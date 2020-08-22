The Patriots are reportedly close to signing veteran kicker Nick Folk

Folk, 35, was relatively consistent for New England last season.

Kicker Nick Folk played for the Patriots in 2019.
Kicker Nick Folk played for the Patriots in 2019. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
August 22, 2020 | 6:32 PM

The Patriots reportedly brought kicker Nick Folk in for a visit Saturday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the team’s plan is to sign Folk on Monday, but he’ll “go through the protocol first.” ESPN’s Mike Reiss said the Patriots “could potentially sign him if he passes a physical and coronavirus testing.”

If Folk – who was with the Patriots for part of last season – joins the team, he’ll compete with rookie Justin Rohrwasser for the starting job. Rohrwasser, a fifth-round pick, wasn’t an active participant in practice the bulk of this past week due to an undisclosed injury, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Saturday.

Advertisement

According to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, the Patriots on Friday didn’t work on field goals at practice for the fourth straight day. Rohrwasser attempted field goals off a tee before practice, but he spent most of the day on the stationary bike and away from the action.

Folk, 35, was relatively consistent for the Patriots last season, kicking in seven games and connecting on 14 of 17 field goals and all 13 extra points.

In other news, the Patriots announced Saturday that they signed tight end Paul Quessenberry and defensive tackle Xavier Williams and released tight end Alex Ellis and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
John Minchillo
Media
Why Thom Brennaman’s apology for a homophobic slur rings hollow August 22, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Brock Holt was designated for assignment by the Brewers.
MLB
Brock Holt designated for assignment by the Brewers August 22, 2020 | 4:43 PM
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse gestures during a playoff game.
NBA
Raptors' Nick Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year August 22, 2020 | 1:39 PM
As his caddy grimaces, and playing partner Henrik Nortlander looks on, Phil Mickelson blasts out of a hazard with his pitching wedge on the second hole of Friday's second round of the Northern Trust tournament at TPC Boston in Norton. Mickleson bent his wedge and asked for an official ruling and was allowed to get a replacement wedge from his car which he had three to choose from.
Golf
His PGA playoff run over, Phil Mickelson transitioning to make his Champions debut August 22, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
What the Sixers had to say after falling behind 0-3 in their series against the Celtics August 22, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
Bruins
Here's the full schedule for the Bruins-Lightning playoff series August 22, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Brandon Workman.
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Workman, Hembree to Phillies August 21, 2020 | 10:08 PM
Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker celebrate during the second half.
Celtics
Walker scores 24 points, Celtics beat 76ers for 3-0 lead August 21, 2020 | 9:42 PM
Golf
A 59 for Scottie Scheffler, a near-miss for Dustin Johnson in Boston August 21, 2020 | 7:10 PM
NFL
Rob Gronkowski looks like old self with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers August 21, 2020 | 6:34 PM
MLB
Subway Series postponed after Mets' positive COVID tests August 21, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Mike Milbury
media
Mike Milbury is sorry for saying NHL players are lucky not to have women distracting them August 21, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Golf
Tiger Woods looks to a trusted friend in opening round of the Northern Trust August 21, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Jarrett Stidham was at practice on Friday.
Patriots
Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham back at practice after reportedly undergoing tests at hospital August 21, 2020 | 12:11 PM
SUPER BOWL SLIDER1 Minneapolis, MN 2/4/2018: Steve Belichick (left) and his brother Brian Belichick (right), the sons of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, smile and point to some friends in the stands who were calling out to them around two hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
'They’ve just lived their whole life with this program' August 21, 2020 | 12:02 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about the Patriots quarterbacks August 21, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
The Celtics officially have the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. What now? August 21, 2020 | 8:04 AM
NBA
Bucks bounce back, beat Magic 111-96 in Game 2 to tie series August 20, 2020 | 10:30 PM
NBA
Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery; Celtics to pick 14th August 20, 2020 | 9:28 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski steps on the field at the start of an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
Young Patriots receivers say they're ready to contribute in Year 2 August 20, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Media
Fox says Thom Brennaman won't announce NFL games after anti-gay slur August 20, 2020 | 5:21 PM
College Sports
A heart ailment linked to COVID-19 will force a college football quarterback to miss the season August 20, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Tiger Woods rubs his neck while on the driving range prior to his round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC Boston, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Norton, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Golf
A hot start for Tiger Woods in Boston, just not on the golf course August 20, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodger.
sports Q
Chad Finn: Who are Boston fans rooting for more to succeed, Tom Brady or Mookie Betts? August 20, 2020 | 2:08 PM
FRANK O'BRIEN
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The ’96 Red Sox started even worse than the current team, but they were far more fun August 20, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin (center) won the 2019 World Cup slalom race at Killington.
Sports News
Killington’s World Cup ski races won’t happen this season August 20, 2020 | 12:23 PM
J.C. Jackson facing the Giants in 2019.
Patriots
J.C. Jackson: Patriots secondary is a 'scary sight' August 20, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Tom Brodeur is the superintendent of the TPC Boston, site of the PGA Tour's Northern Trust tournament.
the northern trust
How are the conditions at the TPC Boston? We asked the course superintendent. August 20, 2020 | 9:54 AM
Richy Werenski won the Barracuda Championship Aug. 1.
northern trust
Richy Werenski is at home at TPC Boston, without the home course advantage August 20, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Joel Embiid, right, and Al Horford, left, of the Philadelphia 76ers leave the court after a loss against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
'Something’s got to change': 4 takeaways from the Celtics' dominating win over the Sixers August 20, 2020 | 7:26 AM