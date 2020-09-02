The Patriots are reportedly releasing Mohamed Sanu

The Patriots are releasing wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sanu told ESPN’s Josina Anderson coach Bill Belichick called him into the facility Wednesday to inform him of the news.

“He told me it wasn’t going to work out, which I respect,” Sanu said. “I personally think it was a money thing. I still want to play where I’m valued.”

By releasing Sanu, the Patriots free up $6.5 million in cap space.

The move comes ahead of Saturday’s cutdown deadline, when teams have to trim their rosters down to 53 players. Sanu, along with Julian Edelman, was among the more veteran wideouts on New England’s roster. Following his release, the receiver depth chart is headlined by Edelman, 2019 first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry, and newcomer Damiere Byrd. Second-year player Gunner Olszewski, who went undrafted and played defensive back in college, has also garnered praise for his improvements this offseason.

The Atlanta Falcons traded Sanu to the Patriots in October 2019, in exchange for a second-round draft pick. Sanu, 31, appeared in eight games for the Patriots last year, recording 26 catches for 207 yards while battling an ankle injury for much of his brief tenure. He underwent surgery this offseason, and, after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list, was a full participant during training camp.