Morning sports update: Rodney Harrison explained why Cam Newton is the ‘key’ to the 2020 Patriots

"He has to play well for them to have a chance."

Cam Newton in 2019.
Cam Newton in 2019. –Mike McCarn / AP, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 17, 2020 | 9:36 AM

It’s a big day in New England sports. Tonight, the Celtics begin the playoffs with Game 1 against the 76ers at 6:30 p.m.

The Bruins play the Hurricanes in Game 4 of their series at 8 p.m.

The Patriots have their first training camp practice with pads as they finally get fully underway in preparing for the 2020 NFL season.

The Red Sox conclude their series against the Yankees, looking to break a seven-game losing streak following Sunday’s 4-2 loss. Boston’s losing streak to New York is up to nine games, the longest it’s been since 1952-1953.

And the Revolution, who resume the regular season this Thursday against the Philadelphia Union, made a pair of trades on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Rodney Harrison’s view of Cam Newton: Months before Cam Newton signed with the Patriots, former New England safety Rodney Harrison was predicting it would be a “great situation” for the 2015 NFL MVP.

Now that Newton is officially with the Patriots, Harrison is taking a closer view of the possibilities for the 2020 season.

“I think Cam is the key,” Harrison told Boston Herald reporter Karen Guregian. “Not just if he can stay healthy. He has to play well for them to have a chance.”

As Harrison knows, having been a part of multiple Patriots Super Bowl teams, a New England team without Tom Brady is in unknown territory.

“For so long, they’ve had stability at the quarterback position,” he said. “This is the first time in two decades they haven’t had that. They have new guys that have question marks, question marks about whether they can play. Can Cam stay healthy, and still play at the level everyone is used to seeing him play? And there’s questions about the young kid [Jarrett Stidham]. Can he play at all?”

The Patriots are officially underway in training camp, and will begin the regular season on Sept. 13 against the Dolphins.

Advertisement

Trivia: Who is the only Patriots running back to ever cross the 1,500 yard rushing threshold in a single season?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He was acquired in a trade for a second-round pick, having never played in an NFL playoff game prior to arriving in New England.

More from Boston.com:

Sean Kuraly on his knack for scoring playoff goals:

The Patriots had four players in for tryouts, including two tight ends:

On this day: In 2016, Americans Brianna Rollins, Nia Ali, and Kristi Castlin swept the podium in the 100-meter hurdles at the Rio Olympics.

Daily highlight: The Red Sox are struggling, but Alex Verdugo is an undeniable bright spot thanks to plays like this.

Trivia answer: Corey Dillon in 2004

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Matthew J. Lee
Bruins
Chad Finn: Respect Tuukka Rask’s decision, even if its timing wasn’t ideal August 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM
New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 7th straight August 17, 2020 | 1:05 AM
Chris Hogan
NFL
Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan OKs deal with Jets August 16, 2020 | 5:29 PM
New York Yankees' Clint Frazier hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Red Sox
Red Sox lose to the Yankees — again August 15, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Danny Ainge.
Celtics-Grizzlies
Here's the latest on the draft pick the Grizzlies are sending to the Celtics August 15, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics haven’t lost at TD Garden yet this season.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker is 'ready to roll' for the playoffs without a minutes restriction August 15, 2020 | 8:57 PM
Head coach Bill Belichick is entering his 21st season with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know ahead of the Patriots' first padded practice August 15, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Ashley Landis
Romeo Langford
Romeo Langford sidelined with right wrist injury August 15, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Tuukka Rask of the Bruins allows a goal to Dougie Hamilton of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy, Bruins teammates react to Tuukka Rask's decision to opt out of the playoffs August 15, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Patrice Bergeron (37) and Anders Bjork (10) try to block a shot from Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) as Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) looks on during the first period Saturday.
BRUINS 3, HURRICANES 1
Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1 without Tuukka Rask August 15, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Media
Chad Finn: Will Flemming a pleasure to listen to on WEEI’s Red Sox broadcasts August 15, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Elsa
Bruins
So... What will the Bruins do without Tuukka Rask? August 15, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Ben Simmons is defended by Rudy Gay.
NBA
76ers limp into postseason without Ben Simmons against Celtics August 15, 2020 | 3:14 PM
MLB
Reds player tests positive, 2 games with Pirates postponed August 15, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Tuukka Rask pulls out of remainder of NHL playoffs August 15, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Frank Franklin II
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Yankees, lose 5th straight August 14, 2020 | 11:53 PM
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice Friday in Berea, Ohio.
NFL
Browns' Baker Mayfield admits he was 'lost' in chaotic 2019 season August 14, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Revolution’s game vs. Philadelphia Union moved up one day August 14, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Tom Brady during a Buccaneers organized team activity on Aug. 13.
Tom Brady
What Bruce Arians had to say about Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp August 14, 2020 | 4:01 PM
David Pastrnak in Game 1 of the Bruins-Hurricanes series.
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about David Pastrnak's status for Game 3 August 14, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Jeff Chiu
Golf
Tiger Woods says he plans to play PGA Tour playoff event at TPC Boston next week August 14, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Steven Senne
NBA
Naismith Hall shifts 2020 enshrinement ceremonies to May 2021 August 14, 2020 | 12:15 PM
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy addressed the 'Black Lives Matter' billboard outside of Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Sam Kennedy said no players are 'untouchable' nearing trade deadline August 14, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Jonathan Wiggs
Pats rookies
‘They’re in deep water — and turbulent water — and it’s going to get rougher’ August 14, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Portland Timbers MLS
New England Revolution
Major League Soccer’s stars shined, and other final takeaways from the MLS is Back Tournament August 14, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Even Brad Marchand was unsure of Tuukka Rask's postgame comments about 'playoff atmosphere' August 14, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Oklahoma State corner back Kemah Siverand walks onto the field prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
NFL
Seahawks cut player who reportedly tried to sneak woman into team hotel August 14, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits his third home run of a baseball game during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts ties MLB mark with 6th career 3-homer game August 14, 2020 | 1:45 AM
Elsa
Bruins playoffs
Old friend Dougie Hamilton helps Carolina beat Boston 3-2, tie series 1-1 August 13, 2020 | 11:04 PM
Tampa's Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, right, plays in left field during the ninth inning.
Red Sox
Rays crush Red Sox 17-8 to complete 4-game sweep August 13, 2020 | 9:36 PM