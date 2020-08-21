Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham back at practice after reportedly undergoing tests at hospital

Jarrett Stidham was at practice on Friday.
Jarrett Stidham was at practice on Friday. –AP
By
, Assistant Sports Editor
August 21, 2020 | 12:11 PM

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham was at practice on Friday after reportedly undergoing precautionary tests at a hospital on Thursday for a concern about his leg, according to ESPN. The tests came back negative.

NFL Network reported the concern was about an injury to Stidham’s hip, and that he may not be at 100 percent for “several weeks.”

Stidham, who is vying for the starting quarterback spot with newcomer Cam Newton and veteran Brian Hoyer, was spotted flinging passes to Julian Edelman during the portion of practice that was open to media on Friday.

