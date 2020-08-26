Sony Michel debuts at Patriots practice as a full participant

Sony Michel made his summer debut Wednesday morning, and the third-year running back jumped right into the action.

Michel, who had been on the physically-unable-to-perform list since camp started, looked free and fluid and showed no signs that he was restricted at all by the foot injury that had kept him on the shelf.

Appearing a bit lighter than his listed 215 pounds, the 5-foot-11-inch Michel was a full participant, working in individual and team drills in the shorts-and-shells practice.