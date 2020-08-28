Morning sports update: Julian Edelman talked about the difference with Cam Newton running the Patriots’ offense

On Thursday, player activism in the fight against racial inequality continued across American professional sports, as NBA, WNBA, MLS, MLB, and NHL games were all postponed.

Celtics-Raptors Game 1 was among those postponed, and Game 4 of the Bruins-Lightning series will not happen tonight (and instead take place at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday).

Julian Edelman on working with Cam Newton: Having built his entire NFL career on catching passes from Tom Brady, Julian Edelman is now in unknown territory.

The 34-year-old wide receiver will have a new quarterback in the 2020 season. Cam Newton appears to be the most likely candidate, though the Patriots have maintained it’s still a competition.

Recently, Edelman was asked about how he’s acclimating to an offense run by Newton vs. the experience under Brady.

For starters, his nickname is already different. Newton has apprently started calling Edelman “Highway 11.”

“I think it’s an open forum with him,” Edelman told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Friday. “‘Hey, what do you see here? What do you see there?’”

“I have played a lot of football in this league too, and he’s played a lot of football,” Edelman explained. “It’s more of a team — ‘What do you see here? I think here is this, that.’ It’s pretty cool, I guess.”

Along with their superhero nicknames (Newton as Superman, Edelman as Batman), the veteran wide receiver thinks his new quarterback has hit the ground running with a positive attitude.

“He just has a good energy about him,” said Edelman. “He’s very energetic and has a lot of energy to him. He makes it fun. He’s always in a pretty good mood from the time that he’s been here. I can’t speak on any other place or this that, but from what I have seen and what I have learned, he seems like a guy who loves football, has an energy about him and enjoys it. He enjoys football.”

Former Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks weighed in on players not playing games:

Players sitting out games isn’t to boycott the league… it’s to take themselves out of the limelight and allow people to focus on the issues in our country. Sports gives people a reason to ignore it and this cannot be ignored any longer. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) August 27, 2020

Hall of Famer Jim Rice was emotional discussing player activism:

“My whole reaction is, why we just can’t live together” Jim Rice gets emotional discussing the Red Sox's decision to not play tonight's game…@TomCaron | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/nAys8AcA1U — NESN (@NESN) August 27, 2020

On this day: In 1963, thousands of demonstrators participated in the March on Washington. Among the crowd was Celtics center Bill Russell. Russell was offered a place to stand on stage by Martin Luther King Jr.

Russell declined, noting that other organizers had done much more work for the event than he had. Instead, Russell chose a spot in the crowd, from which he heard King’s famous address.

In 2013, Russell recalled his experience at the 50th anniversary of the march.

Daily highlight: Speaking of Bill Russell, enjoy the time he sprinted the length of the court and jumped over a defender.