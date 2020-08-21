Morning sports update: Julian Edelman discussed the work ethic and ‘charming personality’ of Cam Newton

The Red Sox won against the Orioles on Thursday, 7-1. It was Boston’s second straight win following a nine-game losing streak.

And also on Thursday, the Revolution returned to Gillette Stadium for a 0-0 draw against the Philadelphia Union.

Tonight, the Celtics face the 76ers in Game 3 of the opening round series at 6:30 p.m. Boston leads Philadelphia 2-0.

Julian Edelman on Cam Newton: Perhaps no current Patriots player had a better rapport with Tom Brady than wide receiver Julian Edelman. The two connected on some of the most famous plays in team history on the biggest of stages.

But with Brady now gone, the 34-year-old Edelman has to quickly form new connections with the 2020 Patriots quarterbacks. In a Friday interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Edelman talked the quarterback competition.

He began with Cam Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP who the Patriots signed to a one-year deal in July.

“He’s definitely a former MVP for a reason,” Edelman explained. “The guy is a professional. He works his tail off. He’s extremely dynamic and he’s got a charming personality. It’s been fun to be around. He has a confidence about him — all quarterbacks have a confidence, but it’s just a little different with Cam. It’s a vibe that can feel you and get you in a mindset. It’s been fun.”

“It’s also been great to see [Jarrett Stidham] come out and develop his personality and what he’s become and [Brian Hoyer] being such a smart guy that has been in the system for so long,” Edelman added. “It’s been fun to play with all of them.”

Edelman, a former seventh-round pick himself, didn’t forget undrafted rookie quarterback Brian Lewerke, who apparently came with a fun fact.

“And [Brian] Lewerke — little Lewerke — it just so happened he told us that he has bloodlines to Isaac Newton,” said Edelman. “Pretty nuts. We have a couple of Newtons in the quarterbacks room.”

Edelman was also asked if he considered opting out of the 2020 NFL season, as several of his teammates did.

“No, that never really crossed my mind,” he explained. “And it’s not to say that guys that are taking that option are completely out of their mind by any means. It’s more of I love the game and I don’t have a situation where I have anyone with those elements that could make this even worse in my life right now.”

Trivia: The last time the Patriots had multiple quarterbacks throw for more than 1,000 passing yards in a season was 1989. Can you name the two quarterbacks who did it?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Though Tony Eason and Doug Flutie were on the Patriots’ roster that season, neither of them threw for more than 1,000 yards.

More from Boston.com:

An injury update from Patriots training camp:

#Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham has been battling discomfort from a leg injury and is not expected to practice much, if at all, today, sources tell me and @MikeGiardi. They will proceed cautiously. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2020

The Celtics’ picks for the 2020 draft in October:

The picks are locked in ☘️ pic.twitter.com/UAhEnPV5xw — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 21, 2020

On this day: In 2008, Carli Lloyd delivered the first of what would be many clutch goals for U.S. soccer in a major tournament.

Tied with Brazil 0-0 in extra time of the gold medal game at the Beijing Olympics, Lloyd found the back of the net to give the U.S. a lead it would hold onto. It ended up literally being a golden goal.

Daily highlight: Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe hit one of the goals of the MLS season on Thursday night in a 3-0 win over Chicago.

Trivia answer: Steve Grogan and Marc Wilson