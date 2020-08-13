Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard retires

Dustin Woodard
Dustin Woodard. –Roger Steinman/AP Photo
By
Jim McBride
August 13, 2020 | 4:47 PM

Patriots offensive lineman Dustin Woodard, who was chosen in the seventh round of the draft by New England this past spring, has decided to retire, per a league source.

Woodard is a 6-foot-1, 290-pounder who was All-American Athletic Conference first team in 2018. He played center and guard over the course of his college career, but moved to center full-time in 2019 and started all 14 games this past season.

He was taken with the 230th overall selection in the 2020 Draft.

According to a league source, COVID-19 did not play a factor in his decision.

In addition, the team has released undrafted rookie defensive end Nick Coe.

TOPICS: Patriots

