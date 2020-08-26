Sony Michel debuts at Patriots practice as a full participant

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, center, walks to the field with offensive lineman Shaq Mason, left, and Isaiah Wynn, right, for an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots running back Sony Michel, center, walks to the field with offensive lineman Shaq Mason, left, and Isaiah Wynn, right, for an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough. –AP
By
Jim McBride
August 26, 2020 | 1:27 PM

Sony Michel made his summer debut Wednesday morning, and the third-year running back jumped right into the action.

Michel, who had been on the physically-unable-to-perform list since camp started, looked free and fluid and showed no signs that he was restricted at all by the foot injury that had kept him on the shelf.

Appearing a bit lighter than his listed 215 pounds, the 5-foot-11-inch Michel was a full participant, working in individual and team drills in the shorts-and-shells practice.

He split early practice reps with Damien Harris and looked lively and spirited as he ducked around his blockers, into holes, and away from defenders.

The Patriots have a deep rotation at running back with Harris, Rex Burkhead, and rookie J.J. Taylor all shining at different points through the nine practices media have been allowed to watch. In addition, veteran Lamar Miller remains on the PUP list as he rehabs a torn ACL suffered a year ago.

Michel, the second of New England’s two first-round picks in 2018, has rushed for more than 1,800 yards in 29 games. Additionally, Michel, who has a history of knee woes, rushed for 336 yards and 6 touchdowns during the playoff run in 2018 when the franchise won its sixth Super Bowl.

TOPICS: Patriots

