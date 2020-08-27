Stephon Gilmore: ‘I do not have the words to meet the depths of my frustration and sadness’

Stephon Gilmore
Stephon Gilmore. –Photo by Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
August 27, 2020 | 10:20 AM

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is speaking out following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was recently shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wis.

“I do not have the words to meet the depths of my frustration and sadness,” Gilmore tweeted Thursday morning before participating in practice. “But, I do know that the senseless killings and shootings of Black Americans by the police and vigilantes have to stop. These are human rights violations. My children deserve better. We all deserve better.”

Gilmore’s tweet comes the day after the Milwaukee Bucks elected not to play Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic, prompting the league to postpone the three playoff games on Wednesday’s schedule. Three MLB games were also postponed, as were five MLS games.

Advertisement

The New York Jets, Washington Football Team, and Indianapolis Colts canceled their practices originally scheduled for Thursday.

Teammates Devin and Jason McCourty expressed support for Gilmore’s message on Twitter.

In June, Gilmore was among the dozen or so NFL stars to be featured in a video condemning social injustice and racial inequality.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Pool
Celtics
Celtics may not play Raptors in Game 1 as NBA board, players set to meet August 27, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski makes the team in this version of our roster projection.
Patriots
Here's our projection for who will make the Patriots' 53-man roster August 27, 2020 | 7:44 AM
AP
Celtics
Bill Russell led an NBA boycott in 1961. Now he's saluting others for 'getting in good trouble.' August 27, 2020 | 7:09 AM
Overall view of Sahlen Field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Red Sox
'We're going to discuss it': Blue Jays manager doesn't rule out cutting Red Sox series short August 26, 2020 | 11:07 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Lightning crank up power play, rout Bruins 7-1 in Game 3 August 26, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Daniel Snyder
NFL
Lewd cheerleader videos, sexist rules: Ex-employees decry Washington's NFL team workplace August 26, 2020 | 8:29 PM
Pool
Celtics
Tone of Raptors-Celtics matchup changes amid unrest following Jacob Blake shooting August 26, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Charles Rex Arbogast
MLB
3 MLB games postponed in wake of Kenosha shooting August 26, 2020 | 6:38 PM
NFL
NFL players concerned, 'sick and tired' of racial injustice August 26, 2020 | 6:04 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say about the Patriots' starting quarterback job August 26, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks' Marvin Williams (20) celebrates with teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Orlando Magic Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Bucks won 121-106. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
NBA
3 NBA playoff games set for Wednesday postponed August 26, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Ashley Landis
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks boycotting Game 5 against Orlando Magic August 26, 2020 | 4:24 PM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Here's the latest on players possibly boycotting Celtics-Raptors Game 1 August 26, 2020 | 2:47 PM
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham, center, throws between Cam Newton, left, and Brian Hoyer, right, during an training camp practice on Tuesday.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' quarterback competition August 26, 2020 | 2:10 PM
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, center, walks to the field with offensive lineman Shaq Mason, left, and Isaiah Wynn, right, for an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
Sony Michel debuts at Patriots practice as a full participant August 26, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Jaroslav Halak will have to put the Game 2 loss behind him.
Boston Bruins
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy goes with Jaroslav Halak in goal for Game 3 August 26, 2020 | 1:16 PM
Pool
NBA
Some NBA players weighed a boycott over the Jacob Blake shooting. Doc Rivers has been there before. August 26, 2020 | 11:11 AM
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser enters the field for an NFL training camp practice, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots have re-signed veteran Nick Folk, giving rookie and 2020 fifth-round draft pick Rohrwasser some competition for the job. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File)
Patriots
Bill Belichick on the kicking competition: 'That will be up to them to decide' August 26, 2020 | 9:52 AM
Kevin C. Cox
Celtics
‘Are we not human beings?’ Jaylen Brown comments on the shooting of Jacob Blake August 26, 2020 | 6:24 AM
Frank Gunn
Bruins
Ondrej Palat's OT goal lifts Lightning over Bruins 4-3 in Game 2 August 26, 2020 | 1:51 AM
Bryan M. Bennett
Red Sox
Rafael Devers hits 3-run triple, Red Sox rally to beat Blue Jays August 25, 2020 | 11:28 PM
Marcus Smart doesn't want you to be cheap this Valentine's Day.
Celtics
Celtics, Raptors considering boycotting Game 1 August 25, 2020 | 6:55 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Celtics
BAA starting to unveil its ‘virtual’ plans for the Marathon August 25, 2020 | 6:52 PM
Boston Celtics' Javonte Green during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, March 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
Javonte Green to miss 2-3 weeks following knee procedure August 25, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Scott Taetsch
Red Sox
Red Sox can expect some trade offers for Kevin Pillar August 25, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Olympics
Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus August 25, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Michael Dwyer
Patriots
Bill Belichick 'impressed' with Cam Newton's acclimation to Patriots' offense August 25, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Kemba Walker's selfless and positive attitude has been just what the Celtics needed with their young but talented roster
Celtics
Chad Finn: In Kemba Walker, Celtics have the rarest of NBA players August 25, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott runs practice form the middle of the field with a mask on during the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center's outdoor field in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. P (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
NFL
The Dolphins plan to allow 13,000 fans at games. That's not sitting well with a rival coach. August 25, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Tony Dejak
MLB
Terry Francona continues to be sidelined by health issues August 25, 2020 | 12:49 AM