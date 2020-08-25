Morning sports update: Bill Belichick ‘impressed’ with Cam Newton’s acclimation to Patriots’ offense

Tonight, the Bruins face the Lightning in Game 2 at 7 p.m. Boston leads the series 1-0.

The Revolution play D.C. United also at 7 p.m. at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

And the Red Sox are in Buffalo to face the Blue Jays at Sahlen Field at 6:37 p.m.

Bill Belichick praised Cam Newton: After the Patriots signed Cam Newton in July, there were some who questioned if the former NFL MVP could work with Bill Belichick. Given that it’s still training camp, that question remains to be answered.

Early signs appear to be positive, based on what Belichick said in an interview with Rich Eisen on Monday.

“I have learned a lot about Cam,” Belichick explained. “I had never really had any interaction with Cam, and then when we signed him, we had some phone calls and WebEx meetings and stuff like that.

“Being with him every day, he’s an extremely hard-working player,” Belichick continued. “First guy in, last one out type of guy. He really has studied hard and he has spent a lot of extra time trying to learn our offense and our communication and our calls, and nomenclature and so forth. Yeah, I’ve been very impressed with that. He’s done a good job of picking it up. He’s a very skilled athlete and we’re just working through it day-by-day.”

Still, Belichick knows that Newton has much more to do before he’s the starter. As it stands, the Patriots remain in a quarterback competition.

“We have a long way to go,” Belichick added, “but we’re making steps and we have a very competitive competition at a very competitive position at the quarterback spot. So it’s going to be interesting to see how everybody does.”

Here’s the full interview:

After the Celtics completed a sweep of the 76ers, Philadelphia fired coach Brett Brown:

Discussed the dismissal of Brett Brown and what’s next with the 76ers on @GetUpESPN with @ESPNGreeny. pic.twitter.com/OQYdxUE9zN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2020

The incredible story of Ray Caldwell:

On this day: In 2012, the Red Sox and Dodgers agreed to a blockbuster deal that signaled a landmark shift in the team’s roster construction. In technical terms, Josh Beckett, Carl Crawford, Adrian Gonzalez, and Nick Punto went to Los Angeles in exchange for Ivan De Jesus, James Loney and Allen Webster. The Dodgers also sent Rubby De La Rosa and Jerry Sands to complete the deal.

The reality of the deal was it was a salary dump for Boston. In total, the Red Sox shed $264 million in the trade.

Ultimately, the move allowed Boston to retool and rebuild even faster than anyone expected. A year later, the Red Sox would go on to win the World Series.

Daily highlight: Karch Gardiner of Arkansas football made a spectacular one-handed grab in practice on Monday:

