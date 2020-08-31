Chad Finn: There actually is a reason to miss those Patriots preseason games

Steven Senne
Jakobi Meyers was a training camp revelation last year. Who will it be this season?
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
August 31, 2020 | 9:58 AM

When the NFL announced last month that there would be no preseason games as a cautionary measure while it tries to launch a football season during the pandemic, I didn’t think much about it.

It was the proper move for sure, and the outcomes and plot twists of preseason games tend to draw an overreaction, even from Patriots fans and media members who should know better.

Besides, we have the Bruins and Celtics making playoff noise a couple of months later than usual, and the Red Sox are interesting in a tragicomic sort of way. I didn’t think there was much room or need for preseason football.

Advertisement

Still don’t, actually. But I will acknowledge something I do miss, and something that we would have been doing much more of this year: trying to figure out which unheralded players were winning over Bill Belichick and the coaching staff, seizing a roster spot and a role, and perhaps even beginning a journey toward becoming fan favorites and cornerstones.

That’s what I miss about the preseason. Seeing who would emerge.

Yeah, I recognize it would have been cool to get a first look at Cam Newton in Patriots garb as the team begins the season with a starting quarterback other than Tom Brady for the first time since 2001. (Silly four-game suspensions excluded.)

But it’s not as if the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player is unfamiliar. The really interesting stuff comes from trying to figure out which unsung players have caught Belichick’s eye.

These players tend to come from three categories.

1. Recent draft picks who should know the system now and push for a greater role.

James White probably will be a Patriots Hall of Famer someday. Heck, he deserves induction for his performance in Super Bowl LI alone. He has been a quintessential reliable Patriot for so long that it’s easy to forget that he was a nonfactor as a rookie fourth-round pick in 2014.

Advertisement

White played just three games as a rookie, touching the ball 14 times all season on offense, or six fewer times than he would in the Super Bowl comeback for the ages two seasons later.

I was really curious to see whether Damien Harris, the 2019 third-round pick out of Alabama who had just 12 rushing yards last season, could be a factor in the running game. It sounds like he looks good in camp.

I’m also fascinated to see whether Chase Winovich, impressive as a pass rusher as a rookie, seizes a bigger role with so much of the linebacking corps having departed (Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins) or opted out (Dont’a Hightower).

And count me as a believer in N’Keal Harry. If not a for a blown call in the Chiefs game last year, he’d be thought of in a much different way already.

2. Young or prime-of-career veterans who didn’t pan out elsewhere but possess a skill set that Belichick believes he can maximize.

Half of the 2001 roster was made up of these types, with no greater example than Mike Vrabel. A more recent case is Van Noy, who flopped as a second-round pick with the Lions, came to the Patriots in October 2016 along with a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick, and ended up as a core defensive player.

3. Rookie free agents that are popping in practice.

Sure, some of these unknowns who draw good early reviews in camp or make eye-opening plays early in the preseason don’t amount to much.

Advertisement

I’m sure some of you fell for Bam Childress or Brian Tyms or Austin Carr, and at least one of you thought Zach Sudfeld was going to perfectly complement Gronk at tight end. Me, I’m still surprised Jeff Demps didn’t become one of the most exciting kick returners of his generation.

But sometimes the training camp darlings do become important players. The ultimate example is Malcolm Butler, who went from rookie free agent out of South Alabama to Super Bowl hero for the ages in the same season. J.C. Jackson came out of nowhere in camp two years ago and is becoming one of the better cornerbacks in the division if not the conference. Jakobi Meyers was a training camp revelation last year. Who will it be this season?

Opportunity is there for the taking. Hightower, Patrick Chung, and Marcus Cannon are among the opt-outs. Van Noy, Collins, Danny Shelton, and Elandon Roberts are among the defensive departures. The offense will have a new look with Brady in Tampa Bay and Newton (did you really buy the QB competition thing?) bringing a different skill set and perhaps even greater charisma to the huddle.

The notion that the Patriots are going to fall off in any significant way is wishcasting by those who have been waiting for that for nearly two decades now. This is still a talented team, one with one of the best defensive backfields in the league (I love the Adrian Phillips pickup), the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Stephon Gilmore, and the best coach there has ever been in the sport.

The Patriots are still going to be very good, even with new names on the marquee. It’s just that we don’t know all the good players yet, the unsung contributors, the new John Simons and Adam Butlers and Jonathan Joneses, the gems Belichick finds in his democratic roster-building approach year after year.

It would have been fun to get some clues to who they are during the preseason. We’ll have to settle for getting the most revealing answers when the real games begin.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
CHARLES KRUPA
College Sports
Former Georgetown coach John Thompson dies at 78 August 31, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Brock Holt was designated for assignment by the Brewers.
Red Sox
Brock Holt salutes cutout fans at Fenway Park August 30, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins hope stars lead way facing elimination vs. Lightning August 30, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Red Sox
Rafael Devers hits two home runs, Red Sox top Nats 9-5 August 30, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Bobby Dalbec watches the ball after hitting a his first career home run.
Red Sox
Bobby Dalbec hits a home run in his MLB debut August 30, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Jayson Tatum scored 21 points in the Celtics' Game 1 win over the Raptors.
Celtics
Celtics roll past Raptors 112-94, take 1-0 East semis lead August 30, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland was a standout against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Mitch Moreland to Padres August 30, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Jeremiah Oatsvall of Austin Peay stiff arms Chris Kershner of Central Arkansas.
College Sports
College football kicks off COVID-19 style in Alabama August 29, 2020 | 9:45 PM
Red Sox pitcher Ryan Brasier greets teammates as he walks in from the dugout.
RED SOX
Ryan Brasier 'was very apologetic' after retweeting a video that mocked Doc Rivers August 29, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Kevin Pillar rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run.
Red Sox
Kevin Pillar says 'Black lives do matter to me' after making controversial comments August 29, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Brock Holt is heading to the Washington Nationals.
MLB
Nationals sign longtime Red Sox utility player Brock Holt August 29, 2020 | 6:57 PM
Jaylen Brown celebrates a 3-point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown said the NBA postponing games to protest social injustice was 'necessary' August 29, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi pitches to the Baltimore Orioles.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is heading to the injured list August 29, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammate Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period Saturday.
BRUINS
Ondrej Palat scores twice, Lightning beat Bruins to lead series 3-1 August 29, 2020 | 3:08 PM
FILE--Portland Trail Blazers forward Cliff Robinson, left, looks for help against the defensive effort of Utah's Karl Malone during their game in Portland, Ore., Nov. 15, 1995. For three seasons Robinson's game has fallen apart in the playoffs and as the Blazers prepare to face the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA playoffs this week, Robinson has to face those demons again. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)
Entertainment
Cliff Robinson, ex-UConn star, top NBA 6th man, dies at 53 August 29, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross.
NFL
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says with Trump, there's 'a lot of good' and 'a lot of bad' August 29, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Rafael Devers, top right, ducks back from a high inside pitch as Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki grabs it during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Max Scherzer fans 11, Nationals beat Red Sox 10-2 August 29, 2020 | 12:02 AM
MLB
'Disappointed' A-Rod/J-Lo pull out of bidding to buy the New York Mets August 28, 2020 | 11:10 PM
An Oakland Athletics jersey, laid by Marcus Semien, and a Houston Astros jersey, laid by Martin Maldonado, both bearing the No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson, flank a Black Lives Matter T-shirt covering home plate.
MLB
A's, Astros walk off field in protest, game postponed August 28, 2020 | 10:25 PM
Celtics Toronto
Celtics
Game 1 for Celtics-Raptors series set for Sunday at 1 p.m. August 28, 2020 | 8:54 PM
Kyle Dugger
Patriots
Kyle Dugger embraces ’indescribable’ opportunity in first Patriots training camp August 28, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about his first scrimmage in Buccaneers' stadium August 28, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Patriots wide linebacker Brandon Copeland spoke to the media about the recent wave of protests amidst the shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
Brandon Copeland spoke passionately about racial justice, police brutality, and the media's agenda August 28, 2020 | 6:13 PM
The Patriots were on the main stage in Foxborough.
Patriots
Patriots gear up for opener with Gillette simulation August 28, 2020 | 5:31 PM
FILE - An empty court and bench are shown following the scheduled start time of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The NBA playoffs will resume Saturday after the league and the National Basketball Players Association detailed the commitments that made players comfortable continuing the postseason. In a joint statement released Friday, the sides say they will immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Let us know
Do you support athletes and sports leagues in protest? August 28, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
What Zdeno Chara had to say about NHL players' decision to postpone playoff games August 28, 2020 | 2:26 PM
Kevin C. Cox
NBA
NBA to resume Saturday with new goals, including creating polling places at local arenas August 28, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Media
Chad Finn: After 27 years, WBUR’s ‘Only A Game' is coming to an end August 28, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Head coach Bill Belichick is entering his 21st season with the Patriots.
Patriots
Bill Belichick weighs in on pass interference in college vs. the NFL August 28, 2020 | 12:25 PM
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts is one of the names mentioned in discussions about who the team should trade.
Red Sox
What MLB experts are saying about the Red Sox at the trade deadline August 28, 2020 | 11:51 AM