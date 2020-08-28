‘No butterflies’: Tom Brady feels at home during scrimmage in Buccaneers’ stadium

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
FRED GOODALL,
AP
August 28, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A little more than two weeks away from the start of the NFL season, Tom Brady is settling into a new home.

Not the sprawling mansion the six-time Super Bowl champion is renting from baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, but rather Raymond James Stadium — stomping grounds of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as the site of the next Super Bowl.

The Bucs practiced Friday at their regular-season home for the first time since Brady joined them in free agency, taking a break from their normal training camp routine to give him and his new teammates a chance to familiarize themselves with the surroundings.

Advertisement

The 43-year-old quarterback led touchdown drives on two of four series he worked during a full scrimmage, including a 98-yard march to begin the session.

Brady smiled when asked if he experienced “butterflies” before taking the field under game-like conditions for the first time since ending a historic 20-year run with the New England Patriots.

“No butterflies. I’ve been in a lot of moments on the field,” the three-time league MVP said.

“It’s more excitement than butterflies. You’re on the field. You’re prepping with your teammates. We all got to dig a little deeper — 16 plays to start the scrimmage. Guys were getting hit, going in and out. There were a lot of good things to learn from what we were doing.”

With preseason games canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a chance the Bucs will hold at least one more scrimmage in the stadium before the team’s scheduled season opener at New Orleans on Sept. 13.

“I love the idea of practicing in the stadium. You get the proportions. You envision plays you make in practice happening in a game. … I remember a lot of practice touchdowns in end zones in the stadium. We got to a point where the stadium wasn’t that big a deal,” Brady said. “It was kind of like another great place for us to go perform.”

Advertisement

Coach Bruce Arians generally was pleased with the scrimmage on a hot, humid day, noting Brady not only had excellent command of the offense but did a good job of pushing exhausted teammates during the long TD drive to begin practice.

“He was solid, everything I thought he would be. Nothing new, nothing drastic,” Arians said. “He was forcing his will a little on some guys that were tired. They need that.”

Brady summed up the day as “another step in the process” to get ready for the Saints.

“For me as a player, it’s preparing myself the best way I can. Getting to the stadium, getting with my teammates, it was a good dress rehearsal, so to speak,” Brady said. “It has its challenges, and hopefully we can use these opportunities to grow and learn from one another. I thought today was a good step for us.”

The Bucs continue training camp without interruption, even as some other teams remain in discussions about social injustice issues and whether or not to practice while calling attention to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Brady was asked about the response throughout sports.

“I think everyone makes the choices that they feel are best for them, and I think everybody is very sensitive of everything’s that’s happening,” Brady said.

“The communication that we have on a daily basis about social injustice is important for all of us,” Brady added. “Just trying to continue to listen and learn, to certainly the guys on my team and guys that I connect with, and do as much as we can to help things going forward.”

Advertisement

The Bucs met as a team before practice Thursday, deciding to commit to doing something as a group to promote change rather than take a day off.

Arians encouraged players to “find a cause and either support it financially or do something to change the situation, because protesting doesn’t do crap in my opinion.” The coach added he has been watching protests since he was a teenager in 1968.

NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith later tweeted that Arians was “woefully misinformed about the history of protest both within sports and in America.”

The 67-year-old Arians fired back Friday: “Yeah, I have a history, and it might be a little longer than his.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Celtics Toronto
Celtics
Game 1 for Celtics-Raptors series set for Sunday at 1 p.m. August 28, 2020 | 8:54 PM
Kyle Dugger
Patriots
Kyle Dugger embraces ’indescribable’ opportunity in first Patriots training camp August 28, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Patriots wide linebacker Brandon Copeland spoke to the media about the recent wave of protests amidst the shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
Brandon Copeland spoke passionately about racial justice, police brutality, and the media's agenda August 28, 2020 | 6:13 PM
The Patriots were on the main stage in Foxborough.
Patriots
Patriots gear up for opener with Gillette simulation August 28, 2020 | 5:31 PM
FILE - An empty court and bench are shown following the scheduled start time of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The NBA playoffs will resume Saturday after the league and the National Basketball Players Association detailed the commitments that made players comfortable continuing the postseason. In a joint statement released Friday, the sides say they will immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Let us know
Do you support athletes and sports leagues in protest? August 28, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
What Zdeno Chara had to say about NHL players' decision to postpone playoff games August 28, 2020 | 2:26 PM
Kevin C. Cox
NBA
NBA to resume Saturday with new goals, including creating polling places at local arenas August 28, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Media
After 27 years, WBUR’s ‘Only A Game' is coming to an end August 28, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Head coach Bill Belichick is entering his 21st season with the Patriots.
Patriots
Bill Belichick weighs in on pass interference in college vs. the NFL August 28, 2020 | 12:25 PM
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts is one of the names mentioned in discussions about who the team should trade.
Red Sox
What MLB experts are saying about the Red Sox at the trade deadline August 28, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about working with Cam Newton vs. Tom Brady August 28, 2020 | 10:35 AM
A moment of silence is held in light of the recent events in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in regards to the shooting of Jacob Blake, prior to Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Bruins
Bruins-Lightning Game 4 rescheduled for Saturday at noon August 28, 2020 | 10:12 AM
The Boston Bruins react to their 7-1 deficit against the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday.
Bruins
Friday's Bruins-Lightning game postponed by NHL amid injustice protests August 27, 2020 | 9:21 PM
NFL
Tom Brady-led Buccaneers look to end long playoff drought August 27, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. gestures before crossing home plate after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Alex Cobb during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Red Sox
Red Sox will not play Thursday vs. Blue Jays August 27, 2020 | 4:28 PM
Pool
Patriots
Jason McCourty opens up following Jacob Blake shooting: 'We’re just lost' August 27, 2020 | 4:26 PM
New York Giants new NFL football head coach Joe Judge speaks during an introductory news conference Thursday.
NFL
Former Patriots assistant Joe Judge is the latest looking to rebuild once-proud Giants August 27, 2020 | 4:24 PM
Elsa
NHL
NHL will reportedly not play Thursday’s games, following criticism for taking the ice Wednesday August 27, 2020 | 4:18 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
2020 Patriots overview: Cam Newton era begins August 27, 2020 | 4:17 PM
FILE -- President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Aug. 15, 2020. President Trump’s advisers are suddenly talking about LGBTQ people as they scramble to find new voter support. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
NBA
Trump: NBA has become like 'a political organization' August 27, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Winslow Townson
Red Sox
Jackie Bradley Jr. reportedly won't play Thursday night. What Ron Roenicke said about the Red Sox' plans to support him. August 27, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Devin McCourty during a press conference in 2019.
Protests
How Boston athletes are responding to the Jacob Blake shooting August 27, 2020 | 3:49 PM
New England Patriots' Nick Folk kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Patriots
What Nick Folk had to say about returning to the Patriots August 27, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Jeff Hafley is in his first year coaching the Eagles.
BOSTON COLLEGE
BC football cancels practice to discuss racial injustice August 27, 2020 | 12:41 PM
The Canada flag is projected on the video boards during the playing of the Canadian national anthem prior to an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Celtics
Celtics-Raptors Game 1 officially postponed August 27, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Harry How
MLB
When Mookie Betts decided not to play Wednesday, his teammates had his back August 27, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Washington head coach Ron Rivera, center, talks to his team during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
NFL
NFL teams cancel practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting August 27, 2020 | 11:00 AM
Alex Verdugo (far left) and Jackie Bradley Jr. (center) kneeling during the national anthem earlier in the 2020 season.
Red Sox
What Jackie Bradley Jr. said about his 'responsibility' to address racial injustice August 27, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore: 'I do not have the words to meet the depths of my frustration and sadness' August 27, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Pool
Celtics
Celtics may not play Raptors in Game 1 as NBA board, players set to meet August 27, 2020 | 10:19 AM