Bill Belichick on the kicking competition: ‘That will be up to them to decide’

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser enters the field for an NFL training camp practice, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots have re-signed veteran Nick Folk, giving rookie and 2020 fifth-round draft pick Rohrwasser some competition for the job. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File)
Justin Rohrwasser. –AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
August 26, 2020 | 9:52 AM

Quarterback isn’t the only position where the Patriots appear to have a competition for the starting job.

According to coach Bill Belichick, the role is also open at kicker.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said Wednesday. “That will be up to them to decide.”

The Patriots have two kickers on their roster: fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser and 35-year-old Nick Folk.

The team signed Folk on Sunday, prompting some to wonder whether the move was in response to Rohrwasser’s performance. The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe also reported Rohrwasser was “dealing with an injury,” which explains why he didn’t attempt any live field goals all last week.

Advertisement

But Belichick noted Wednesday conversations with Folk have been ongoing since March, a month before the team drafted Rohrwasser 159th overall.

“I mean, this isn’t something that just came up a couple of days ago,” Belichick said. “We’ve talked to Nick throughout the course of the spring, and even training camp. Things worked out here last week. It’s great to have him. He certainly came in and did a great job for us last year. But things just didn’t work out until recently with Nick. I’m glad they did. I’m glad he’s here.”

Folk was among the revolving door of kickers to come through New England last season in an effort to replace veteran Stephen Gostkowski, who was placed on injured reserve and later released. Folk had the longest tenure of the bunch, playing in seven regular-season games. He made 14 of his 17 field goal attempts, along with all 12 of his extra-point attempts.

Rohrwasser, who made headlines for his now-removed tattoo that matched the logo of the Three Percenters, began his college career at the University of Rhode Island before transferring to Marshall. In two seasons at URI, Rohrwasser made 15 of his 20 field goal attempts (75 percent) and 39 of his 41 extra-point attempts (98 percent). In two seasons at Marshall, he made 33 of his 42 field goal attempts (78.6 percent) and 79 of his 82 extra-point attempts (96.3 percent).

Advertisement

As for how they’ve fared in practice so far? NESN’s Zack Cox called Rohrwasser “erratic.”

“He made one from 50ish range but had two that were so wide left that they missed the screen,” Cox tweeted on Aug. 23. “Also a few other misses. Not ideal.”

Other reporters have also weighed in.

“I only saw a couple of Justin Rohrwasser kicks early in practice and they were way off the mark,” the Providence Journal‘s Mark Daniels tweeted on Aug. 24. “When the full team came on the field, he went 3/4 from around 40-ish yard. Nick Folk went 4/4.”

“Folk’s ball is much more true and high,” tweeted Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard. “Rohrwasser’s striking is much less consistent.”

Neither player has spoken to the media since training camp began.

So, what does Belichick think?

“I think both players are good kickers,” Belichick said. “We’ll see how it turns out. I don’t know. Those two guys will both get as much opportunity as we can give them. We’ll evaluate them and go from there.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Kevin C. Cox
Celtics
‘Are we not human beings?’ Jaylen Brown comments on the shooting of Jacob Blake August 26, 2020 | 6:24 AM
Frank Gunn
Bruins
Ondrej Palat's OT goal lifts Lightning over Bruins 4-3 in Game 2 August 26, 2020 | 1:51 AM
Bryan M. Bennett
Red Sox
Rafael Devers hits 3-run triple, Red Sox rally to beat Blue Jays August 25, 2020 | 11:28 PM
Marcus Smart doesn't want you to be cheap this Valentine's Day.
Celtics
Celtics, Raptors considering boycotting Game 1 August 25, 2020 | 6:55 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Celtics
BAA starting to unveil its ‘virtual’ plans for the Marathon August 25, 2020 | 6:52 PM
Boston Celtics' Javonte Green during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, March 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
Javonte Green to miss 2-3 weeks following knee procedure August 25, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Scott Taetsch
Red Sox
Red Sox can expect some trade offers for Kevin Pillar August 25, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Olympics
Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus August 25, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Michael Dwyer
Patriots
Bill Belichick 'impressed' with Cam Newton's acclimation to Patriots' offense August 25, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Kemba Walker's selfless and positive attitude has been just what the Celtics needed with their young but talented roster
Celtics
Chad Finn: In Kemba Walker, Celtics have the rarest of NBA players August 25, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott runs practice form the middle of the field with a mask on during the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center's outdoor field in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. P (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
NFL
The Dolphins plan to allow 13,000 fans at games. That's not sitting well with a rival coach. August 25, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Tony Dejak
MLB
Terry Francona continues to be sidelined by health issues August 25, 2020 | 12:49 AM
Bruce Arena
New England Revolution
Revolution coach Bruce Arena suspended 2 more games, fined $15,000 August 24, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi? August 24, 2020 | 6:56 PM
NBA
76ers fire Brett Brown after being swept out of playoffs August 24, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Head coach Bill Belichick addressed the handful of 'false positive' COVID-19 test results over the weekend.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the NFL's false-positive COVID-19 tests August 24, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Elsa
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says Bruins will go 'hit for hit' with Lightning August 24, 2020 | 2:54 PM
The Celtics finished off the 76ers Sunday.
Celtics
What the Celtics had to say after sweeping the 76ers August 24, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Foxborough, MA - 10/30/2019 - The New England Patriots signed veteran kicker Nick Folk to replace Mike Nugent at today's Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 31Patriots Practice, LOID: 9.0.1264831723.
Patriots
Patriots bring back Nick Folk, sign Michael Barnett August 24, 2020 | 11:50 AM
NFL
Lab blames 77 false NFL COVID-19 positives on contamination August 24, 2020 | 10:46 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
How Roger Goodell says he would apologize to Colin Kaepernick August 24, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Tiger Woods Northern Trust
Golf
Tiger Woods takes a step forward on Sunday in Norton August 24, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Pool
Celtics
Here’s the schedule for the Celtics-Raptors playoff series August 24, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) moves the ball down court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
Raptors hope Kyle Lowry will be ready when they face the Celtics August 24, 2020 | 4:05 AM
Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, second from left, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) as Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) defends during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Jaroslav Halak stops 35, Bruins hang on for 3-2 win over Lightning August 24, 2020 | 12:34 AM
NFL Logo
False positives
NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from lab August 23, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Golf
Dustin Johnson wins Northern Trust by 11 shots at TPC Boston, back to No. 1 August 23, 2020 | 9:06 PM
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
Red Sox
Orioles top last-place Red Sox 5-4 August 23, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
NBA
Joel Embiid's title window in Philadelphia has closed. Now what? August 23, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Celtics
Celtics sweep 76ers, advance to second round August 23, 2020 | 4:07 PM