

One more look at it:

Carey Price with the blade of his stick kept this out of the net. Wow. 😳#StanleyCup | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/PArc3YpFzn — #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 13, 2020

Trivia answer: Marc-André Fleury