Morning sports update: Damien Harris reportedly has a hand injury, could miss season opener

It's also been reported that Harris had surgery on his pinky finger.

Steven Senne
Damien Harris during Patriots practice. –Steven Senne/AP
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 3, 2020 | 10:40 AM

The Revolution lost to New York City FC at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, 2-0. The Red Sox also lost, falling 7-5 to the Braves.

The Celtics play the Raptors in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 6:30 p.m. ET today. Boston leads the series 2-0.

The injury status of Damien Harris: Second year Patriots running back Damien Harris might be in doubt for the season-opener against the Dolphins on Sept. 13, according to a recent report.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that Harris has been “sidelined with a hand injury” and might not be available for Week 1. NFL insider Ian Rapoport added that Harris has had surgery on his pinky finger:

The 2019 third round pick was expected to help shoulder the load for Patriots running backs in the 2020 season after a quiet rookie season in which he rushed for just 12 yards on four carries. Still, the lack of playing time a season ago may have had more to do with the crowded backfield than Harris’ lack of ability.

Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears praised Harris earlier this week, noting that “he’s pretty exciting.”

Sony Michel, Lamar Miller, James White, and Rex Burkhead are all expected to push for playing time, with undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor is also currently on the team’s roster.

Trivia: Who coached the Patriots in the team’s first season in 1960?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He is not related to a famous college coach of the same last name.

Stephen Gostkowski reportedly signed with the Titans:

The Celtics have Nick Young’s endorsement:

On this day: In 1966, the Bruins announced the signing of 18-year-old Bobby Orr, “the most highly touted rookie since Bobby Hull.”

Bobby Orr signs Bruins 1966

Also on this day, in 1993, Manny Ramirez collected his first Major League hit in traditional “Manny being Manny” fashion.

Daily highlight: Not known for his defense, James Harden made the crucial block in Game 7 to help the Rockets advance past the Thunder.

Trivia answer: Lou Saban

TOPICS: Patriots

