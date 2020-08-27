Stephon Gilmore: ‘I do not have the words to meet the depths of my frustration and sadness’

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is speaking out following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was recently shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wis.

“I do not have the words to meet the depths of my frustration and sadness,” Gilmore tweeted Thursday morning before participating in practice. “But, I do know that the senseless killings and shootings of Black Americans by the police and vigilantes have to stop. These are human rights violations. My children deserve better. We all deserve better.”

Gilmore’s tweet comes the day after the Milwaukee Bucks elected not to play Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic, prompting the league to postpone the three playoff games on Wednesday’s schedule. Three MLB games were also postponed, as were five MLS games.

Advertisement

The New York Jets, Washington Football Team, and Indianapolis Colts canceled their practices originally scheduled for Thursday.

Teammates Devin and Jason McCourty expressed support for Gilmore’s message on Twitter.

In June, Gilmore was among the dozen or so NFL stars to be featured in a video condemning social injustice and racial inequality.