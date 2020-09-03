Morning sports update: Damien Harris reportedly has a hand injury, could miss season opener

The Revolution lost to New York City FC at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, 2-0. The Red Sox also lost, falling 7-5 to the Braves.

The Celtics play the Raptors in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 6:30 p.m. ET today. Boston leads the series 2-0.

The injury status of Damien Harris: Second year Patriots running back Damien Harris might be in doubt for the season-opener against the Dolphins on Sept. 13, according to a recent report.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that Harris has been “sidelined with a hand injury” and might not be available for Week 1. NFL insider Ian Rapoport added that Harris has had surgery on his pinky finger:

#Patriots RB Damien Harris, who has missed the last two days of work, recently had surgery on his pinky finger, and it’ll take a few weeks to heal, source said. @MikeReiss first mentioned the hand injury, which means the potential key RB may miss the opener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020

Advertisement

The 2019 third round pick was expected to help shoulder the load for Patriots running backs in the 2020 season after a quiet rookie season in which he rushed for just 12 yards on four carries. Still, the lack of playing time a season ago may have had more to do with the crowded backfield than Harris’ lack of ability.

Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears praised Harris earlier this week, noting that “he’s pretty exciting.”

Sony Michel, Lamar Miller, James White, and Rex Burkhead are all expected to push for playing time, with undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor is also currently on the team’s roster.

Trivia: Who coached the Patriots in the team’s first season in 1960?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He is not related to a famous college coach of the same last name.

More from Boston.com:

Stephen Gostkowski reportedly signed with the Titans:

Titans reached agreement with former Patriots’ kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who gets to stay home in Tennessee to kick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2020

The Celtics have Nick Young’s endorsement:

Boston going to the finals Tatum best player in the east — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 3, 2020

On this day: In 1966, the Bruins announced the signing of 18-year-old Bobby Orr, “the most highly touted rookie since Bobby Hull.”

Also on this day, in 1993, Manny Ramirez collected his first Major League hit in traditional “Manny being Manny” fashion.

September 3, 1993: In his second MLB game Manny Ramirez gets his first major league hit, a ground rule double that he thought was a Home Run, as he proceeded to do a home run trot past second base. Manny would go on to hit two home runs later in the game. pic.twitter.com/VCQY5aCLYd — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) September 3, 2020

Daily highlight: Not known for his defense, James Harden made the crucial block in Game 7 to help the Rockets advance past the Thunder.

HARDEN STRAPS WITH THE GAME ON THE LINE pic.twitter.com/hJpINlvapk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2020

Advertisement

Trivia answer: Lou Saban