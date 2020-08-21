Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham back at practice after reportedly undergoing tests at hospital

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham was at practice on Friday after reportedly undergoing precautionary tests at a hospital on Thursday for a concern about his leg, according to ESPN. The tests came back negative.

NFL Network reported the concern was about an injury to Stidham’s hip, and that he may not be at 100 percent for “several weeks.”

Per source, the injury to Stidham is a hip and it will be several weeks before he's back to 100%. #Patriots @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL https://t.co/HX4OUF9PbC — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 21, 2020

Patriots’ QB Jarrett Stidham was taken to a local hospital on Thursday for precautionary tests on his upper leg that came back negative, per league sources. Stidham returned to the team this morning and went through practice Friday, though with a lighter load than usual. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

Stidham, who is vying for the starting quarterback spot with newcomer Cam Newton and veteran Brian Hoyer, was spotted flinging passes to Julian Edelman during the portion of practice that was open to media on Friday.