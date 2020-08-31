Cam Newton absent from Patriots practice on Monday

Michael Dwyer
Cam Newton is shown at practice on Friday. –Michael Dwyer
By
August 31, 2020 | 12:04 PM

Cam Newton, who appears to be the leading the competition for starting quarterback of the New England Patriots, was nowhere to be found at practice on Monday.

Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, and Brian Lewerke split the reps on Monday morning while Newton was not present, for reasons unknown. It was the first practice Newton has missed since training camp sessions were opened to the media.

Bill Belichick spoke Monday morning and did not indicate Newton wouldn’t be at practice.

When asked about naming a starting quarterback, Belichick was terse: “When we’re ready to do it, we’ll do it.”

TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

