Josh Gordon’s Super Bowl ring with Patriots sold at auction, report says

Josh Gordon’s Super Bowl LIII ring sold at auction for $138,000, according to Sports Collectors Daily.

The 29-year-old receiver, who was part of the 2018 Patriots for 11 games, didn’t play in the Super Bowl against the Rams, but still received a ring.

Ultimately, he caught 40 passes for 720 yards with three touchdowns that season before stepping away in December to focus on his mental health. He would later be suspended by the league.

Gordon returned for a six-game stretch in 2019 before being placed on waivers and subsequently signed by the Seahawks. He is currently a free agent.

Other memorabilia sold at the auction reportedly included a Bobby Orr game jersey from the 1970-71 season ($150,000) with the Bruins, Muhammad Ali’s boots from his 1975 fight against Joe Frazier ($150,000), and Lou Gehrig’s signed contract with the Yankees from the 1933 season ($138,000).