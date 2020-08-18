Tuesday’s Patriots practice report: Julian Edelman leaves early

With all eyes (or eyez) on Cam Newton, the Patriots started Day 2 of camp with some 2Pac on the soundtrack, with “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” and “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” (featuring Snoop Dogg, of course) blaring. Newton appeared to approve.

ROLL CALL

Julian Edelman, who made one of the top plays of Day 1, was limited, leaving shortly after practice started for an undisclosed reason. Ditto for fellow receiver Will Hastings. Rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings, nose tackle Beau Allen, rookie receiver Jeff Thomas, and running backs Sony Michel (foot/PUP) and Lamar Miller (knee/PUP) all were absent for the second straight day. Defensive lineman Tashawn Bower was the only new player unaccounted for.