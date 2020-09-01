Bill Belichick’s Subway commercial has finally aired

"I know I’m going to get killed in the rookie shows on this."

September 1, 2020 | 12:34 PM

Bill Belichick. Patriots coach. Super Bowl champion. Commercial actor?

Belichick is the star of sandwich chain Subway’s latest ad, which premiered Monday on YouTube. In the 30-second spot, Belichick portrays himself and easily convinces a stranger to toss his meal in favor of a footlong sub.

“Bill Belichick?” the man says in disbelief, upon encountering the coach on the sidewalk.

“Really?” Belichick replies, gesturing to the man’s choice of food.

“You’re right,” says the man, throwing his unbranded box of chicken wings to the side. “I should get a delicious footlong from Subway. That would be better.”

Belichick then takes a pair of scissors to the man’s suit, snipping off the sleeves so that the finished product mimics his iconic hoodie.

“Now you look better, too,” a smiling Belichick says before walking away.

Photos from the commercial first leaked in July, when it was filmed in Branford, Connecticut.

“I haven’t ever done anything like that,” Belichick said earlier this summer. “It was a fun commercial to do. And everybody loves sandwiches, so hopefully, they will be OK with it. I know I’m going to get killed in the rookie shows on this. I know that’s going to happen, but I’ll just have to swallow it.”

According to a statement on the Bill Belichick Foundation’s website, the foundation was a beneficiary of the partnership between Belichick and Subway. A contribution has been made that will go toward providing resources to student-athletes and programs in need.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have affected sports at all levels, with season cancellations and reduction of resources,” the statement says. “We are grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to do our jobs to reach organizations providing athletic experiences and opportunities for underprivileged youth.”

In a press release, Subway said Belichick’s commercial is part of the first wave of television spots for its new national marketing campaign. It is unclear if Belichick will also be featured in future ads.

Patriots Bill Belichick

