Patriots bring back Nick Folk, sign Michael Barnett

The Patriots re-signed kicker Nick Folk and signed undrafted rookie defensive lineman Michael Barnett, the team announced Monday morning.

Folk was among the revolving door of kickers to come through New England last season in an effort to replace veteran Stephen Gostkowski, who was placed on injured reserve and later released. Folk had the longest tenure of the bunch, playing in seven regular-season games. He made 14 of his 17 field goal attempts, along with all 12 of his extra-point attempts.

After the season, Folk remained unsigned as a free agent. He now joins fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser as the two kickers on New England’s roster. Rohrwasser has been dealing with an injury, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

The Patriots also signed Barnett, who played four seasons at Georgia. Last season, he started six games, posting a career-high 23 tackles. Over the course of his college career, he recorded 47 tackles.