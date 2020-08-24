Patriots bring back Nick Folk, sign Michael Barnett

Folk joins fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser as the two kickers on New England's roster.

Foxborough, MA - 10/30/2019 - The New England Patriots signed veteran kicker Nick Folk to replace Mike Nugent at today's Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 31Patriots Practice, LOID: 9.0.1264831723.
Nick Folk. –Barry Chin
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
August 24, 2020 | 11:50 AM

The Patriots re-signed kicker Nick Folk and signed undrafted rookie defensive lineman Michael Barnett, the team announced Monday morning.

Folk was among the revolving door of kickers to come through New England last season in an effort to replace veteran Stephen Gostkowski, who was placed on injured reserve and later released. Folk had the longest tenure of the bunch, playing in seven regular-season games. He made 14 of his 17 field goal attempts, along with all 12 of his extra-point attempts.

After the season, Folk remained unsigned as a free agent. He now joins fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser as the two kickers on New England’s roster. Rohrwasser has been dealing with an injury, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

The Patriots also signed Barnett, who played four seasons at Georgia. Last season, he started six games, posting a career-high 23 tackles. Over the course of his college career, he recorded 47 tackles.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Sports News NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
How Roger Goodell says he would apologize to Colin Kaepernick August 24, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Tiger Woods Northern Trust
Golf
Tiger Woods takes a step forward on Sunday in Norton August 24, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Pool
Celtics
Here’s the schedule for the Celtics-Raptors playoff series August 24, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) moves the ball down court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
Raptors hope Kyle Lowry will be ready when they face the Celtics August 24, 2020 | 4:05 AM
Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, second from left, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) as Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) defends during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Jaroslav Halak stops 35, Bruins hang on for 3-2 win over Lightning August 24, 2020 | 12:34 AM
NFL Logo
False positives
NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from lab August 23, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Golf
Dustin Johnson wins Northern Trust by 11 shots at TPC Boston, back to No. 1 August 23, 2020 | 9:06 PM
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
Red Sox
Orioles top last-place Red Sox 5-4 August 23, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
NBA
Joel Embiid's title window in Philadelphia has closed. Now what? August 23, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Celtics
Celtics sweep 76ers, advance to second round August 23, 2020 | 4:07 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) makes a catch during an NFL football training camp practice, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
N'Keal Harry returns, Jarrett Stidham still limited at Patriots' camp August 23, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
Tobias Harris falls in Game 3 vs. Celtics, cuts eye August 23, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Pool
Celtics
Gordon Hayward leaves Orlando bubble to rehab ankle injury August 23, 2020 | 1:16 PM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
BRUINS PLAYOFFS
For the Bruins, no avoiding showdown with Tampa Bay this time around August 23, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Elsa
David Krejci
The return of ‘Playoff Krecji’ is a welcome sign for the Bruins August 23, 2020 | 9:27 AM
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws a pitch.
MLB
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg is done for season, awaits hand surgery August 22, 2020 | 9:30 PM
Golf
Dustin Johnson's big finish gives him 5-shot lead at TPC Boston August 22, 2020 | 7:55 PM
Mike Milbury
NHL
Mike Milbury is stepping away from NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs August 22, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Kicker Nick Folk played for the Patriots in 2019.
PATRIOTS
The Patriots are reportedly close to signing veteran kicker Nick Folk August 22, 2020 | 6:32 PM
John Minchillo
Media
Why Thom Brennaman’s apology for a homophobic slur rings hollow August 22, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Brock Holt was designated for assignment by the Brewers.
MLB
Brock Holt designated for assignment by the Brewers August 22, 2020 | 4:43 PM
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse gestures during a playoff game.
NBA
Raptors' Nick Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year August 22, 2020 | 1:39 PM
As his caddy grimaces, and playing partner Henrik Nortlander looks on, Phil Mickelson blasts out of a hazard with his pitching wedge on the second hole of Friday's second round of the Northern Trust tournament at TPC Boston in Norton. Mickleson bent his wedge and asked for an official ruling and was allowed to get a replacement wedge from his car which he had three to choose from.
Golf
His PGA playoff run over, Phil Mickelson transitioning to make his Champions debut August 22, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
What the Sixers had to say after falling behind 0-3 in their series against the Celtics August 22, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
Bruins
Here's the full schedule for the Bruins-Lightning playoff series August 22, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Brandon Workman.
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Workman, Hembree to Phillies August 21, 2020 | 10:08 PM
Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker celebrate during the second half.
Celtics
Walker scores 24 points, Celtics beat 76ers for 3-0 lead August 21, 2020 | 9:42 PM
Golf
A 59 for Scottie Scheffler, a near-miss for Dustin Johnson in Boston August 21, 2020 | 7:10 PM
NFL
Rob Gronkowski looks like old self with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers August 21, 2020 | 6:34 PM
MLB
Subway Series postponed after Mets' positive COVID tests August 21, 2020 | 5:03 PM