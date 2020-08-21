Bill Belichick talked about what it means to coach with his sons

"They’ve just lived their whole life with this program."

SUPER BOWL SLIDER1 Minneapolis, MN 2/4/2018: Steve Belichick (left) and his brother Brian Belichick (right), the sons of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, smile and point to some friends in the stands who were calling out to them around two hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Steve Belichick (left) and his brother Brian Belichick, before Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. –Jim Davis/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Deputy Digital Sports Editor
August 21, 2020 | 12:02 PM

Bill Belichick doesn’t often get sentimental (unless he’s giving a six-minute monologue on his love of football history), but the Patriots head coach was reflective Friday when talking about his sons.

Steve Belichick, 33, is an outside linebackers coach for the Patriots (he used to coach the safeties), while younger brother Brian recently moved from a coaching assistant to safeties coach. Steve’s first official job with the team, as a scouting assistant, came in 2012. Brian was hired for the same role in 2016.

While the younger Belichicks still have a long way to climb in the organization, Bill says his sons have gotten a perspective on the team that few others have.

Advertisement

“Both Stephen and Brian have grown up a lot and they’ve come a long way,” Bill said Friday, in response to a question about what it’s been like to have his sons around the team in unofficial roles while they were young, and to have them on staff now. “Especially when I’ve had a chance to see them their whole lives.

“But they’ve been around a lot of football, they’ve seen a lot of football. They’ve seen things done from a different perspective than other people. But in the end, I don’t know anybody that knows our football program better than Stephen, who’s been in it a little bit longer, but Brian as well. They’ve just lived their whole life with this program. So all the things that we do, for all the different reasons and how it all ties together and so forth, they have a very good understanding of all the things that are involved and how it all is interwoven. And that’s valuable to me because they have a perspective of that.”

Brian Belichick, throwing a pass to his dad during Patriots training camp in 2006. —Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

Bill Belichick was also quick to praise the coaches on his staff who do not share his bloodlines.

Advertisement

“We have a lot of good coaches on our staff, I’m not saying that,” said Belichick. “Those guys are very, very good coaches and very proficient and they do a great job. But it’s a little different to see it from the perspective that Brian has seen it from, or Steve. They all help, they’re all valuable and I’m glad we have them.”

Other highlights from Belichick’s Friday press conference:

On Gunner Olszewski’s growth

“Gunner’s improved tremendously. Again, both physically and from a football standpoint. He’s a smart kid, he works extremely hard. He’s tough, he’s very, very competitive. He needs to learn how to do a lot of different things for us and he continues to work on things that will expand his opportunities. So it’ll be interesting to watch him take advantage, or try to take advantage of those opportunities, and watch him play and see how all of that’s coming together. His overall background, knowledge, understanding, being a professional athlete, training, some of his fundamental athletic skills – he’s refined those quite a bit and he’s much, much, much further ahead from where he was last year, similar to other second-year players that we just talked about. He’s certainly in that group.”

On life without Tom Brady

“Well, we’ve had a lot of great, great players over the course of that time. You could have the same conversation about all of them. Tedy Bruschi, Rodney Harrison, Ty Law, Logan Mankins, Rob [Gronkowski]. You could go right down the line. It’s professional football. It’s the National Football League. Every team has changes every year. We have them, so does everybody else and I think right now, everybody’s focused on this year. We’re looking ahead, we’re not looking backwards at anything. We’re trying to look ahead and look at what our opportunities and challenges are that we have coming forward this season, for the 2020 season. So that’s really where our focus is.”

On not designating an official defensive coordinator

Advertisement

“Each one of those situations is different and unique. I’ve been a head coach, I’ve been a position coach, I’ve been a coordinator and I’ve coached on all three units. I would say the focus around here isn’t really on titles as much as it is on getting the job done and doing the things that help the team. Whether it’s titles like general manager and coordinator and a bunch of other stuff like that, I don’t think that those titles necessarily are that important. In some cases there’s reasons for doing it or not doing it, but every situation is different. What’s more important to us is the overall performance of the team and the person’s role in that performance. That’s really where our focus is. Not the titles that go next to everybody’s name and all that. Sometimes those are, I would say, more confusing than anything else. I think each person knows what their assignments are, what they need to do, what they’re responsible for, and that’s to me the most important part of all that. I would say that we aren’t really all the concerned, I’m not all that concerned, about some of the other things that go with that. Teams that have eight assistant head coaches and three coordinators on each side of the ball and different things and so forth – we’re not going to do that.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Golf
Tiger Woods looks to a trusted friend in opening round of the Northern Trust August 21, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Jarrett Stidham was at practice on Friday.
Patriots
Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham back at practice after reportedly undergoing tests at hospital August 21, 2020 | 12:11 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about the Patriots quarterbacks August 21, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
The Celtics officially have the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. What now? August 21, 2020 | 8:04 AM
NBA
Bucks bounce back, beat Magic 111-96 in Game 2 to tie series August 20, 2020 | 10:30 PM
NBA
Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery; Celtics to pick 14th August 20, 2020 | 9:28 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski steps on the field at the start of an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
Young Patriots receivers say they're ready to contribute in Year 2 August 20, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Media
Fox says Thom Brennaman won't announce NFL games after anti-gay slur August 20, 2020 | 5:21 PM
College Sports
A heart ailment linked to COVID-19 will force a college football quarterback to miss the season August 20, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Tiger Woods rubs his neck while on the driving range prior to his round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC Boston, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Norton, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Golf
A hot start for Tiger Woods in Boston, just not on the golf course August 20, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodger.
sports Q
Chad Finn: Who are Boston fans rooting for more to succeed, Tom Brady or Mookie Betts? August 20, 2020 | 2:08 PM
FRANK O'BRIEN
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The ’96 Red Sox started even worse than the current team, but they were far more fun August 20, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin (center) won the 2019 World Cup slalom race at Killington.
Sports News
Killington’s World Cup ski races won’t happen this season August 20, 2020 | 12:23 PM
J.C. Jackson facing the Giants in 2019.
Patriots
J.C. Jackson: Patriots secondary is a 'scary sight' August 20, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Tom Brodeur is the superintendent of the TPC Boston, site of the PGA Tour's Northern Trust tournament.
the northern trust
How are the conditions at the TPC Boston? We asked the course superintendent. August 20, 2020 | 9:54 AM
Richy Werenski won the Barracuda Championship Aug. 1.
northern trust
Richy Werenski is at home at TPC Boston, without the home course advantage August 20, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Joel Embiid, right, and Al Horford, left, of the Philadelphia 76ers leave the court after a loss against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
'Something’s got to change': 4 takeaways from the Celtics' dominating win over the Sixers August 20, 2020 | 7:26 AM
One writer believes Sony Michel could lead the AFC in rushing this season.
Patriots
What is Sony Michel's future in New England? August 20, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Yahoo Sports executive Kelly Hirano.
Sports News
Fantasy sites replace terms ‘owned’ and ‘auction’ to be more inclusive August 20, 2020 | 6:34 AM
Sports News
NASCAR's Kyle Larson on slur: 'I was just ignorant' August 20, 2020 | 6:21 AM
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman.
Thom Brennaman
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster uses anti-gay slur on air August 19, 2020 | 9:47 PM
Jayson Tatum celebrates a 3-point shot during the third quarter.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 33 points; Celtics rout 76ers to take 2-0 lead August 19, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Who do the Bruins play next? Here’s how the NHL playoffs work this year. August 19, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with teammate David Pastrnak (88) during second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Bruins advance to second round, eliminate Hurricanes August 19, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Phillies Red Sox Baseball
Red Sox
Red Sox snap 9-game skid in 6-3 win over Phils August 19, 2020 | 5:38 PM
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Red Sox
What Chaim Bloom said about the futures of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers August 19, 2020 | 3:40 PM
TPC Boston in Norton is the site of the PGA Tour's first playoff event.
Golf
A guide to this week’s Northern Trust championship at TPC Boston August 19, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Masai Ujiri
NBA
An NBA executive was sued for assaulting a deputy. Newly released video tells a different story. August 19, 2020 | 3:01 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo for NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service, Peacock, is displayed on a computer screen in New York. Peacock, one of the last big new streaming services to launch in the U.S., was supposed to get a big marketing and content boost from the Olympics.The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Games to 2021, so that didn’t work out for Peacock’s owner, Comcast’s NBCUniversal. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
media
Michael Holley and Michael Smith team up for new show on Peacock August 19, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Patriots' Matthew Slater and other Boston sports were featured in a video for the #MaskUp campaign.
PSA
Video: Boston athletes filmed a PSA urging sports fans to wear masks August 19, 2020 | 2:35 PM