Morning sports update: Devin McCourty praised rookie safety Kyle Dugger

"I'm always excited when you get new rookies in and guys that are eager to learn."

Kyle Dugger Patriots training camp
Kyle Dugger walks onto the practice field for Patriots training camp. –AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 19, 2020 | 10:22 AM

The Bruins face the Hurricanes today at 4 p.m. in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first round series. Boston holds a 3-1 lead and can eliminate Carolina with a win.

The Celtics play the 76ers in Game 2 this evening at 6:30 p.m., looking to extend their 1-0 series lead.

The Red Sox, currently mired in a nine-game losing streak following yesterday’s 13-6 loss to the Phillies, face Philadelphia against today at 1:35 p.m.

Also of note was the news on Tuesday that fans won’t be allowed back into Gillette Stadium for either Revolution or Patriots games until at least the end of September due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Devin McCourty’s thoughts on Kyle Dugger: Now entering his 11th NFL season, Patriots safety Devin McCourty is one of the elder statesmen of the defense. He’s helped direct a secondary that’s contributed to three Super Bowl wins since he was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Given his perspective, it’s no surprise that McCourty was asked about Patriots rookie Kyle Dugger. Dugger, a fellow safety who was New England’s top pick in 2020 (taken in the second round), appears to be settling in with his new team.

“I just think it’s been good,” McCourty told Patriots reporters about Dugger’s first days in training camp. “I’m always excited when you get new rookies in and guys that are eager to learn. And he’s been like that. I shared some messages with him before we even started, just talking to him about the defense, about being a professional a little bit. But he’s been like that.”

McCourty, who also complimented another rookie defensive back, Myles Bryant, said that both players have shown themselves to be eager learners.

“We try to quiz them, we try to ask them questions to catch them off-guard,” McCourty added. “They answer them. You can tell they’re both going home and studying at night, making sure that they’re prepared. I think when you see that, you see guys doing that, it shows up on the field. Obviously they’re far from perfect. But it shows up the times that they get things right. Sometimes it’s some of the more advanced stuff, but you can tell they’re putting in the work, they’re trying to learn from everybody in our meeting rooms, whether it’s myself, whether it’s [Jason McCourty] or [Stephon Gilmore], trying to give them a coaching point from our experience. You can tell those guys are hanging on to it like a sponge.”

Advertisement

Dugger intercepted Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham during a practice session. So far, he has been able to work with each of the team’s veteran safeties in camp.

“But Dugg’s been really good,” said McCourty. “I think any time you can get in there with a guy and just play together and talk to him and learn how we play and play off each other, it’s been really good. And he’s got a chance to play with all of our safeties so far. So we’ve just have to keep building that. Second day of pads, we’re not in here doing a bunch of scheme stuff. More of that will come day-by-day. And I think as a veteran on the team, it’s just making sure he can stay ahead and continue to improve in training camp.”

Trivia: Former Celtic (and current Boston playoff opponent) Al Horford was part of a back-t0-back national championship-winning University of Florida team from 2006-2007. Two of his college teammates are also still in the NBA. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Both of them were top-10 picks like Horford.

More from Boston.com:

Some of the best plays from the two NBA upsets on Tuesday:

Rob Gronkowski explained a new project he’s been working on with his family:

Daily highlight: Here’s Don Orsillo on the call of third baseman Manny Machado making an over-the-shoulder catch in right field due to the Padres’ shift.

Trivia answer: Corey Brewer and Joakim Noah.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Tuukka Rask reportedly told WEEI's Greg Hill why he opted out of NHL playoffs August 19, 2020 | 11:29 AM
“He’s a smart player and he has a lot of skills that I think we’ll be able to utilize,” he said. “He’s had an opportunity to get quite a few reps here in the work that we’ve done to this point, so I think that’s helped him, but he seems like he’s in good shape and ready to go.” On kicker Justin Rohrwasser: For the rookie Rohrwasser, Belichick said, the situation is the same as it would be for any first-year player: “Trying to get them to get down the basic fundamentals of their position, understand the basic things they have to do, and then we’ll take it from there based on how that goes.” Belichick said the process of snapping, kicking, and holding is one that the team is “working through.”
Patriots
Would the Patriots consider a two-quarterback platoon? Bill Belichick doesn’t entirely rule it out. August 19, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum celebrates after a NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Celtics won 109-101. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Jayson Tatum
Brad Stevens called Jayson Tatum's defense 'unbelievable.' Here's what he meant. August 19, 2020 | 7:11 AM
Tom Brady, stretching with Matt Cassell in 2008.
Tom Brady
Matt Cassel told a story about a prank war with Tom Brady August 19, 2020 | 6:32 AM
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper follows through on his three run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 9th straight August 19, 2020 | 12:40 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Will David Pastrnak play in Game 5? His chances are ‘better than they were’ for Game 4 August 18, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Winslow Townson
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez removed in fifth because of dehydration August 18, 2020 | 11:12 PM
The Bruins' emotional third-period comeback brought the viewers back after they had shifted to other options as the team fell behind, 2-0, after two periods.
Media
Not surprisingly, viewers flocked to Bruins and Celtics, not Red Sox August 18, 2020 | 8:59 PM
Jacob Meyers talked about how influential teammate Julian Edelman is to him.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers says 'There’s only one Julian Edelman' August 18, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) passes the ball to forward Gary Clark (12) in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
NBA
8th-seeded Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in series opener August 18, 2020 | 5:56 PM
Damien Harris
Patriots
After hardly seeing the field, the door is open for Damien Harris to contribute in his 2nd year August 18, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Tuesday’s Patriots practice report: Julian Edelman leaves early August 18, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Patriots
Patriots announce that September home games will be played without fans August 18, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Tom Pennington
MLB
One of MLB’s rising stars hit a grand slam. He was chastised for ignoring the ‘unwritten rules’ August 18, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Jonathan Wiggs
Patriots
Bill Belichick gave an update on the Patriots' quarterback situation August 18, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady during a Buccaneers organized team activity on Aug. 13.
Patriots
Tom Brady on leaving the Patriots: 'I am so happy with the decision I made' August 18, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
A slimmed-down N’Keal Harry hopes extra footwork training will pay off in Year 2 with the Patriots August 18, 2020 | 1:57 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 10: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics watches the action against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Celtics
Here's the latest on Gordon Hayward's ankle injury August 18, 2020 | 1:28 PM
A view of the Worcester Red Sox jersey lineup for 2021.
Red Sox
Worcester Red Sox unveil 9 jerseys for 2021 season August 18, 2020 | 10:57 AM
Frank Franklin II
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The Red Sox have left us little choice but to embrace the awful August 18, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Christian Vazquez slides into second base against the Yankees in an Aug. 2020 series in New York.
Red Sox
Christian Vazquez had a World Series retort after the latest loss to the Yankees August 18, 2020 | 9:24 AM
Drew Lieberman
Patriots
'I can’t control what people think about me or how they choose to remember me' August 18, 2020 | 5:00 AM
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks, right, celebrates with teammate Luke Voit (59) after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in New York. Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki, top, looks on. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Red Sox
Yankees win 10th straight vs. Red Sox, best streak since 1953 August 18, 2020 | 12:28 AM
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a save on a shot from Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) as Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) looks on during first-period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Bruins pull off thrilling, come-from-behind victory to take Game 4 vs. Hurricanes August 17, 2020 | 11:55 PM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 17: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics drives against Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 17, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images)
Ankle injury
Gordon Hayward suffers ankle injury in Game 1 of Celtics-Sixers August 17, 2020 | 10:03 PM
Jayson Tatum drives to the hoop during the first half.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Celtics past 76ers in Game 1 August 17, 2020 | 9:32 PM
Carl Yastrzemski is hugged by David Ortiz
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox player, Carl Yastrzemski or David Ortiz? August 17, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Coming off career season, Stephon Gilmore faces new challenge August 17, 2020 | 6:17 PM
Bentley University athletics
College Sports
Bentley hires BC associate AD Vaughn Williams as its athletics director August 17, 2020 | 3:05 PM
David Pastrnak in Game 1 of the Bruins-Hurricanes series.
Bruins
David Pastrnak out for Game 4 vs. Hurricanes August 17, 2020 | 2:44 PM